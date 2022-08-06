It’s getting late, but I can’t help myself. Reading too many wrong things about symmetry and physics on Twitter has forced me to do this. And, John Baez says I don’t explain things. So, here’s what the relationship between symmetry and physics really is.
In the language of mathematicians, talking about “symmetries” means you are talking about groups (often Lie groups, or their infinitesimal versions, Lie algebras) and representations. The relation to physics is:
Classical mechanics (Hamiltonian form)
In classical mechanics the state of a system with $n$ degrees of freedom is given by a point in phase space $P=\mathbf R^{2n}$ with $n$ position coordinates $q_j$ and $n$ momentum coordinates $p_j$. Functions on this space are a Lie algebra, with Lie bracket the Poisson bracket
$\{f,g\}$. Dynamics is given by choosing a distinguished function, the Hamiltonian $h$. Then the value of any function on $P$ evolves in time according to
$$\frac {df}{dt}=\{f,h\}$$
The Hamiltonian $h$ generates the action of time translations. Applying the same formula, other functions generate the action of other groups (spatial translations, rotations, etc.). If your function satisfies $\{f,h\}=0$, it generates a “symmetry”, and doesn’t change with time (is a conserved quantity).
Quantum mechanics
Quantization of a classical system is something mathematically obvious: go from the above Lie algebra to a unitary representation of the Lie algebra. This takes elements of the Lie algebra (functions on $P$) to skew-adjoint operators on a Hilbert space, the space of quantum states. There’s a theorem (Stone-von Neumann) that says that (modulo technicalities) there’s only one way to do this, and it gives an irreducible unitary representation that works for polynomials up to degree two. For higher degree polynomials there will always be “operator ordering ambiguities”. The representation is given by
$$1\rightarrow -i\mathbf 1,\ \ q_j\rightarrow -iQ_j,\ \ p_j\rightarrow -iP_j$$
This is a representation because
$$\{q_j,p_k\}=\delta_{jk}\rightarrow [-iQ_j,-iP_k]=-i\delta_{jk}\mathbf 1$$
The right-hand side is the Heisenberg commutation relations for $\hbar=1$.
For more details, I wrote a whole book about this.
Hi Peter, old student from your Lie groups class in the early 2010’s here. (Though in hindsight, I wish I had taken your math physics class instead). Here’s an easy way to complete your post with the last piece of the “holy trinity” of math physics: relativistic mechanics.
Given the $(n+1)$-dimensional Minkowski spacetime with the standard Minkowski metric $(\mathbb{R}^{n+1},m)$, you can consider the Poincaré group; the group of symmetries of m. These symmetries include spatial and temporal translations, rotations, and boosts. By Noether’s theorem, these correspond to several conserved quantities to solutions of the linear wave equation $\Box_m \phi = -\partial_t^2 \phi + \Delta_x \phi = 0$. These symmetries have paved the way for the dramatic progress in mathematical relativity seen in the past 3 decades.
Your blog is great as it is. Never mind twitter. There are actually only very few frequently updated math and physics blogs which succeed explaining non-obvious things for a larger audience (some linked here on your site).
Leonardo Abbrescia,
The point of view on symmetry I describe can handle the symmetries of relativistic mechanics, you just need to think of the phase space as the space of solutions of your relativistic wave equation. It doesn’t tell you why certain groups and representations occur in our best fundamental theories (or why a certain wave equation). It does tell you rather that classical and quantum mechanics are formalisms whose structure is based on the use of a specific infinite dimensional Lie algebra.
This point of view is very different than the one normally taught to physicists, that it’s all about Noether’s theorem (which, when you have a Lagrangian with an invariance group, tells you the functions that generate the symmetry) and just a calculational method useful in certain approximations.
oliver knill,
Thanks! John Baez is however right that normally writing expository material is not what I do on the blog (and he’s one of very few who does a wonderful job of this on the internet). There are several reasons I don’t do this, the biggest one that it’s really hard.
Great summary. Who needs a book! 🙂
Indeed it was intended as a description, not a criticism. Yours is one of the few blogs I follow.