This Week’s Hype

Today Quanta has One Lab’s Quest to Build Space-Time Out of Quantum Particles. No, this kind of experiment is not going to “Build Space-Time”, now or ever. This kind of obfuscation about quantum gravity advances neither fundamental physics nor the public understanding of it, quite the opposite. The article does make clear what the motivation is: deal with the problem that
String theory, still the leading candidate to replace the Standard Model, has often been accused of being untestable.
by claiming that it somehow can be tested in a lab.
To me, these types of articles about testing quantum gravity give off the impression that modern theoretical research into quantum gravity, AdS/CFT, and whatever else is coming out of the string theory community has more to do with to engineering toy constructions in the lab and pushing the limits of condensed matter and atomic physics than anything fundamental about the universe and high energy physics.
We’ll see lots more of this because there’s so much money now being thrown at quantum simulations in the quantum technology packet. Doesn’t matter if it makes any sense. This entire funding process is so broken.
About the motivation for this paper …
The people building quantum computers today are very much doing cutting-edge research. But right now, quantum computers are too small to solve any real problems, so people are looking around for neat demonstrations they can do.
This “simulation” of quantum gravity is almost certainly worthless in terms of what it actually tells us about quantum gravity, but if you just have 18 qubits, you can’t do any other calculations that would be worthwhile, either. And this “simulation” certainly seems to have been useful in terms of publicity value.
We’ll see whether quantum computer experimentalists keep on doing these “simulations” once they have a few thousand qubits and can do useful calculations.
anonymous commentator,
Given that David Gross and other leading string theorists think that it’s “BS” to attempt to quantize gravity by trying to find a consistent quantum theory of the connection degrees of freedom that characterize geometry, one wonders what they think about claims that the way to quantize gravity is to study systems of trapped atoms in an atomic physics lab.
I normally avoid attributing to scientists motives based on money rather than honest belief about the best way forward, but it certainly seems that the replacement of conventional HEP physics funding with large amounts of funding for “Quantum Information Science” is having an effect.
I don’t believe that funding is the reason that string theorists are now approaching their research from a quantum information viewpoint — at least, it’s not the only reason. This may also be due to the AMPS (Almheiri, Marolf, Polchinski, and Sully) paper, where quantum information theory showed that Susskind’s theory of black hole complementarity was probably incorrect. This was the first real result in years in the black hole information field, and researchers there started looking for more ways to apply quantum information to their research.
And indeed, they are finding more and more ways to apply quantum information to this field, although I suspect that not all of these ways are justified.
I’ll defend the intersection of “quantum gravity” research and stat mech/cond mat, but mainly insofar as it aids the latter solve important, intractable problems.
One of my favorites (quite old now) is the Knizhnik, Polyakov, and Zamolodchikov (KPZ) formula for computing scaling dimensions of operators in 2D classical stat mech models at criticality (CFTs), defined on random manifolds. The “annealed sum” over all possible geometries shifts scaling dimensions in a simple way. Why is it useful? Well it turns out to be easier to calculate certain critical exponents of _logarithmic_ CFTs that describe geometric critical phenomena, e.g. 2D classical percolation, in the random case–using matrix methods. Then you can use KPZ _backwards_ to get exponents on the flat plane. This was pioneered by Duplantier et al. Annoyingly, log-CFTs (which are for the most part, still poorly understood) are the most important for applications to many interesting quantum phenomena in condensed matter, such as the plateau transition of the quantum Hall effect.
From a condensed matter POV, though, summing over ALL geometries is rarely directly useful like this. There are, however, some important problems where a sum over _weakly_ random geometries can be important. This seems to be the case for 2D massless Dirac carriers in 2D quantum materials (cuprates, graphene, surface states of topological phases), where at least in some contexts it is natural for disorder to modulate the “speed of light” for the carriers. We are hoping there might be a way forward using some recent developments in 2D quantum gravity. In fact, this is one motivation for an Aspen workshop we are going to hold on “Random geometry” in Fall 2022, covid willing…
Matthew Foster,
There’s no question that issues like the ones you mention involve very non-trivial theory with a long history, and in that theory, connections to quantum gravity (especially in lower dimensions) are important.
The Quanta article though is about something completely different, experimental atomic physics results with zero connection to quantum gravity. There’s now a very long history of attempts to confuse everyone about this, very sad to see that Quanta is doing this, something that deserved mention here.
I’ve wasted too much time in the past explaining the obvious points that the people doing this are trying to obscure (to these extent these experiments test anything, it’s whether some approximation scheme works in certain calculations in standard atomic QM, nothing to do with quantizing gravity).
It has always seemed to me that the “It from Qubit” program was more likely to lead to a geometric description of some kinds of correlated multipartite states than to a theory of quantum gravity. In other words, the hype gets the arrow pointing in the wrong direction.