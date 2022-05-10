Two Titans

If one tried to pick a single most talented and influential figure of the past 100 years in each of the fields of pure mathematics and of theoretical physics, I’d argue that you should pick Alexander Grothendieck in pure math and Edward Witten in theoretical physics. This afternoon I’ve run across two excellent sources of information about each of them.
Alexander Grothendieck
This week’s New Yorker has The Mysterious Disappearance of a Revolutionary Mathematician by Rivka Galchen. It’s a very well-done survey of Grothendieck’s life and work, aimed at a popular audience. If, like many mathematicians, you’ve always been fascinated by Grothendieck’s story, you won’t find too much in the article you haven’t seen before. But, if you’ve never delved into this story, you should read the article. On a related note, a copy of Récoltes et semailles that I ordered recently has just arrived in the mail, and I’m looking forward to spending some time with that this summer.
Edward Witten
In theoretical physics a very different but equally off-the-scale talented and influential figure is Edward Witten, who is the subject of a recent long and in-depth interview by David Zierler as part of the Oral Histories program at the Niels Bohr Library and Archives.
I first met Witten probably in 1977, when I was an undergraduate at Harvard and he was a Junior Fellow, recently arrived from Princeton. Over the years since then he has done a mind-blowing quantity of highly impressive work which I’ve done my best to try to follow. You can find many places where I’ve written about this here on the blog, and there’s also a lot in my book Not Even Wrong. Much of what he discussed in the interview was familiar to me, but I learned quite a bit new from his recollection of the details of how his work came about and how he thought about it. On some of the specifics of what happened many decades ago one should keep in mind that memory is imperfect. For instance, he describes a short period as a graduate student in economics at the University of Michigan, which surprised me since in research for my book I’d read that this was at the University of Wisconsin. Maybe I got this wrong, but if so I’m not the only one (see for instance here).
Witten’s work in the area where pure mathematics and quantum field theory overlap has had an overwhelming influence on those like myself who are fascinated by both subjects and their interaction. The landscape of this area would be completely different (and highly impoverished) without him. At the same time, his equally large influence in the area of attempts to unify physics I believe has been much more problematic.
I’ll quote here with a little commentary some of the passages from the interview that I found striking or where I learned something new.
About his early years:
Witten:
I was very interested in astronomy when I was growing up. Well, I was not an exception; these were the days of the Space Race, so everybody was interested in astronomy. I was given a small telescope when I was about nine or ten. That’s certainly a vivid memory. Another vivid memory is learning calculus when I was eleven. My father sort of taught me calculus or gave me materials from which I could learn it. But I didn’t advance very much in math beyond that for quite a few years…
Zierler:
And then [after college at Brandeis] initially you thought you would go and become an economist?
Witten:
Yes.
Zierler:
What were your interests there? Did you think that your mathematical abilities would be applied well in that field?
Witten:
It’s again hard to remember reliably, but I might have thought that. And I might have also thought that I could make a contribution to international development. But I realized- well, I came to the same realization I had come to when I was working on the McGovern campaign, that it wasn’t a good match for me. I remember being very embarrassed when I told the people in the department at Michigan who had been quite kind to me, that I had decided to leave. But in hindsight, I understand something that wasn’t that clear to me at the time, that if a given graduate program isn’t a good match for a given student, the department and the student are both better off if that’s realized sooner rather than later. If I had understood that at the time, I would have been less embarrassed, probably, with what I told them.
How to learn general relativity in ten days:
Zierler:
Was general relativity considered popular or interesting at Princeton at the time that you were a graduate student?
Witten:
Well, I was certainly interested in it. I learned general relativity in a very exciting period of about ten days, from the book of Steve Weinberg. I mean, I tried to learn more from the book of Misner, Thorne, and Wheeler, and I did learn more from it, but my opinion of the book was what it remains now, which is that it’s got a lot of great stuff in it, but it’s a little bit hard to use it to learn systematically. The book I found useful for studying systematically was by Steve Weinberg.
The Harvard Society of Fellows:
Zierler:
Ed, did you enjoy the Harvard Society of Fellows, the social aspects of it?
Witten:
Well, I enjoyed it up to a point, but let’s just say that many other people thrive on that more than I did.
On how he experienced the First Superstring Revolution.
Witten:
I’m not exactly sure what I would have said if you had asked me. There’s no interview, so there’s no record of my thinking in 1982 or 1983, and I won’t be able to remember very well. But as I was telling you, I was interested enough to spend a whole summer reading John Schwarz’s review article, but a little bit wary of becoming too involved in it…
Something that was obvious to me but wasn’t immediately completely obvious to everybody was this. Green and Schwarz had put string theory in the form where there was a very strong case that there was a consistent quantum theory that described gravity together with other forces. And the other forces could be gauge fields, somewhat like in the Standard Model. But there was something extremely conspicuous that was wrong in terms of phenomenology, and that was that the weak interactions couldn’t violate parity…
And as it existed in 1982 and 1983, string theory was a consistent theory of gravity unified with other forces, but it completely missed the chiral structure. So, to me, that was a huge siren blaring. Anyway, to set the stage, I want to just point out to you that it was clear by 1982 or 1983 that there were an incredible variety of delicate things that fit together perfectly to make it possible to have a theory of quantum gravity based on string theory. It was unbelievable that it could all be a coincidence. Yet it was markedly wrong for describing the real world because of this question of the chiral nature of the fermions. But then in 1984, Green and Schwarz discovered a more general method of anomaly cancellation, and everything changed…
So, anyway, what was really problematical for Green and Schwarz was the combination of fermion chirality and anomalies. Taking these together, it seemed that string theory could not work. But then, in August 1984, Green and Schwarz discovered a new mechanism for anomaly cancellation, and everything changed…
So, it was immediately obvious to me, once they made their discovery, that you could make at least semi-realistic models of particle physics, in that framework. But also, to me, I had done kind of an experiment in the following sense. I had spent two years watching this, wondering, could it be? Can it be that all the coincidences that had been discovered that made string theory possible were just coincidences? As far as I was concerned, the discovery they made in 1984 was an empirical answer of “no” to that question. If the miraculous-looking things that had been discovered up to 1982 and 1983 were truly coincidences, you’d then predict there wouldn’t be any more such coincidences. That had proved to be wrong when they made this miraculous-looking discovery about anomalies that enabled the theory to be much more realistic.
In explaining this to you, I’m trying to help you understand why this had so much of an impact on my thinking, watching from the outside for a couple years, wondering if this subject was as amazing as it appeared to me. And a “no” answer would have predicted there shouldn’t be more miraculous discoveries. And that was, to my satisfaction, disproved in August 1984. So, after that, the hesitation that had kept me from becoming more heavily involved earlier evaporated. Now, I realized that in the physics world, there were plenty of people who hadn’t lived through this two years of uncertainty that I had lived through, and in many cases they had never heard of the whole thing until August 1984. And they hadn’t done the experiment I had done. So, they didn’t react as I did.
Here Witten explains how one very specific technical calculation triggered for him a dramatic vision of a possibility of a unified theory of everything, a vision that has stayed with him to this day, nearly four decades later.
About his evangelism for string theory unification starting in 1984:
Zierler:
How much cheerleading did you do among your colleagues, both near and far, after this revolution in 1984, that this is what people should concentrate on? That we can have this figured out in the near term?
Witten:
I wasn’t intentionally cheerleading, but I was very enthusiastic. And I actually think I was right to be enthusiastic. I wasn’t intentionally cheerleading, but to the extent that I encouraged other people to get involved, I’ve got no regrets about it at all (laughter).
Another very interesting recent interview in the same series is one with Cumrun Vafa. Here’s what Vafa remembers about that time:
Vafa:
I remember I was at my office, I had come back from a trip, from I think the summer school in Europe, in Italy. Had come back to my office in Princeton on the fourth floor, and Ed’s office is on the third floor. And he rarely came to our floor, fourth floor, but here he was, coming and knocking at my door, and then saying, “Have you heard about the revolution?”…
I said, “What revolution?” He said, “The SO(32) revolution.” Okay, that was my first introduction to Green and Schwarz’s work. SO(32) revolution. I said, “No, what is it?” He said, and he was completely sure, confident, that physics is not going to be the same after this. He said, “Physics is going to change forever because of this, and now everybody is going to work on this.”
I had left Princeton for Stony Brook early that summer. During the next few years, reports I got from fellow postdocs who tried to talk to Witten about their work were pretty uniformly something like “he told me that what I’m doing is all well and good, but that I really should be working on string theory.”
Unlike the case in the interview with Vafa previously mentioned, Zierler doesn’t really try and pin Witten down on the subject of the problems of string theory. He does ask:
Zierler:
What was happening at the time or has happened since in the world of experimentation or observation that may get us closer to string theory being testable?
but let’s Witten give a non-answer, which in effect is that the landscape means string theory unification is completely untestable, so he has pretty much given up:
So, if you talked to me in the 1980s, I’m sure I would have expressed some hope about seeing supersymmetry as part of the answer of the hierarchy problem. But I would have expressed a lot of confidence about observing something that would have explained the hierarchy problem. …
But ultimately, with the LHC, experiment has reached the point that it’s extremely problematic to have what’s called a natural explanation of the weak scale, a mechanism that would explain in a technically natural way why the Higgs particle is as light as it is, thus making all the particles light. It’s actually a baby version of the problem with the cosmological constant. So, to the extent that the multiverse is a conceivable interpretation of why the universe accelerates so slowly, it’s also a conceivable explanation of why the weak scale is so small. It might be the right interpretation. But if it is, it’s not very encouraging for understanding the universe. When the multiverse idea became popular around 1999, 2000, and so on, I was actually extremely upset, because of the feeling that it would make the universe harder to understand. I eventually made my peace with it, accepting the fact that the universe wasn’t created for our convenience.
You would think that having an untestable theory on your hands would mean that you would try something else, anything else, but Witten seems convinced that whatever its problems, it’s the only way forward:
[About the second superstring revolution and M-theory] It’s satisfying to know that there was only one candidate for superunification. There’s only one reasonable candidate now for the theory that combines gravity and quantum mechanics. Before 1995, there was more than one. It’s more satisfying to know that the theory seems to have a lot of possible manifestations, in terms of approximate vacuum states, but at a fundamental level, there’s only one fundamental theory or system of equations, that we admittedly don’t understand very well. That’s got to be an advance of some kind…
By the time he [Einstein] had the theory [GR], he had the right mathematical framework of Riemannian geometry. At least by the time the theory was invented, he had the ideas it was based on, and some of them he had had before.
String theory and M-theory have always been different. From the beginning, they were discovered by people who discovered formulas or bits and pieces of the theory without understanding what’s behind it at a more fundamental level. And what we understand now, even today, is extremely fragmentary, and I’m sure very superficial compared to what the real theory is. That’s the problem with the claim that supposedly I invented M-theory. It would make at least as much sense to say that M-theory hasn’t been invented yet. And you could also claim it had been invented before by other people. Either of those two claims is defensible (laughter). So I made some incremental advances in a subject that’s far from being properly understood.
This “we don’t know what the fundamental equations are, but we know that they are unique” argument has never made any sense to me.
On his relation to mathematics:
Zierler:
What did it feel like to win the Fields Medal as a physicist?
Witten:
Well, it was a thrill, of course. It felt a little funny because I knew that obviously I was a non-standard selection. And I don’t like controversy about science, and I felt that I might have been a controversial choice in the math world. But on the other hand, I hadn’t selected myself, so I didn’t feel any controversy was my fault…
What’s a little funny about my relation to the math world is that although some of my papers are of mathematical interest, they rarely have the detail of math papers. And I can’t provide that detail. I simply don’t have the right background. What I bring to the subject is an ability to understand what quantum field theory or string theory have to say about a math question. But quantum field theory and string theory are not in the precise mathematical form where such statements can usually be rigorous.
The “I don’t like controversy about science” quote makes clear that Witten and I are temperamentally very different…
About the birth of geometric Langlands:
By the late 1980s- I’m probably forgetting bits of the story, I should tell you- but by the late 1980s, Sasha Beilinson and Vladimir Drinfeld had discovered what they called a geometric version of the Langlands program, and it involved ingredients of quantum field theory. Tantalizing. But it was tantalizing because they were using familiar ingredients of quantum field theory in a very unfamiliar way. It looked to me as if somebody had put the pieces at random on a chess board. The pieces were familiar, but the position didn’t look like it could happen in a real chess game. It just looked crazy. But anyway, it was clear it had to mean something in terms of physics. I even worked on that for a while at the time.
I think I’ve gotten this slightly out of order. I think when I worked on it was actually before the work of Beilinson and Drinfeld, driven by other clues. And the Beilinson and Drinfeld work was one of the things that made me stop, because I realized that A, I couldn’t understand what they were doing at the time, and B, there were too many things I didn’t know that they knew, and that seemed to be part of the story. Anyway, as you can see, my memories from whatever happened in the late 1980s are pretty scrambled.
They wrote a famous paper that was never finished and never published. It’s 500 pages long. You can find it online, if you like. They have an incredibly generous acknowledgement of what they supposedly learned from me, which is way exaggerated. Based on a hunch, I told them about a paper of Nigel Hitchin, but I didn’t understand anything of what they attributed to me. At any rate, regardless, even if I didn’t understand what they did with it, the fact that I was able to point them to the right paper was another sign of the fact that what they were doing had something to do with the physics I knew. But I couldn’t make sense of the connection. And this kept nagging at me off and on for a long time.
He then goes on to tell the story of the IAS workshop on geometric Langlands and how it led to his work on a QFT version of geometric Langlands.
In recent years Witten has continued to work on geometric Langlands and other topological quantum field theory related topics at the mathematics end of things. As far as physics goes, he is following the very popular “it from qubit”, quantum gravity from information theory, line of thinking:
Witten:
And the third time [revolutions: first and second were two superstring revolutions] has been the last six or seven years. It’s actually hard to remember the evolution of my thinking (laughter). I reread an interview I had done in 2014 which told me what my thinking was in 2014 better than I could have remembered it reliably (laughter). And what I told the interviewer at that time was somewhat similar to what I’m telling you right now. So, this has gone on for a while, and despite that, I haven’t really found the right way to become involved myself. But I do suspect that something big is happening.
Zierler:
What has happened since 2014, when you initially got excited about this?
Witten:
There have been various striking developments, but a particularly dramatic one came in 2019 when there was success in understanding what is known as the Page curve in black hole evaporation… Lots of things have happened that show that there’s a conspiracy between gravity and quantum mechanics. Somehow gravity at the classical level knows about quantum mechanics and statistical mechanics…
Zierler:
To bring the conversation right up to the present, as we discussed right at the beginning, your interest in quantum information. And you said you don’t yet know how you might break into the field. What might be some possible avenues?
Witten:
Well, when I was a graduate student, I sat down one day with piles of paper preprints. We didn’t have the archive. I’d sit down with piles and piles of paper preprints, and go through them, trying to find something I might do. The most interesting calculation I did as a student- I told you about it- was this calculation of deep inelastic photon-photon scattering, which was inspired by a paper I saw by Roger Kingsley, who studied the question but not quite with the most modern QCD ideas. So, when I was a graduate student trying to break in, I would go through piles of preprints. I guess the equivalent now is to look at papers in the archive and try to see what I might do. And I have made some minor contributions, actually, but I don’t feel like I’ve fully become engaged with the subject, as I have with other subjects in the past.
Witten and the interviewer discuss the difficulty of finding something to work on that is not too hard but still significant, and he comments that this is:
…the difficulty I’ve had getting involved with quantum information theory and gravity. I found a few things that I could do, but they were a little bit too narrow to really make me think that I was getting involved where I wanted to. And I haven’t quite found the right avenue. But I haven’t given up (laughter). I do have the feeling that’s the direction where something big is most likely to happen. You see, there isn’t a general understanding of what string/M-theory mean. And there’s something missing in the general understanding of quantum gravity. The biggest hope would be that those two would somehow make contact with each other.
I can understand why Witten hopes that the mystery of quantum information theory and gravity will give insight into and resolve the mystery of what M-theory is, finally vindicating his 1984 vision, but this looks to me like a very, very long shot.
A couple points on the Grothendieck piece. The author attributes the introduction of categories and functors to Grothendieck. In fact categorical machinery was first used by Eilenberg and Maclane in 1945, roughly twenty years before Grothendieck’s seminal work on the Weil conjectures. Grothendieck though did apply functorial machinery to algebraic geometry in a transformative way.
The authors also note that Grothendieck developed the theory of motives as part of his solution to the Weil conjectures. I do not believe this is true. Nor did Grothendieck originate sheaves (which are due to Leray), but he did apply sheaves to algebraic geometry in a transformative way, through his “schemes.” His seminal theoretical contribution that enabled the proofs of three of four of the conjectures was his etale (l-adic) cohomology theory. I do wish the authors had explained something of the search for this “Weil cohomology theory,” and Grothendieck’s brilliant insight, that homological algebra could be done on linear objects varying over any site, not just over the open subsets of a topological space.
I’ve been thinking about writing a popular article along these lines (explaining about the Weil conjectures and etale cohomology).
Overall, though, a decent biopic on Grothendieck.
Incidentally, for readers interested in the life of Grothendieck, here’s another brilliant piece to see: https://theanarchistlibrary.org/library/konstantinos-foutzopoulos-the-man-of-the-circular-ruins?v=1620246019
Personally I prefer this to the New Yorker piece.
From the little I know about Grothendieck’s vision of motives, his Standard conjectures on algebraic cycles, which are inspired by Weil’s proof of his conjectures for curves, would be part of the package, and thus would yield, “immediately”, a motivic proof different from Deligne’s.
“If one tried to pick a single most talented and influential figure of the past 100 years in each of the fields of pure mathematics and of theoretical physics, I’d argue that you should pick Alexander Grothendieck in pure math and Edward Witten in theoretical physics.”
Really? Yang? Anderson? Schwinger? Bardeen? Weinberg? Nambu? Etc.
I think the list extends to many tens if not hundreds.
What “physics” has Witten actually done? He’s been very influential in mathematics.
Peter : This is one of the rare interview by a particle theorist where non-0 neutrino mass is mentioned. His exact quote:
“And the second are the neutrino masses, which are plausibly a signal coming from something close to grand unification, though unfortunately we don’t know for sure that that’s the correct interpretation.”
I wish the interviewee pinned him more on this that if non-0 neutrino mass is supposedly a sign if physics beyond standard model, why isn’t Witten and others working more feverishly on it. Does anyone know if Witten has published papers with his father (on aspects of classical GR?)
stoopid,
Yes, really. Note that I specified “most talented and influential”, not biggest accomplishments. On “talented” I don’t think there’s any argument, and on “influential”, I also don’t think there’s anyone who has come close to his influence.
In the posting there’s a lot about what happened in 1984 and years afterwards. Witten took a technical argument about anomaly cancellation and used it to convince almost everyone in the field to follow him down a very speculative path. Decades afterwards, when it has long been clear this doesn’t work, there are still thousands of people working on it, and here at Columbia we teach it to undergraduates. I don’t think there’s anything even close in the history of physics to that scale of (negative) influence. At the same time of course one can point to a very large number of extremely important and influential positive developments that Witten is responsible for.
Shantanu,
I may be wrong, but as far as I know Witten has not published papers with his father.
One remarkable thing about Witten is that he is extremely knowledgeable about the state of high energy experiment and about HEP phenomenology (some of this shows through at points in the interview), far more so than most theorists. He has worked in phenomenology, but that has not been a big focus of his efforts. One could argue that, post SM, no one has been able to make a major breakthrough in HEP (beyond SM) phenomenology. So his concentration on formal theory has been sensible not just because his talents may be stronger in that area, but because the lack of experimental clues has stymied any progress in BSM physics.
The reference to neutrino masses was part of some half-hearted remarks about GUTS, which he still holds out some hope for, while realizing that no significant evidence for them has appeared.
I was going to post something like what @stoopid said, but I see now that Peter already gave an answer. Still, it makes me cringe a bit to see Grothendieck to be put on the same foot as Witten, in their respective fields. Sure, in terms of influence and talent, maybe, but, to me, Grothendieck’s legacy is far superior. Witten will gradually be cornered by history to the areas of mathematics on which he has been influential, as well as some isolated important results in theoretical physics (say, his proof of the positive mass theorem in GR.)
Most of his huge talent was wasted due to a lack of self-awareness (to put it gently and not to talk about lack of scrupulous or good faith…) regarding the über speculative nature of the field, a bit of historical bad luck (zero new experimental results for bSM physics in his lifetime), and maybe some other reasons. I think Grothendieck had better luck in that. Still, Witten managed to make important contributions in other areas, due to his huge talent, evidently.
As a physicist from a much more younger generation, Witten is far from a “hero” to me, despite his talent, and I think this reflects the feeling of many people around my age, particularly outside the main US centers.
Alex,
I see Grothendieck and Witten as sharing an unparalleled off-the-charts talent together with a huge capacity for a lot of hard work, with those around them recognizing this, leading to a great deal of influence.
In other respects, they and their careers were very different. Grothendieck was only intensively active for about fifteen years (1955-70), whereas for Witten it’s about 45 years and counting. Grothendieck was focused on building new foundations for his subject, whereas Witten never has worked in that way. While Grothendieck’s new foundations changed the way people thought of the subject, one might argue that most of these changes would have happened sooner or later without him, since they were the natural evolution of the direction things were headed in.
Witten’s contributions to our understanding of non-perturbative quantum field theory seem to me of a different nature. Most of the great things he has accomplished I think would not have happened without him (as one example among many, I don’t think we’d have the Seiberg-Witten non-perturbative solution to a 4d SUSY gauge theory). I suspect that, in the distant future, once the damage from “string theory” is cleared out, some of Witten’s new ways of thinking about QFT will turn out to be fundamental to further developments.
As for negative influence, here I don’t think Witten is the main person to blame. Most theorists have speculative enthusiasms which drive their work, and one can’t really blame them for following those. The herd-like way so much of the theoretical physics community followed Witten down a blind alley, and still refuses to admit what happened isn’t mainly his fault.
Shantanu and Peter:
Large Radius Expansion of Superstring Compactifications
Louis Witten(Cincinnati U.), Edward Witten(Princeton U.)
(Apr, 1986)
Published in: Nucl.Phys.B 281 (1987) 109-126
Thanks Chris!
Peter,
I really don’t agree with your views regarding Witten’s contributions to non-perturbative qft. I mean, what real and relevant problems have been solved? Has the Yang-Mills non-perturbative rigorous existence and positive mass gap problem, the one for which there’s the Clay Institute prize, been solved? Has the rigorous non-perturbative quantization of the non-linear Einstein’s Eqs. been solved? To me, a real advance in non-perturbative qft should be able to tackle those real physics problems. I really only see promises that so far have failed to deliver. On the other hand, there have been lots of people with their feet on the ground and away from the flashes that have taken these problems seriously (i.e., at face value, without embedding them on grand, delusional speculations) and are, in my opinion, much more closer to solutions than Witten ever was (e.g., the AQFT approach is getting closer to the YM problem, while things like Thiemann’s master constraint programme are doing the same for the quantum EFEs). SUSY doesn’t exist, TQFTs do not describe any known fundamental forces (at most, boundary terms in GR are of this form). As for the unification of the forces, Connes’ approach is much more closer to success that anything Witten ever invented. Sure, all of this only reflects my tastes to some extent, but they do contain a core of truth.
Second, I do think Witten carries a lot of blame. True, the herd mentality was a disaster and wasn’t a necessary consequence of Witten’s status (for example, Einstein was left alone by the community during his quest for a unified field theory, since there were more promising things to do at that time, and I think it was the right choice, despite the fact I consider Einstein to be the greatest thinker of all times in physics). But, once you are made a leader by your peers, that carries a duty and a responsibility too. And Witten’s role as a leader was close to reckless if we consider how things developed.
I’m sorry if this sounds a bit ranty, I think there are strong generational and geographical distances between our experiences and viewpoints.
@Topologist guy: I concur with Amadou – this is surely referring to the proposed proof of the last Weil conjecture using the standard conjectures.
The standard conjectures are closely related to the category of Chow motives – they prove it has various nice categorical properties. If I remember correctly, it’s possible to formulate the proof that the standard conjectures imply the last Weil conjecture both with and avoiding the category of Chow motives.
Of course the great irony here is that the standard conjectures are much, much more difficult than the Weil conjectures, and the biggest progress on the standard conjectures since Grothendieck formulated them was arguably the proof of the Künneth type standard conjecture over finite fields by Deligne and Katz-Messing, which uses the Weil conjectures. (In fact, maybe this is not so ironic, as Grothendieck suggests in Récoltes et semailles that the standard conjectures should be viewed as a generalization of the Weil conjectures to arbitrary correspondences.)
I was a bit disappointed that the New Yorker article didn’t add any clarity to the part of the story that has always confused me, where Grothendieck is angry that Deligne proved the Weil conjectures in the wrong way. This confuses me because the complaint doesn’t really make much sense (how can you complain that someone proved something the wrong way when neither they, you, nor anyone else know how to prove it the right way?) and because I never saw a place in writing where Grothendieck expresses that anger, though there are places where he criticizes Deligne about other things. The article added a bit more detail than I’d heard before to some other aspects of the story, like Grothendieck leaving IHES, but not that.
I would argue that Langlands has been more influential, you can see this manifestly by the amount of generational talent that since the 70s has moved from their original research subjects to become involved in his program (Deligne, Scholze,Vincent Lafforgue, T. Hales, Venkatesh), Witten being one of them. And probably this list will continue to grow in the coming decade.
Alex,
I agree that Einstein is a good contrast to Witten. In his later career at the institute in the same sort of position as Witten he pursued speculative lines that weren’t working out, while the rest of the community ignored him. One difference is that I don’t know of any stories of Einstein telling younger people that they should drop everything and work on his latest idea. I actually was kind of appalled by Witten’s “no regrets at all” attitude about his evangelism starting in 1984.
About the problems you mention, you can’t fault Witten for not solving them since no one else has (or has even come close). I think he’s very aware of and motivated by those problems but also very aware that he doesn’t have a promising idea to solve them. He has a very quick mind and his style is not to go off and spend years thinking about a hard problem, but rather to quickly realize he doesn’t have a good idea that will solve the problem and so move on to looking for another problem which he can solve. About, eg., solving QCD, my guess is that we’re lacking the right idea, and likely the way to get the right idea is not by frontal attack but by developing tools solving other problems, such that some day one will have found the right tool to attack QCD.