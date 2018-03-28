Various News

- Reader Chris W. pointed me to this story about what Cédric Villani, aka the Lady Gaga of French mathematics, has been up to. I see that the report of the “Mission Villani” is now available (in French or English) and it’s front page news at le Monde. There’s also an AI for Humanity website now up, and plans for all sorts of events tomorrow (video here) involving Villani and French president Macron.
For insight into what this means, you’ll need an AI expert. I’m curious to hear if there’s anything really surprising in the report.
- Neil Turok and collaborators have a new proposal for how to understand the Big Bang, with the headline version “The universe before the bang and the universe after the bang may be viewed as a universe/anti-universe pair, created from nothing.” There’s a short summary here, a longer paper with details here.
The papers make various claims of predictions, I’m curious to hear from cosmologists what they think of these. Much of the papers does look like fairly straightforward QFT calculations, which I’ll try to look at more carefully when I find time.
- The LHC is now in a machine checkout phase, ready for resurrection around Easter Sunday, with the start of beam commissioning for the 2018 run.
Quantum Theory, Groups and Representations
Not Even Wrong: The Book
I had noticed Turok’s and collaborators paper. I do HEP, not cosmology. However I have a question/comment. What is the CKM phase in the “anti-universe”?
There is something I am confused about — In the anti-universe if the physicists there take their time “t” as positive, like we do, and call their atoms to be made of “particles” like we do, and write their Standard Model Lagrangian for sub-TeV scale particle physics, will they end up with exactly the same Lagrangian we have, with the same CP violating phase in the CKM matrix? I think from the way the introductory passages in the paper have been written, they would.
Then isn’t this just a duplication of the universe (rather than an anti-universe)? Or is it that their Lagrangian would have \delta_CKM reversed in sign. In which case their particle physics would be very different and the following statement they make would pbly not be true “In other words, the density of particles of species j with momentum p and helicity h at time t after the bang equals the density of the corresponding anti-particle species with momentum p and helicity −h at time −t before the bang.”
Looks to me that these are two universes duplicated rather than a universe-antiuniverse pair but I could be totally wrong.
“For insight into what this means, you’ll need an AI expert.” I was trained as an AI expert, although I’ve rarely worked as one. That said, assuming that you’re referring to https://www.aiforhumanity.fr/pdfs/MissionVillani_Report_ENG-VF.pdf , I don’t think knowing much about AI is required; it’s a policy document, with a lot of wishlist items.
I find their description of “exposed” jobs (jobs that may be replaced – pages 83-84) interesting. As someone who works primarily in medical robotics, I think that they are missing the costs and benefits in their analysis. As an example, both waitstaff in restaurants and chemists in blood labs have been highly automatable for well over a decade. The former is rarely done, whereas the later is ubiquitous. The reason is that automation of the former doesn’t save a lot of money – and has significant costs (space, maintenance, less social interaction between the customers and the restaurant, etc), whereas automation of the later saves large amounts of money and space.