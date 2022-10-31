This Week’s Hype

CERN on Wednesday is hosting a colloquium talk by Joseph Lykken, who supposedly will discuss Prospects for experimental quantum gravity. There’s by now a long tradition of string theorists dealing with criticism that their research program is inherently immune from experimental test by making bogus claims about experimental testability. Lykken has been at it for at least twenty years (see here), and this sort of misleading claim about testability is the latest in a long campaign.
If you read the abstract, it looks like what Lykken is actually talking about is numerical simulations of an SYK model with of order 100 Majorana fermions on a quantum computer. Ignoring the quantum computer hype (unclear how long it will really be before such simulations are feasible), keep in mind that the SYK model is a quantum mechanical toy model, not a model of quantum gravity in a physical dimension. The only thing a quantum computer could test would be the validity of certain approximations schemes in such a toy model. For comments by David E. Kaplan about similar testability claims, see the interview discussed in the previous posting, which includes:
That there are actual people who are deciding string theory’s important, wanting to do string theory, and they’re even protecting the field. And some of those people are talking about how entropy now of a black hole can be described as a geometric thing, an entanglement, and that Hawking’s paradox about evaporating black holes is really wormholes, virtual wormholes coming from the inside to the outside, and all kinds of language. And you could test information theory of black holes using atomic physics experiments. And it’s literally bullshit.
There are people—prominent people—in physics who say, “I’m applying for this money from the DOE, but I know it’s bullshit.” And then there are experimental atomic physicists who don’t know and are shocked to learn that “What? String theorists don’t have a Hamiltonian? They don’t actually have a [laugh] description? What am I testing?”
Peter, Lykken is deputy director of Fermilab and heads the Quantum Institute there. Just from the abstract it’s unclear if this is Lykken the physicist or Lykken the politician presenting.
A few years ago, I saw a talk he gave at Aspen definitely as Lykken the politician. His unabashed enthusiasm for quantum computing as the vanguard of HEP was, frankly, difficult to watch and he received significant backlash from the audience that this quantum push depleted resources from other important directions of the field. Since then, it seems that quantum computing, machine learning, etc., have only grown in funding support from the DOE and NSF HEP divisions.
SYK, with its 100 Majorana fermions, is as relevant to quantum gravity as homeopathy is to medicine. Indeed, the 100 Majorana fermions can’t feel their mutual Newtonian gravity but by a profound miracle they are going to describe quantum gravity.