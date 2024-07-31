Various and Sundry

Posted on July 31, 2024 by woit

A few items of different kinds:

  • The Harvard Math department website has a wonderful profile of Dick Gross.
  • The second International Congress of Basic Science ended a few days ago in Beijing. A huge number of interesting talks, video and slides available here. My Columbia colleague Richard Hamilton was one of the winners of a Basic Science Lifetime Award, unclear how much wealthier this makes him and his fellow awardees.
  • Alphaxiv is a new website allowing for research discussion of arXiv papers.
  • The Gates Foundation evidently is no longer going to pay publishing costs for open access journals. The problem is that this kind of funding incentivizes some sorts of bad publishing practices. They refer to

    unsavory publishing practices by poor actors (paper mills, questionable quality review, unchecked pricing)

  • The Perimeter Institute last week had a summer school on Celestial Holography. This panel discussion explains some of what the people involved are trying to do.
  • Curt Jaimungal has been planning a series of programs on Rethinking the Foundations of Physics, with the topic “What is Unification?”. For the first program, featuring Neil Turok, see here. I’ll record something on Friday, part of the plan evidently is a lot of questions. If you have one, you can try leaving it as a comment and I’ll try and get some of them to Curt.
