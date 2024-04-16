Science Outreach News

A few items on the science outreach front:
- The Oscars of Science were held Saturday night in Hollywood, with a long list of A-listers in attendance, led by Kim Kardashian. More here, here and here.
You’ll be able to watch the whole thing on Youtube starting April 21.
- The World Science Festival will have some live programs here in New York May 30 – June 2. One of the programs will feature the physicists responsible for the Wormhole Publicity Stunt explaining how
we may be able to create wormholes—tunnels through spacetime—in the laboratory.
- Stringking42069 is back on Twitter with his outreach efforts for the string theory community.
To state the obvious anyone who thinks Kim Kardashian adds to the glamour of science doesn’t understand the psychology of why science is exciting to scientists. It’s vomit inducing. Rather than celebrating science the superficial appeal to celebrity taints it.
@Mike I could replace the KK name by any of the royals that give prizes and the meaning of your sentence wouldnt change muc, but i dont see many people complaining of that 🙂
I find the science awards ceremony to be patronizing and cringe: the good looking Chads and Stacies give out prizes to the not-so-good looking nerdy introverts. Growing up as a kid interested in science and maths, my hero was Spock and not captain Kirk.
@ Z Y
Let’s keep some standards. I also don’t like monarchy, but you can’t equate any prize-giving royal, and actually most of the celebrities that attended this show, to Kim Kardashian. Not everyone is as bad as everyone else. Even swamps have a bottom. Let’s keep the level of our proverbial bar in mind.
ZY you are totally right. Also the presenters and A-list celebrities present are not there for the scientists. They are there for the masses. The rationale apparently is that the masses will see the A-list celebrities getting along with the scientists and will be more attracted and conscientious of science.
If the King of Sweden is the one physically shaking the Nobel laureates’ hands, I view the process as really one run by the various academic societies. The Breakthrough Prizes seem more to me to be like a explicit stunt by Yuri Milner to try to attach Hollywood glam to scientists and mathematicians. No one talks about the King of Sweden as somehow making the Nobel Prize more socially desirable and “cool”, or pretends that’s the case.