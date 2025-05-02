The Situation at Columbia XIII

Personally, I skimmed the Sundial Report and decided the last thing I wanted to spend my life on was an extended account of the exact details of what happened here last year (produced with no input or insight from the administrators involved). Skimming the Sunlight report, the bulk is a copy of the Sundial report, with what is supposedly wrong with it highlighted and explained. The first problem they find is that they highlight “Hamas militants” and correct it to “Hamas terrorists” with the explanation:

Bias: Terrorists. Hamas is a foreign terrorist organization, a status first designated by the U.S. Department of State in 1997 during the presidency of Bill Clinton, maintained by every subsequent administration, and continuing to have broad bipartisan support.

If you’re a glutton for punishment and have read the entire Sundial Report, I suppose you should read this one too.