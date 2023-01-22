What is the AdS/CFT Conjecture?

In recent years I’ve found there’s no point to trying to have an intelligible argument about “string theory”, simply because the term no longer has any well-defined meaning. At the KITP next spring, there will be a program devoted to What is String Theory?, with a website that tells us that “the precise nature of its organizational principle remains obscure.” As far as I can tell though, the problem is not one of insufficient precision, but not knowing even the general nature of such an organizational principle.
What one hears when one asks about this these days is that the field has moved on to focusing on the one part of this that is understood: the “AdS/CFT conjecture.” I’ve gotten the same answer when asking about the meaning of the “ER=EPR conjecture”, and recently the claim seems to be that the black hole information paradox is resolved, again, somehow using the “AdS/CFT conjecture.” Today I noticed this twitter thread from Jonathan Oppenheim raising questions about the “AdS/CFT conjecture” and the discussion there reminded me that I don’t understand what the people involved mean by those words. What exactly (physicist meaning of “exactly”, not mathematician meaning) is the “AdS/CFT conjecture”?
To be clear, I have tried to follow this subject since its beginnings, and at one point was pretty well aware of the exact known statements relating type IIB superstring theory on five-dim AdS space times a five-sphere with M units of flux to N=4 U(M) SYM. While this provided an impressive realization of the old dream of relating a large M QFT to a weakly coupled string theory, it bothered me that there was no meaning to the duality in the sense that no one knew how to define the strongly coupled string theory. This problem seemed to get dealt with by turning the conjecture into a definition of string theory in this background, but it was always unclear how that was supposed to work.
So, my question isn’t about that, but about the much more general use of the term to refer to all sorts of gravity/CFT relationships in various dimensions. There are hundreds if not thousands of theorists actively working on this these days, and my question is aimed at them: what exactly do you mean when you say “the AdS/CFT conjecture”?
Update: The ongoing discussion between Jonathan Oppenheim, Geoff Pennington and Andreas Karch about this on Twitter is very interesting, indicates that it isn’t so clear exactly what “the AdS/CFT conjecture” is. For me and presumably many others, would be great to have a source for an authoritative discussion of what is known about this topic. The Twitter format is very much not optimal for discussions like this.
I actually think of AdS/CFT as being a bit like the orbit method in representation theory. Each is really a collection of results rather than a top-down theory. In both cases, the results are statements that you can do some calculations in two quite different looking setups and somewhat mysteriously arrive at the same answer. In AdS/CFT, one of the important results is the Ryu-Takayanagi formula. This formula says an entanglement entropy in certain CFTs is equal to the area of an extremal surface in an AdS spacetime. This reminds me of the orbit method result that relates dimensions of irreducible representations to volumes of coadjoint orbits. In both examples, something from quantum mechanics is related to something geometrical. Of course, AdS/CFT is much more limited than the orbit method in the sense that it only applies to certain “large N” CFTs, while the orbit method is supposed to be about all of representation theory. At any rate, I would call “AdS/CFT” the AdS/CFT correspondence and use it to refer to this collection of correspondences.
Bob P,
In the case of the orbit method (or of the Langlands program that Geoff Pennington made an analogy to on Twitter), a top-down explanation of why they work may be missing, but a minute of googling will get you fairly precise technical definitions of what “orbit method” or “Langlands program” means. You’ll easily find the details of how specific co-adjoint orbits are supposed to match with specific Lie group representations or how specific modular forms are supposed to match with specific Galois representations. My question “what is the AdS/CFT conjecture” was not intended to be tendentious or get people arguing, but, seriously, to try and just understand exactly what people working on this mean when they use the term.
The proper experts will hopefully correct me if I’m wrong, but my amateur answer is that the old school version of AdS/CFT was that (i) the partition function of the bulk AdS theory (e.g. type IIB string theory in AdS5xS5) is the same as the partition function of the boundary CFT (e.g. N = 4 supersymmetric Yang–Mills theory ). And (ii) the Hilbert spaces of both theories are the same. This would give us a correspondence between bulk and boundary observables and correlation functions. I think there is a lot of evidence for (i).
The status of (ii) is very unclear to me. It would say that there is a 1-1 map between bulk states and boundary states. But https://arxiv.org/abs/1411.7041 gives an example where it can’t be true in its original form because it would lead to a violation of the no-cloning theorem. So in order to preserve some sense of (ii), they postulate that the bulk is encoded in the boundary as an error correcting code. In other words, each physical state in the bulk, needs many states of the boundary in order for it to be encoded in such a way that a violation of the no-cloning theorem is avoided. So (ii) might be true in the sense that there is a correspondence between physical states of the bulk, and “code states” of the boundary. I don’t know that there is much independent evidence that the CFT is an error correcting code, but it certainly has to be if some notion of (ii) is to be preserved.
But even this is not enough, because old black holes can have “too many states”. And so a more recent claim is that various bulk states which we think of as being orthogonal, are not really orthogonal. See for example https://arxiv.org/abs/2207.06536. So, I would say that (ii) is not regarded as true anymore, but it may be true in some sense (although I feel this is speculative).
There are other additional parts of the correspondence which are more speculative but are generally acknowledged as such (e.g. complexity = something). And there are elements which are claimed to be “established beyond reasonable doubt”, and yet I see no evidence for (and if anything, evidence against). Chief among them is the claim that because the CFT undergoes unitary evolution, the bulk quantum gravity theory must also be unitary, and therefore, black hole’s preserve information. I see no reason for (i) and (ii) to imply this, and I see no evidence for this part of the AdS/CFT conjecture. On the contrary, it forces researchers to embrace all manner of perversions, from violations of the equivalence principle, to post-selection, to the absence of free will and local degrees of freedom. I suppose this was the cause of my Sunday morning rage-tweeting. If only I’d just gone for a walk….
Hey Jonathan,
so we moved on to the long-text format. I think in your rant, I mean argument, you are getting yourself/us into a lot of trouble because you have a very old-fashioned notion of what states are in a theory of gravity. Diffeomorphisms are a gauge redundancy in a theory of gravity. Every statement that makes reference to local fields, local states, maybe “counts” how many states there are inside a black hole, is not really about physical states. Gauge invariant states in AdS are associated only with the boundary. It’s almost true by tautology that the states of a theory of gravity in AdS are those of a CFT. The only questions is really “which CFT”. I don’t think anyone has come up with a better definition of what we would even mean by the states of quantum gravity in AdS other than boundary observables. This is the AdS analog of the statement that the only observables in a theory in asymptotically flat quantum gravity are S-matrix elements. Any local question in Minkowski space is gauge redundant.
You (and the papers you cite) are asking interesting questions about how local physics in AdS can arise as an approximate notion from the dual CFT perspective. There are lots of puzzles there. But I really don’t see how this calls AdS/CFT into question. None of the things you call physical states in the bulk are physical.
And now I go hide in a hole …..
This is, by the way, also one of the main shortcomings of these tensor network models of AdS/CFT that are so popular these days. They capture many interesting aspects of fields on AdS space, except for the most important one: if we do gravity on AdS, none of the local states in the bulk is physical. They are all gauge redundant. Surely there is a lot one can learn from these toy models, but one shouldn’t take them too seriously. It’s a tall order having a toy model of quantum gravity that assumes gravity is not important.
(and now I should REALLY go hide in a hole ….)
I would have said that the AdS/CFT correspondence is that any quantum gravitational theory in an anti-de-Sitter space of dimension D+1 is described by a non-gravitational quantum theory in dimension D. Fundamentally, this is because a gravitational theory is believed to not have gauge invariant local observables; the true gauge -invariant observables must therefore live on the boundary, The isometries of AdS ensure that this boundary theory is conformal.
I do think that this idea has not changed; the original correspondence between type IIB in AdS5 times S5, and N=4 SYM was only the best worked out case.
The more general correspondence leaves the nature of the boundary theory somewhat vague, and is therefore quite plausibly true. The more specific one becomes about the boundary theory, the more tests are possible. There are a few very specific duality conjectures, including the original one; I don’t think the evidence for them is overwhelming.
Pace Jonathan Oppenheim, I think that if the boundary theory is unitary and the bulk theory is not, then this means that the AdS/CFT correspondence is manifestly false. But YMMV.
@Andreas, I think it is a bit too strong to say that gauge invariant states are associated only with the boundary. There are plenty of examples in AdS/CFT (e.g. the Lunin-Mathur and Lin-Lunin-Maldacena constructions) where a BPS spectrum is matched on both sides of the duality with exquisite precision. Specific BPS states in the CFT are mapped to specific BPS bulk geometries. Just because there is gauge symmetry (on both sides) doesn’t mean that one is unable to describe physical states in both bulk and boundary descriptions, and say what they look like deep in the middle of AdS. Of course, when one gets away from situations where calculations on both sides of the duality are under control, one is unable to construct the map. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a bulk theory of quantum gravity, or that one must somehow refer all its physical properties to the conformal boundary of spacetime.
@Jonathan, it seems to me that much of your complaint stems from the fact that we don’t understand much about the duality map as a detailed isomorphism in complicated dynamical situations, and that certainly includes those where black holes are involved. Even then, there are examples where one has confidence that the map is still valid. I am thinking specifically of AdS3/CFT2, where there is an infinite dimensional conformal symmetry whose representation theory highly constrains both sides. There is a moduli space of theories on both sides that includes a weak-coupling domain for the CFT where the Hilbert space is well-understood. The conformal symmetry continues to govern the asymptotic density of states through the Cardy formula over the entire moduli space, and it agrees with gravitational thermodynamics in the regime where gravity is weakly coupled. So either there is some non-unitary quantum theory of gravity which lives nowhere on this moduli space and whose thermodynamics has nothing to do with an underlying quantum statistical mechanics and its associated state-counting, or quantum gravity is indeed unitary and the thermodynamics does have such an underlying interpretation. In the latter case, it would be unreasonable to suppose there is no duality map, since the CFT is explicitly such a quantum system with exactly the same thermodynamics, with a precise match of BPS protected quantities, etc.
Many of your other quibbles with the correspondence have to do with more recent work much of which is on rather less sound a footing. I am not surprised if you are confused by it, since in some cases the authors themselves appear to be confused about how AdS/CFT works. If some of these ideas turn out to be wrong, it will not invalidate AdS/CFT but will rather tell us that certain ideas about the properties of the duality map are incorrect. I have not seen ANY evidence to date that suggests that the duality itself is in question.
@Peter, the most established part of the conjecture has to do with maps of protected quantities where (super)symmetry allows calculations on both sides of the duality that can be compared. In addition to those mentioned above, there are now quite sophisticated evaluations of the gravitational path integral that match the asymptotic series of BPS partition sums computed in the CFT. The semiclassical expansion of the gravitational path integral (with the sum over saddles generating subleading terms in the asymptotic expansion) takes one beyond the leading order gravitational thermodynamics to a fuller understanding of the correspondence. Here one is not asking gravity to describe microstates in the Hilbert space directly, that is likely the wrong thing to do (just as the terms in the asymptotic expansion of an elliptic function obtained by modular transform are not associated with individual terms in its original q-expansion); rather, gravity seems to know how to count states in aggregate (including subleading terms in the expansion) without resolving the microscopic details.
These calculations are not grand statements of principle, but rather detailed computations in specific examples where one can work out a match between the same quantity in AdS and CFT. Many checks of this sort have been done, amassing a great deal of evidence for the conjecture, but what the full scope of the duality is remains unclear. The most solid part of the correspondence is a list of explicit examples for which there is a wealth of supporting evidence. This success has led to a reasonable belief that any other example one can motivate as a limit of string theory will hold as well.
Where people seem to be running into trouble is in the arena of trying to abstract some grand principle that underlies and unifies (and perhaps extends) all the particular examples, in the process abandoning much of the string theory which makes the details work in the examples we know. One such is ER=EPR, but there are others (to paraphrase Groucho Marx). Many focus on toy models which may or may not contain the essential physics. Many have given up on understanding the bulk dynamics in favor of making inferences/conjectures about what the bulk physics must be like by analyzing the CFT, which ends up processing bulk physics through some poorly understood nonlocal map in a strongly coupled field theory; there seems to be rather less effort in the opposite direction (doing string theory in AdS), likely because the calculations are rather more difficult.
You can’t hide in a hole Andreas, the boundary sees everything! 😉
I think even you have to admit that this proposal that you’re advocating along with Suvrat Raju and others, is very controversial within the string theory community. My impression is that it is a small minority of people who believe it, while the majority believe what you call the “old fashioned notion”. But that could just be that I tend to hang out with a different crowd of string theorists…. Namely, those who believe that GR makes sense in our universe without a boundary, and “the value of the field where my finger is pointing at” is a diffeomorphism invariant statement.
At any rate, that’s besides the point, because the one thing that is obvious here, is that string theorists have extremely different opinions about what counts as a state of the bulk, and yet they all seem to agree that the AdS/CFT conjecture is obviously true. In the same way as all string theorists believe the black hole information paradox has been solved, but completely disagree on the solution.
I find this tendency frustrating because I learn a lot from my string theory colleagues, but it is often made difficult by overly bold claims. And it is this sort of tendency which led to the wormhole-on-a-chip fiasco, and which distorts our view of which research directions are likely to be fruitful.
What I describe in my comments is much more basic than my work with Suvrat. The fact that there are no local gauge invariant observables in a theory of quantum gravity other than those defined at the boundary has been hammered away by people like Witten from the earliest days of AdS/CFT. Please don’t mix this up with somewhat more conjectural statements about black holes. Local states in the bulk aren’t physical. I don’t think you’ll find many people who disagree with this assertion. An interesting question is how to reproduce approximately local quantum field theory observables from the CFT.
PS: for the record, I am referring here to Witten’s talk at the Strings 98 conference in Santa Barbara where he pointed out that the fact that there are no local observables in a theory of quantum gravity basically tells you that just by asking what you mean by gravity in AdS, the only observables we know how to define are correlation functions at the boundary. At this level, AdS/CFT is really a tautology. The fact that you find this even controversial is somewhat puzzling to me.
Thanks Andreas. Some genuine questions:
1) Is there agreement that it’s a tautology? What then do you make of https://arxiv.org/abs/2207.06536 which claims that there is not an isomorphism between local bulk and boundary states.
2) When you say that the only observables we know how to define are correlation functions at the boundary, would you agree that there might be others that you don’t know how to define (e.g. relating to observables inside a black hole)?
3) There is a community of researchers who study relational observables in GR. E.g. “the value of the field where Alice’s finger is pointing,” is a diff invariant statement. I’ve always regarded this program as moreally equivalent to string theorists relating their observables to the boundary (just replace Alice with the boundary). Would you agree?
4) I of course agree that there are diff invariant observables that you can relate to the boundary, e.g. the value of the field along a geodesic some proper time from the boundary. And via some extrapolate dictionary, reconstruct regions in the bulk from the boundary, But don’t you think that https://arxiv.org/abs/1411.7041 successfully argues that you can get a potential violation of the no-cloning theorem, because naively, it appears you can reconstruct the same bulk observable from different parts of the boundary?
Just a note that due to the way moderation of comments works, Emil Martinec’s very helpful comment just now was posted, even though it is earlier in the time sequence.
Thanks Jonathan. I think your points 1, 2, and 4 are all about the question how apparently semi-classic physics in the bulk can arise within a large N CFT. There are open questions there. But this is a higher order question: if there are no local observables in a theory of quantum gravity, how come local QFT works so well to describe the experiences of a low energy bulk creature? We happily do experiments in labs and don’t worry about this not being strictly defined an observable. But I don’t think many would argue that this program contradicts the assertion that there are no local gauge invariant observables.
Sometime it feels like rephrasing AdS/CFT in quantum information language, despite all its new insights, has made people forget some very basic lessons learned long ago.
As to your 3, the relational observables, they are defined as integrals over all of space and as such only depend on boundary data. They are boundary observables that have the power to give you an approximate sense of local physics in the bulk. That’s exactly the sort of thing I am talking about. This program accepts that there are no gauge invariant local observables and tries to do interesting physics with it.
Thanks Andreas. When I hear people invoke AdS/CFT, it is often to claim that the CFT is a quantum theory of gravity. And so for me, the question of how (or whether) semi-classical physics arises in the bulk, is the central question. In order for the statement that the CFT is quantum gravity to be a testable and meaningful statement, it must reproduce semi-classical gravity (or something which could reasonably be said to be the correct low-energy or classical limit). Otherwise, it is not a quantum theory of gravity, but a quantum theory of something else. That doesn’t mean it can’t teach us a lot about quantum gravity, but it wouldn’t be quantum gravity.
Since you call them second order questions, maybe they are impossibly to answer right now, and that’s fine. But I feel like people act like it’s settled, which is what I take issue with.
Regarding relational observables – I think we mostly agree here. I suppose I would say they can be defined in a space-time without a boundary and so I don’t need a boundary to have gauge invariant observables which are the moral equivalent of local ones.
@Emil, thanks so much for such a detailed answer, much appreciated. Indeed, it is in these more complicated situations where I feel people’s apparent certainty is less supported by evidence. Although these are complicated situations, they are important ones — the black hole information paradox & black hole thermodynamics seem to be the key questions for quantum gravity.
In classical gravity, observables need to be diff invariant, but in quantum gravity, an observable is (expected to be) defined through an integral over all bulk metrics with some fixed boundary value. This is much more restrictive than the classical case. For example, “the value of the field along a geodesic some proper time from the boundary” cannot be an observable in QG; when the metric changes, the geodesics themselves change. It is for this reason that only boundary-to-boundary correlations are believed to be gauge invariant. I didn’t think this was controversial, but things may have changed.
And as everybody has said, this doesn’t mean that it is not interesting to talk about local bulk physics; we just have to be cognizant that this must be in some sense approximate.
@Jonathan, just to be clear: Among the complicated situations that ARE well-understood are BPS black holes with macroscopic horizon area, where there is a robust CFT state counting that agrees with the AdS gravitational path integral.
It is useful to divide the black hole information problem into two aspects: the information storage problem, and the information recovery problem. The fact that the BPS spectrum has been precisely matched tells us that AdS/CFT knows how to solve the information storage problem for this class of extremal black holes, in that on the CFT side of the duality one is explicitly counting the microstates, and the AdS gravity computation reproduces this counting at the level of an asymptotic expansion for large charge/mass.
The more complicated information retrieval problem where we throw something into such an extremal black hole and ask what comes back, and how it comes back, and which of our assumptions that lead to the information paradox is breaking down in AdS quantum gravity, is currently out of reach. Not because AdS/CFT is wrong, but because we currently lack the tools to ascertain what is going on on the AdS gravity side of the duality, let alone calculate correlators in a strongly-coupled CFT, or produce an explicit map between the two. But again, this is a statement about our poor understanding of the duality map, not about its existence.
I think most people assume that because we have all these precise tests of the things we can calculate, that the duality holds not only for symmetry-protected quantities but in general. Again, that it is unreasonable that it holds only for some class of states (which includes extremal black holes) but not others. And then the duality tells you that the information retrieval problem is solved in principle by the unitarity of the CFT under the assumption that the duality is an exact (if inexplicit) map.
I think this is where most people in the subject are at the moment — at some point you have done enough checks of the duality, assume it is true and ask what are the consequences. Much as people no longer question the truth of the Riemann hypothesis, and instead work out its implications. Which is not to say that it is unimportant to prove either conjecture; rather that until that day arrives there are useful consequences to explore assuming their respective validity.