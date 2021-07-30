Some math items that may be of interest:
- Zentralblatt Math has a review of Mochizuki’s IUT papers, by Peter Scholze. Scholze explains the problem with the proof claimed in these papers. For more details, see his manuscript with Stix, or this discussion hosted last year on this blog.
- The Bulletin of the AMS will be running a special issue on the work of Michael Atiyah. Available already are two wonderful articles: Michael Atiyah’s work in algebraic topology, by Graeme Segal, and The Atiyah-Singer index theorem, by Dan Freed.
- For a talk by Helmut Hofer about Andreas Floer and his work, together with contributions from others who knew Floer, see The Floer Jungle: 35 years of Floer theory.
- The latest AMS Notices has a memorial tribute to Steve Zucker, with a detailed discussion of his career and mathematical work. His collaborator David Cox explains that the origin of their collaboration was exactly what everyone has always suspected.