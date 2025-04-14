The Situation at Columbia VII (and Harvard…)

The first good news I’ve heard so far: Harvard has announced that it will not cave-in the way Columbia did. The letter from their lawyers is the one Columbia’s lawyers should have written, ending with:

[your letter] presents demands that, in contravention of the First Amendment, invade university freedoms long recognized by the Supreme Court. The government’s terms also circumvent Harvard’s statutory rights by requiring unsupported and disruptive remedies for alleged harms that the government has not proven through mandatory processes established by Congress and required by law. No less objectionable is the condition, first made explicit in the letter of March 31, 2025, that Harvard accede to these terms or risk the loss of billions of dollars in federal funding critical to vital research and innovation that has saved and improved lives and allowed Harvard to play a central role in making our country’s scientific, medical, and other research communities the standard-bearers for the world. These demands extend not only to Harvard but to separately incorporated and independently operated medical and research hospitals engaging in life-saving work on behalf of their patients. The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights. Neither Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government. Accordingly, Harvard will not accept the government’s terms as an agreement in principle. Harvard remains open to dialogue about what the university has done, and is planning to do, to improve the experience of every member of its community. But Harvard is not prepared to agree to demands that go beyond the lawful authority of this or any administration.

Harvard president Garber’s statement is here, and includes:

The University will not negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights. The administration’s prescription goes beyond the power of the federal government. It violates Harvard’s First Amendment rights and exceeds the statutory limits of the government’s authority under Title VI. And it threatens our values as a private institution devoted to the pursuit, production, and dissemination of knowledge. No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue.

I’m hoping that the Columbia trustees are looking at what Harvard is doing, starting to realize what a horrible mistake they’ve been making the past few weeks, and coming up with a plan to try and extricate themselves from the moral disaster they have gotten themselves into. A good place to start would be resignations of those responsible for this.

There is nothing in the Harvard statement about the other front in the war on universities, the campaign to deport students, often for exercise of their first amendment rights. In Columbia related news, a Palestinian student with a green card and 10 years residence in the US was arrested today, there’s a detailed story at The Intercept.

There was a small demonstration in the center of campus midday today, largely organized by people from the medical school, see here for their demands that the university stand up to Trump. This is the first such demonstration on campus that I have heard of, hopefully it will be the start of a much larger movement by students, faculty and staff.

Update: The New York Times has a detailed article about the ongoing Trump campaign to attack Columbia and other universities.

Update: The Chronicle of Higher Education has an article which puts what has been going on at Columbia in context as an attempt to eradicate the influence of Edward Said. About the Trump demand letter and the cave-in, it notices the same thing that it took me a while to see:

A fight could have been waged, the pro bono talent was at hand, and a win was just a matter of time. One clue why that never materialized can be found in the letter itself, which bristled with Columbia-specific lingo. It seemed to have been fashioned by university insiders hammering out a to-do list in the backrooms of the White House, as Adam Tooze, a Columbia historian, noticed, describing the letter as essentially a set of “grievances from extremist alumni group chats, translated directly into federal policy.”… The ukase from Washington in Columbia’s case was not, as university leaders saw it, a crisis but an opportunity: “Things we needed to get done and were getting done, but now we’ve gotten done more quickly,” said Ester R. Fuchs, co-chair of Columbia’s antisemitism task force.