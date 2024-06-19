Latest Breakthrough From String Theory

PRL has just published this paper (preprint here), with associated press release here. The press release explains that the authors have discovered how to use string theory to provide “an easier way to extract pi from calculations involved in deciphering processes like the quantum scattering of high-energy particles.”
The press release has led to stories here, here and here, as well as commentary from Sabine Hossenfelder.
As for applications of this, the press release refers to Positron Emission Tomography, while one of the stories linked above gives the more modest explanation of what this is good for:
The series found by IISc researchers combines specific parameters in such a way that scientists can rapidly arrive at the value of pi, which can then be incorporated in calculations, like those involved in deciphering scattering of high-energy particles, the release said.
Update: This just gets more and more idiotic as the press stories multiply. India Today now has Indian physicists untangle new pi series that could change maths forever. It would be helpful if the people who issued this press release had some sense of shame and had it withdrawn.
Is this serious? A new series for pi is interesting, especially if it converges significantly faster than any other series already known for pi. But, the comment above is ridiculous.
There’s no claim this converges faster than any other known series. I suspect these series are not something really new, they are not being published in a math journal where relevant experts would have looked at such a claim.
I think it does not converge faster than the Chudnovsky algorithm.
To get 10 decimals of pi:
– Chudnovsky series: 1 term
– Series from the string theory paper: roughly 10 terms
That’s painful.
The precise claim made in the preprint (p. 9) is that the new series converges faster than the Madhava series for pi. Nowhere in the paper has it been claimed that it converges faster than all known algorithms.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leibniz_formula_for_%CF%80
From one of the stories:
“He added that there have been many derivations of formulae over time. The formula the team has found is close to what was found by Indian mathematician Sangamagrama Madhava, which was written in the 15th century, in a poetic language.”
So what exactly that team discovered? (Apart from a 15-century poem). What they broke through?
It seems the calculation of \pi is just something they fed to the press story to attract the public’s attention to this work, and many statements written by the press seem quite silly. Would anyone from the field mind commenting on the significance of the paper (and why it’s accepted by PRL – presumably not because they managed to calculate \pi)
clueless_postdoc,
An excellent question, I was wondering the same. Seems mystifying why this was accepted by PRL, ignoring the pi nonsense.
Another question about PRL. They encourage people to issue press releases when a paper is published, but do they ever do anything when authors issue press releases misrepresenting what PRL published?