The Big Bang Theory and the Death of SUSY

If you’re a fan of The Big Bang Theory, perhaps you’ve seen the latest episode, The Retraction Reaction. If not, you might be interested in the following transcript (taken from here). The show has always done a good job of getting the science right, for an interview with their physics consultant David Saltzberg, see here.
The episode begins with a Science Friday interview of physicist Leonard Hofstadter by Ira Flatow:
FLATOW: So, it has been five years since the discovery of the Higgs boson– what’s the next big thing gonna be?
LEONARD: Wow, that’s hard to say. There’s so much going on. We’ve been collecting tons of data that could revolutionize the way we understand the universe. For instance, there’s a particle called a squark, which could prove supersymmetry.
FLATOW: That is interesting. Have you found it?
LEONARD: What, the squark?
FLATOW: Yes.
LEONARD: No, no. Wouldn’t that be exciting? But we’re also looking for the selectron, the gluino and the neutralino.
FLATOW: Well, and have you found that?
LEONARD: No. Another fun sidenote– I went to high school with a girl named Theresa Gluino, but it didn’t cost $2 billion to find her. She was smoking behind the gym. (laughs)
FLATOW: So, what have you found?
LEONARD: Uh, nothing, actually. We’ve got the best equipment and the best minds all working on it. Although, some days I’m, like, ugh we’ve spent so much money. Why haven’t we found anything? What are we doing?
After a segment in which neuroscientist Amy explains that she doesn’t tell physicist boyfriend Sheldon about her new lab equipment since
AMY: We’ve been getting so much more funding than physics, he’s been a little sensitive.
another scene features Leonard called into the office of a university administrator:
LEONARD: I have to say I’m a little nervous.
Ms. DAVIS: You should be.
LEONARD: Look, I know I screwed up, but it was only one interview.
How much damage could it have caused?
Ms. DAVIS: Would you like for me to read you the e-mails from donors asking why are they giving us money if physics is a dead end?
LEONARD: I didn’t say it was a dead end. I just said that I was worried it might be.
Ms. DAVIS: So if I just said I was worried you might not have a job next week, how would you feel?
LEONARD: Light-headed, and glad you asked me to sit down. Okay, just tell me what I can do.
Ms. DAVIS: I’m gonna need you to make a statement saying that you misspoke, and that you’re confident the physics community is close to a major breakthrough.
LEONARD: You want me to lie.
Ms. DAVIS: Look, Dr. Hofstadter, I’m counting on you. I think that you are the smartest physicist at this university.
LEONARD: Really?
Ms. DAVIS: See? Lies. They’re not that hard.
Leonard then has this exchange with Penny:
PENNY: Hey, come on, look, you said a few dumb things on the radio– what is the worst that could happen?
LEONARD: I may get fired.
PENNY: Okay, well, even if you did, you could find another job.
LEONARD: Yeah, who wouldn’t want to hire the physicist who publicly said physics is dead? Well, I wouldn’t put that under “special skills”. I can fix it, I just need to write a retraction I don’t believe in– basically sell out to keep my job.
PENNY: Great, I’ll leave you to it.
He then goes to talk to string theorist Sheldon Cooper:
LEONARD: Sheldon, it’s me.
SHELDON: What?
LEONARD: Look, I know you’re mad, but I have to write a statement that says the physics community is close to a breakthrough, and since you actually believe that, I could really use your help.
SHELDON: Sorry, I can’t.
LEONARD: Come on, don’t be like that.
SHELDON: What? Look. (sighs) Not all science pans out. You know, we’ve been hoping supersymmetry was true for decades, and finally, we built the Large Hadron Collider, which is supposed to prove it by finding these new particles, and it-it hasn’t. And maybe supersymmetry, our last big idea, is simply wrong.
LEONARD: Well, that sounds awful. Now I get why everyone hates me.
Penny later comes in:
PENNY: So you guys are upset because the collider thing disproved your theories?
LEONARD: It’s worse than that. It hasn’t found anything in years, so we don’t know if we’re right, we don’t know if we’re wrong. We don’t know where to go next…
PENNY: Come on. You guys are physicists. Okay? You’re always gonna be physicists. And sure, sometimes, the physics is hard, but isn’t that what makes it boring?
The episode ends with a visit to the grave of Richard Feynman, and a reference to Feynman’s story about how he got himself out of a slump in his work when he was at Cornell:
WOLOWITZ: He did so much. And here we are, stuck and letting him down. You know, Feynman used to say he didn’t do physics for the glory or the awards, but just for the fun of it. He was right. Physics is only dead when we stop being excited about it.
All in all, a pretty accurate portrayal of the situation in high energy physics theory, with a reasonable take on what to do about it.
Altought Michelson-Morely were unhappy, but not finding what theorists expected has been a more revolutionary breakthrough than finding it
A: I agree, not finding what theorists expected is a breakthrough. The next logical step is that theorists stop working on theories proven wrong. Does it make sense to work on aether after you know the results of the Michelson-Morely experiment?
The Michelson-Morely experiment had the great advantage of demonstrating a clear negative result.
The LHC seems to have brought us to the edge of a desert with no way of knowing what wonders may lie beyond the horizon, or if it’s just desert all the way.
Peter
Do you think metrics madness has caused this problem in physics ? . For example here is sample of the madness below.
Einstein has h-index 108 66 in this google scholar index.
from this web site https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=qc6CJjYAAAAJ
Feynman has h-index 61 46 from the web site below.
https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=B7vSqZsAAAAJ
Do high energy physicists, want to prop up their indexes to get grants, promotion and in the process cut a sorry figure like Leonard H ?
AA,
There are lots of ways the incentives in academia are problematic and I don’t want to start a general discussion of them here. I don’t think the h-index thing is the biggest problem. The TV show gets right what the biggest problem for HEP is: lack of new experiment hints pointing a way forward coupled with refusal to acknowledge failure of dominant research programs (SUSY and string theory). I think it accurately portrays the current situation: people are aware of the problem, but don’t want to admit failure publicly, fearing the implications of this for the field and for their careers.
“And sure, sometimes, the physics is hard, but isn’t that what makes it boring?”
That absurdly funny question so profoundy captures the attitude of the public towards mathematics, science and engineering. I’ve often felt this explains much of why superstrings / supersymmetry / Multiverse research still gets funding: the names, particularly “super” makes those subjects so sexy sounding in a field that is perceived as bone dry. Quantum Field Theory and especially Standard Model are so dull sounding. It was a careless catastrophy naming the world’s most stunning theory the dreary “Standard Model”. We need sexier names for genuinely scinetific theories. SuperDirac theory might do the trick for the SM. Germanely, “Big Bang” as a theory name is spot on, it’s a fantastic name. Fred Hoyle is a hero. By wonderfully irony, he boosted the theory by giving it a fantastic name. The LHC is a ridiculously name. The Superconducting Super Collider was so much more fun! These things matter if you want funding and coverage in the media. Unless you’re the SSC of course.
This is a common, but very particle physics-centric view of physics – it makes no difference to the vast majority of physics if SUSY is right or wrong (I’m an astrophysicist and finding (or not) the Higgs made zero difference to my research). Most of physics is advancing and discovering very nicely thank you very much… and ready and waiting to get its hands on all that juicy funding as particle physics hits a dead end…