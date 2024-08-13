Before getting into the story of the Langlands program at a very introductory level, Frenkel covers a wide range of topics about unification in math and physics and the difference between these two subjects. While there’s a lot about mathematics, Frenkel also gives the most lucid explanation I’ve ever heard of exactly what string theory is, what its relation to mathematics is, and what its problems are as a theory of the real world. He has been intimately involved for a long time in research in this field, playing a major role in the geometric Langlands program and working together with both Langlands and Witten.