Reality is a Paradox

Posted on April 12, 2023 by woit

Lex Fridman’s latest podcast features a nearly four hour long conversation with Edward Frenkel, under the title Reality is a Paradox – Mathematics, Physics, Truth & Love. Normally I’m fairly allergic to hearing mathematicians or physicists publicly sharing their wisdom about the larger human experience (since they tend to have less of it than the average person), and I’m pretty sure I’ve never before listened to a podcast/interview longer than an hour or so. But in this case I listened to and enjoyed the entire thing. Besides sharing Frenkel’s deep interests in the relation of representation theory and quantum mechanics, and views on the unity of mathematics (and physics…), I envy his positive and thoughtful outlook on life and his openness to a range of human experience. The interview left me with a lot to think about and I recommend it highly.

5 Responses to Reality is a Paradox

  1. erik jan bosch says:
    April 12, 2023 at 12:22 pm

    I mostly enjoy the podcasts by Lex Fridman, also the one with you. So i will listen to the one with Frenkel. I’m not a physicist but i am very interested in the subject. I just recently read the book by Sean Carroll The biggest idea in the universe in which he explains also the mathematics (calculus and linear algebra) behind physics for the layman. The second volume will go deeper into quantum mechanics. How do you feel about this translation work to a greater audience? I think he is doing very important work to make this subject (physics including the mathematics) available to the public.

  2. Peter Woit says:
    April 12, 2023 at 12:42 pm

    erik jan bosch,
    I don’t want to change the topic here to Sean Carroll and his recent book (which I haven’t read). Almost universally I’ve found physicist’s attempts to write not about physics but about things like the meaning of life to be not worth paying attention to (with Carroll’s “The Big Picture” a good example). That he’s now sticking to the worthwhile (and too difficult for me) task of trying to explain real ideas about physics to a wide audience is a big improvement.

    Frenkel is a very unusual example of a scientist who has something to say about the human condition worth listening to, and it’s noteworthy that he doesn’t ground it in “I’m a scientist, know things you don’t about math/physics, so you should pay attention to my views on life in general”.

  3. Andrew says:
    April 13, 2023 at 5:53 am

    There was also an interesting interview with Frenkel on the Numberphile podcast, this one only an hour and twenty minutes for those with less time to spare 🙂

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMwLCSgvxtw&t=2s&ab_channel=Numberphile2

  4. Giovanni Ronchi says:
    April 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm

    For those with even less time to spare there is this 56 minutes interview of Edward Frenkel by Brian Keating: https://youtu.be/b67o24J3bAs

  5. Art says:
    April 14, 2023 at 8:25 pm

    Frenkel certainly seems like a jolly fellow. The interview sounds almost calculated to attract your specific interest, with his first mathematics epiphany being exposure to representation theory.

    It seems Oulipo is having a moment. Not only does Frenkel mention the group, but it also pops up in Sarah Hart’s “Once Upon a Prime”, as reviewed in the Economist. Long ago I read Perec’s “Life, A User’s Manual” (in translation) based solely on the title.

