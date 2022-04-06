I noticed recently that Stony Brook is hosting next week a panel discussion devoted to
a conversation about one of the most grave challenges to confront humanity: the anti-science movement.
There is a truly grave challenge being referred to, but a serious mistake is being made about the nature of the challenge. In particular, there’s no evidence of an “anti-science” movement, quite the opposite. Across the globe, if you ask people what profession they respect the most, “scientist” comes out on top (see here). Likely the organizers have in mind climate denialists and anti-vaxxers as prime examples of “anti-science” behavior, but in my experience such people typically show a great devotion to pointing to scientists, scientific results and scientific papers to justify themselves. An example would be Lubos Motl, who has put out literally thousands of pages on his blog about climate and COVID science (by the way, his blog seems to have gone “by invitation only”, anyone know what that’s about?).
The problem isn’t “anti-science”, but bad science, promoted for ideological reasons. This is part of a larger truly grave challenge to humanity, that of our information environment being flooded with untruth, on a scale that dwarfs the output of the Ministry of Truth that Orwell foresaw. For years now we’ve been living with this in the form of phenomena like Trumpism, and the past few weeks have seen the Russian government exploiting these methods to conduct a campaign of brutal slaughter. I don’t know what the best way to address this challenge is, but unless something can be done, humanity has an ugly and disturbing future ahead of it.
Sticking to the problem of what to do about the promotion of bad science, there at least I have some experience trying to do something about one example of it (although with very limited success). This problem deserves attention and a panel discussion, but a panel in which four of six members have devoted a significant part of their careers to promoting a failed scientific research program is a really odd choice.
The underlying thorny issue is that of how to evaluate scientific claims. Given the complexities of controversial science, non-experts generally have little choice but to try and identify experts and trust what they say. A major societal role of elite institutions is to provide such experts, ensuring that they provide trustworthy expertise, untainted by ideology or self-interest. A large part of what is going on these days seems to me to reflect a loss of faith in elite institutions, with an increasing perception that these are dominated by a well-off class pursuing not truth, but their own interests. As a product of such institutions I’m well aware of both their strengths and their weaknesses. We need them to do better, and in this case Stony Brook should come up with a better panel.
Dear Peter,
I am not so sure … whenever I see around people with “clear and evident truths” in Their hands (or Their minds) and uniformly shared opinions (very common in today society dominated by influential marketing) … my fist instinct is to stop, doubt and rethink … and this applies also to “open support for *Science*”.
Skepticism (especially in the forms linked to post-modernist epistemology and social constructivism) is often considered the main culprit of the “crisis of faith in *Science*” seen in certain “anti-science movements” very visible in populist circles.
I am afraid that the “problem with *Science*” today is much deeper and very very unpleasant to explore: *Science*, as it has been on-purpose politically re-branded after the WWII with Popperism at the LSE, is hiding (since its inception) a more complex and unpalatable story. When I was a kid I used to be enthusiastic about everything scientific … now (after almost 30 years paying attention to “under-developed” countries) … I try to stay as distant as possible from *Science* and I tend to believe that *Science*, rather than a solution, has been and is actually playing a big role in support of the main causes of many of the problems that I would like to see eliminated from human society (inequality, racism, exploitation, just to mention those that are closer to my concerns).
As every technological instrument and knowledge, science can be of great help to identify and solve problems (although its purpose might be unrelated to utilitarian aims. *Science* (note the *quotes*) on the other side, is not just identifiable with a methodology of “knowledge acquisition”, but it comes heavily charged with a dangerous ideology (something that was and is often denied claiming its objectivity).
I repeat that the above “criticism” has nothing to do with “anti-vax” or “anti-green” conspiracy positions now raging mostly in certain “over-developed” countries.
It is easy (and often necessary) to concentrate on localized issues (for example the trouble with theoretical physics or medical/biological research) … from time to time it is probably a good idea to have a wider panorama. I apologize in advance if this post is “out of topic” (or unwelcome) 😉
Best Regards.
Paolo