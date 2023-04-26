This Week’s Hype

Posted on April 26, 2023 by woit

According to this article, string theory is going to be tested using quantum computers, by doing a lattice QCD calculation:

The way string theory is tested involves ‘lattice quantum chromodynamics’: a calculation problem far beyond what digital computers can achieve. ‘Quantum computers,’ he writes, ‘may be the final step in finding the Theory of Everything.’

‘I’m not a computer person. I’m a theoretical physicist,’ he says. ‘But I got into quantum computers because I realised this may be the only way to quantitatively prove that string theory is correct. String theory exists in the multiverse. That is, we exist perhaps in parallel states which are bizarre, with new laws of physics, but we coexist with them. The way to prove it is with a quantum computer.’

I suppose you need to buy the book to find out more.

One Response to This Week’s Hype

  1. David Roberts says:
    April 27, 2023 at 5:24 am

    In Kaku’s account of it, then, there doesn’t seem to be a human problem that quantum computers won’t be able to fix. The only fly in the ointment, as he mentions not very much more than en passant, is that between here and all the good stuff there are a couple of potential road-bumps.

    Just a couple… 🙄

