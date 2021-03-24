IAS director Robbert Dijkgraaf will be giving the CERN colloquium tomorrow, with the title The Future of Fundamental Physics. Here’s the abstract:
The reports of the death of physics are greatly exaggerated. Instead, I would argue, we are living in a golden era and the best is yet to come. Not only did the past decades see some amazing breakthrough discoveries and show us the many unknowns in our current understanding, but more importantly, science in general is moving from studying `what is’ to `what could be.’ There will be many more fundamental laws of nature hidden within the endless number of physical systems we could fabricate out of the currently known building blocks. This demands an open mind about the concepts of unity and progress in physics.
I don’t know of any “reports of the death of physics”, but there are a lot of reports of the death of string theory (Dijkgraaf’s specialty) and of the larger subject of attempts to go beyond the Standard Model, experimentally or theoretically. CERN yesterday announced new results from LHCb testing lepton universality (a prediction of the Standard Model). LHCb sees a ratio of decays to muons vs. electrons in a certain process that is off from the Standard Model prediction by 3.1 sigma.
If this result is confirmed with better data and careful examination of the theory calculation, that will be a dramatic development, indicating a significant previously unknown flaw in the Standard Model. BSM theory and experiment would be very much undeniably alive (no known relevance of this though to the troubles of string theory). Unfortunately, the experience of the past few decades is that 3 sigma size violations of Standard Model always go away after more careful investigation (see for instance the 750 GeV diphoton excess). It’s exactly this pattern that has people worried about the health of the field of high energy physics.
Dijkgraaf’s claim that “we are living in a golden era” is an odd one to be making at CERN, which has seen some true golden eras and is now facing very real challenges. Even odder is arguing at CERN that the bright future of science is due to it “moving from studying `what is’ to `what could be.’” CERN is at its core a place devoted to investigating “what is” at the most fundamental level. I’m curious to hear what those at CERN make of his talk.
Dijkgraaf’s abstract to me summarizes the attitude that the best way to deal with the current problems of HEP theory is to change the definition of the goals of the field, thereby defining failure away. The failure of heavily promoted ideas about string theory and supersymmetric extensions of the Standard Model is rebranded a success, a discovery that there’s no longer any point to pursue the traditional goals of the subject. Instead, the way forward to a brighter future is to give up on unification and trying to do better than the Standard Model. One is then free to redefine “fundamental physics” as whatever theorists manage to come up with of some relevance to still healthy fields like condensed matter and hot new topics like machine learning and quantum computing. I can see why Dijkgraaf feels this is the way forward for the IAS, but whether and how it provides a way forward for CERN is another question.
Dijkgraaf seems to jump around a bit beginning with “fundamental physics” leaping into “science in general” and then ends with what seems to be a philosophical reference to “unity in physics.” Buried within these wild leaps is what appears to be the primary aim of his comments, “science…is moving from studying `what is’ to `what could be.’” His point seems to be to justify the trend of highly speculative model-building (“what could be”) rather than methodologies that are testable and rely on evidence (“what is”).
Hi Peter,
There’s not really a theory calculation to be examined for R_K, the Standard Model just gives unity. Of course theory goes into the simulations used to perform parts of the analysis, but this is generally reliable for these use cases.
What you say about 3 sigma excesses is of course true but what’s interesting here is that in almost doubling the data sample from 5 to 9 fb^-1 the significance increased. If it were a fluctuation one might expect it to gradually reduce as more data is added.
https://lhcbproject.web.cern.ch/Publications/p/Directory_LHCb-PAPER-2021-004/FigS5.pdf
Marcus C Thomas,
I think the “what is” versus “what could be” distinction Dijkgraaf is making is not one of testable vs. speculative. His next sentence “There will be many more fundamental laws of nature hidden within the endless number of physical systems we could fabricate out of the currently known building blocks” indicates that he has is mind more
“what is”: the elementary particles and interactions (e.g. the SM).
“what could be”: complicated systems with new emergent behavior that we can make out of elementary particles.
Dijkgraaf and the theorists at the IAS are basically quantum field theorists, take QFT as “fundamental” and are interested in finding new ideas about QFT and new things to do with it. To me he’s basically saying the time for trying to find something new about elementary particles using QFT is over, the future is in new QFT ideas that could describe emergent behavior in complex systems, with practical implications.
Anon,
Thanks!
Is there another experiment able to compete on this measurement (Belle II)?
Two competitors seeing the same thing tends to be more convincing than one experiment’s error bars.
As a theorist, other evidence would be a compelling model that explains this as well as other anomalies. I gather the ambulance chasing has already started, will wait and see what that leads to.
Hi Peter,
For this particular measurement yes it’s Belle II. There are other similar ratios which also have tensions with the Standard Model and can likely be measured by the other LHC experiments. For example:
https://hflav-eos.web.cern.ch/hflav-eos/semi/spring19/r_dtaunu/rdrds_rds_spring2019.pdf
Plenty of ambulances have been chased already (see the references in the paper). Compelling is subjective, but they’re reasonably conventional BSM theories like leptoquarks or Z’.
I was also under the impression that the LHCb excess has a more encouraging pedigree than the diphoton excess, which reportedly seemed from the outset about as random as it turned out to be.
But, as with other BSM ideas and their myriad possibilities, there are diverse ways to conjure up leptoquarks. Maybe too many. A sense of plausibility, or what about the SM is crying out for that particular addition is lacking almost entirely from the popularized accounts that I’ve been able to find. Are mass differences between the generations enough of a reason to expect anything like it? And so on. Seems unwise to get too excited, or to crank up the siren on the ambulance just yet.
Dijkgraaf and myself belong to the same generation and were, I believe, shaped by the same event: the success of CFT in 2D statistical physics (he is of course also shaped by the first superstring generation, something I never was because I didn’t understand it). Although Dijkgraaf made real contributions and comes from the Netherlands, the Mekka of statphys, whereas the train had already left the station when I figured out what was going on.
In the context of 2D statphys it does make sense to talk about what can be and what can not. Here, we know that some things are (the Ising and somewhat more complicated models), but we also know what can be (the discrete unitary series) and what cannot be (values of c inbetween). This is a fundamental success which I think is underappreciated, even if 2D statphys has admittedly a limited domain of applicability.
Alas, applying a similar attitude to SUSY, which does not have the underpinning of a theory which is mathematically deep and empirically successful, makes no sense to me.