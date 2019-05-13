Possibly of interest:
- Goro Shimura, one of the major figures in twentieth century number theory and arithmetic geometry passed away on May 3 in Princeton at the age of 89. Princeton has an article about his life and work here. There’s another article about him here (in German). Back in 2008 Shimura published an autobiographical memoir, The Map of My Life, which I wrote about here.
- The Dutch publication de Volkskrant has an article asking if theoretical physics has lost its way. Sabine Hossenfelder and Avi Loeb are quoted on the “there’s a problem side”, Robbert Dijkgraaf on the “no problem here” side.
- A commenter here points out an article in le Monde about the currently unresolved question of what to do with the 100,000 or so pages of writings left by Grothendieck at the time of his death. There seems to be a consensus that someone should carry out the expensive project of having the pages cataloged and transcribed, but how to pay for this, and who should ultimately take ownership of the papers remains up in the air. Supposedly a sizable part of the documents deals with Grothendieck’s speculation about physics. The article starts off with a characterization of Grothendieck’s work as important in the story of the Higgs discovery, which is quite inaccurate (there is no significant relation between his work and the Higgs).
- For many years people at SLAC have used the database there to produce “Topcites” lists of the most heavily cited papers in HEP physics, giving some insight into what topics are the most popular in current HEP research. From 1997-2003 Michael Peskin wrote up some reviews of what was going on in HEP physics each year based on these lists, and has started doing so again (for 2017 and 2018). These lists and the reviews are now dominated by astrophysical and cosmological topics, with little about HEP theory. To get an idea of what the hot topics are in HEP theory these days, take a look at the list of most frequently cited papers by hep-th preprints in 2018.
- The series finale of The Big Bang Theory will air this week, on Thursday. Since I’ve canceled my cable TV service a while back I haven’t been following the latest episodes, which evidently feature a replacement for the failure of supersymmetry, called “super-asymmetry”. At some point I hope to catch up with these, and find out what happens to “super-asymmetry”.
- This week the European Strategy Update for Particle Physics is holding an Open Symposium in Granada, to discuss plans for the post-LHC future (a blog posting about this from Tommaso Dorigo is here). I’ve written here about the difficult issues that CERN and European HEP physicists are facing. Looking at one of the first talks on future colliders, I was surprised to see muon colliders listed as a potentially viable possibility, since I thought that the technology needed for those was still far in the future.
Update: Kenneth Chang at the New York Times today has an obituary for Shimura.
Peter, there seems to be some mistake in the listing of top-cited papers,
For the 2018 list, arXiv:1901.01540 is cited as a top cite, which just 4 citations.
In a related issue I find that inspire-hep is no longer adding references to papers cited in 2nd and beyond versions of papers submitted to arXiv.
I love these “possibly of interest” posts. Please keep them up.
Was there ever a character that is a mathematician in Big Bang Theory? How was/would be the interaction of Sheldon and a pure mathematician?
Hello Peter, long time no talk. Thanks for the link!
As for muon colliders: the rationale of putting them on the table is to take the
design of one such machine as seriously as it should. Here I summarize very succinctly the status of matters:
– a muon collider would be a wonderful machine, enabling studies of the Higgs sector as well as searches for new physics in a cleaner environment than hadron collisions
– muons decay in 2.2 10^-6 s in the lab rest frame, but in an accelerator they can live long enough to be accelerated, squeezed, and collided at high luminosity. This is not a heavy technical issue – we know how to get around the main hurdles.
– there are big issues concerning the high fluxes of radiation (neutrinos!) produced around the ring, but these are also solvable
– the main issue is how to produce them at low emittance. The conventional way to produce a muon beam is by hadron decays, but there the emittance is very large and cooling is a big issue. The alternative under study is to produce muon pairs by e+ collisions on a fixed target at threshold. There the emittance can be small, but intensity is an issue, and the target design is a bit nightmarish at the moment.
All in all, I do believe Europe should pay attention to fostering these studies, although it is likely that a muon collider could only see the light when you and I will not be around anymore.
Cheers,
T.