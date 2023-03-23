Quanta has an article out today about the wormhole publicity stunt, which sticks to the story that by doing a simple SYK model calculation on a quantum computer instead of a classical computer, one is doing quantum gravity in the lab, producing a traversable wormhole and sending information through it. From what I’ve heard, the consensus among theorists is that the earlier Quanta article and video were nonsense, outrageously overhyping a simulation and then bizarrely identifying a simulation with reality if it’s done on a quantum computer.
The new article is just about as hype-laden, starting off with:
A holographic wormhole would scramble information in one place and reassemble it in another. The process is not unlike watching a butterfly being torn apart by a hurricane in Houston, only to see an identical butterfly pop out of a typhoon in Tokyo.
and
In January 2022, a small team of physicists watched breathlessly as data streamed out of Google’s quantum computer, Sycamore. A sharp peak indicated that their experiment had succeeded. They had mixed one unit of quantum information into what amounted to a wispy cloud of particles and watched it emerge from a linked cloud. It was like seeing an egg scramble itself in one bowl and unscramble itself in another.
In several key ways, the event closely resembled a familiar movie scenario: a spacecraft enters one black hole — apparently going to its doom — only to pop out of another black hole somewhere else entirely. Wormholes, as these theoretical pathways are called, are a quintessentially gravitational phenomenon. There were theoretical reasons to believe that the qubit had traveled through a quantum system behaving exactly like a wormhole — a so-called holographic wormhole — and that’s what the researchers concluded.
An embarrassing development provides the ostensible reason for the new article, the news that “another group suggests that’s not quite what happened”. This refers to this preprint, which argues that the way the Jafferis-Lykken-Spiropulu group dramatically simplified the calculation to make it doable on a quantum computer threw out the baby with the bathwater, so was not meaningful. The new Quanta piece has no quotes from experts about the details of what’s at issue. All one finds is the news that the preprint has been submitted to Nature and that
the Jafferis, Lykken and Spiropulu group will likely have a chance to respond.
There’s also an odd piece of identity-free and detail-free reporting that
five independent experts familiar with holography consulted for this article agreed that the new analysis seriously challenges the experiment’s gravitational interpretation.
I take all this to mean that the author couldn’t find anyone willing to say anything in defense of the Nature article. An interesting question this raises is that if all experts agree the Nature article was wrong, will it be retracted? Will the retraction also be a cover story?
The update of the original story is framed by enthusiastic and detailed coverage of the work of Hrant Gharibyan on similar wormhole calculations. The theme is that while Jafferis-Lykken-Spiropulu may have hit a bump in the road, claiming to be doing “quantum gravity in the lab” by SYK model calculations on quantum computers is the way forward for fundamental theoretical physics:
The holographic future may not be here yet. But physicists in the field still believe it’s coming, and they say that they’re learning important lessons from the Sycamore experiment and the ensuing discussion.
First, they expect that showing successful gravitational teleportation won’t be as cut and dry as checking the box of perfect size winding. At the very least, future experiments will also need to prove that their models preserve the chaotic scrambling of gravity and pass other tests, as physicists will want to make sure they’re working with a real Category 5 qubit hurricane and not just a leaf blower. And getting closer to the ideal benchmark of triple-digit numbers of particles on each side will make a more convincing case that the experiment is working with billowing clouds and not questionably thin vapors.
No one expects today’s rudimentary quantum computers to be up to the challenge of the punishingly long Hamiltonians required to simulate the real deal. But now is the time to start chiseling away at them bit by bit, Gharibyan believes, in preparation for the arrival of more capable machines. He expects that some might try machine learning again, this time perhaps rewarding the algorithm when it returns chaotically scrambling, non-commuting Hamiltonians and penalizing it when it doesn’t. Of the resulting models, any that still have perfect size winding and pass other checks will become the benchmark models to drive the development of new quantum hardware.
If quantum computers grow while holographic Hamiltonians shrink, perhaps they will someday meet in the middle. Then physicists will be able to run experiments in the lab that reveal the incalculable behavior of their favorite models of quantum gravity.
“I’m optimistic about where this is going,” Gharibyan said.
I had thought that perhaps this fiasco would cause the Quanta editors to think twice, talk to skeptical experts, and re-report the original credulous story/video. Instead, it looks like their plan is to double down on the “quantum gravity in the lab” hype.
Update: Two more related pieces of wormhole news.
- On Friday Harvard will be hosting a talk on the non-wormhole.
- In this preprint Maldacena argues for another example of how to do quantum gravity in the lab, by doing a QM calculation on a quantum computer that will “have created something that behaves as a black hole in the laboratory” (no wormholes, just black holes). The calculation he suggests involves not the newer SYK model, but the ancient BFSS matrix model from 27 years ago, which at the time got a lot of attention as a possible definition of M-theory.
I would like to point out the parallel to the room-temperature superconductivity debacle, which to me appears to be a similar instance of the postmodern approach to doing physics research.
Anonymous,
If you’re referring to the recent room-temperature superconductivity controversy, it’s interesting to notice that the same Quanta writer (Charlie Wood), who wrote this hype about “quantum gravity in the lab”, wrote what seems to me a much more even-handed article about that, see here
https://www.quantamagazine.org/room-temperature-superconductor-discovery-meets-with-resistance-20230308/
A story about an experimental development is somewhat different than one about theoretical developments. Another group can try and reproduce an experiment, and people promoting non-reproducible work will run into skepticism. For theorists there’s no such thing: you can keep repeating the same nonsense about quantum gravity for ever with impunity.
The odd thing about the “quantum gravity in a lab” hype is that all the top Quanta physics writers and editors have gone all in (Natalie Wolchover, Thomas Lin, Charlie Wood). I’ve heard from several experts that they tried to explain to them the problems with their coverage, but they’re not listening to skeptical voices, preferring to (like the director of the IAS), take the word of a small number of people like Maldacena that quantum gravity in the lab is a real thing and the future of the subject.
Built into the DNA of the Simons Foundation and Quanta I think is a faith in the traditional elite institutions of the US theoretical physics world. That people at the IAS/Harvard/Caltech/Stanford could just be wrong about string theory/quantum gravity/it from qubit, etc. to this world-view is nearly inconceivable.
Don’t a lot of the latest quantum gravity theories say that quantum gravity goes beyond the standard rules of quantum mechanics? For example, the AMPS paper (Black Holes: Complementarity or Firewalls?) seems to imply that something really unusual must happen. But if you can do quantum gravity in the lab, then doesn’t quantum gravity have to satisfy the standard rules of quantum mechanics?
Do any of the people writing these papers see any contradictions here?
Is there anything going on in this experiment/calculation
that can’t be explained by ordinary, non-relativistic QM?
Peter Shor/Rusty,
That’s the obvious problem with all “quantum gravity in the lab” claims. The “lab” setup is described by conventional well-tested QM/QED, and you’re not planning on testing that. So, as a matter of physics, you know exactly what is going to happen, there’s no need to do the “experiment” and it can’t tell you anything new about physics.
The only sense in which you don’t know what’s going to happen is the same sense in which any numerical calculation may tell you something new about solutions to an equation. But if I solve an equation describing a cow on my laptop, that doesn’t mean I created a cow, or that I’m doing lab experiments on cows.
I think the underlying problem here isn’t Quanta, it’s Nature. Nature has a bias for publishing anything that can be experimentally done, regardless of how meaningless the theoretical interpretation. This is isn’t the first time this has happened. Nature has published several previous papers on this wormhole stuff (without the teleportation part). They also keep publishing anything about ultracold gases so long as someone claims it’s got something to do with black holes or the early universe. (Don’t get me started.)
Otoh, you’d never see them publish a theory paper in that area, and probably for the better because most of it is nonsense. So you get those theorists teaming up with experimentalists to get their stuff published in Nature and chances are the theory-part is never really scrutinized.
This doesn’t really excuse that the Quanta editors can’t seem to admit to themselves that they’re promoting bullshit, but with Nature in their back they know they’ll get through with it.
The issue with the superconductor claim I think is somewhat different. It doesn’t originate in the journal, but it originates in the lab itself, and there’s only so much peer review can do even in the best case.
Sabine,
I don’t think Nature is completely innocent in the superconductivity story, given the history of retractions from the same authors.
To be fair, the whole issue of claiming that doing a simulation is somehow equal to studying the real thing isn’t really new. There has been similar hype coming from the analog gravity community for years (obviously, I know a lot of really decent researchers in analog gravity who are very careful about stating precisely the relevance of what they are doing, but there are also those who are very loudly claiming that they are doing “gravity in the lab” when looking at water waves or BECs).
I always ask those people what their experiments tell us that you couldn’t learn from numerical simulations, and most of the time the answer is nothing – with the additional caveat that numerical simulations have smaller statistical errors.
I also do not understand what it is that science communicators (journalists/nature editors/…) find so unattractive about the story: We have these complicated equations that are thought to tell us something about gravity and now, thanks to quantum computers, we can learn much more about their solutions which we didn’t previously understand. [Notwithstanding that the second part of this statement is probably not true yet, and the first may be not true, period.]
My PhD supervisor used to say (not sure if his words or an unattributed quotation): Don’t trust an experiment until verified by theory.