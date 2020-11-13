Various Links, String Theory now Untethered

I’ve been spending most of my time recently trying to get unconfused about Euclidean spinor fields, will likely write something here about that in the not too distant future. Some other things that may be of interest:
- I did an interview a couple days ago with Fraser Cain, who runs the Universe Today website. He had some excellent and well-informed questions about the state of HEP physics. I regret a little bit that I focused on giving an even-handed explanation of the arguments over a next generation collider, didn’t emphasize that personally I think building such a thing is a good idea (if the money can somehow be found), since the alternative would be giving up and abandoning this kind of fundamental science.
- On Monday, the Simons Center celebrated its 10th birthday, talks are here, giving a good overview of the kinds of math and physics that have been going on there during its first decade.
- For the latest on the formulation of the local Langlands correspondence in terms of the geometry of the Fargues-Fontaine curve, Peter Scholze is teaching a course now in Bonn, website here.
- Kirill Krasnov has a book out from Cambridge, Formulations of General Relativity. If you share my current interest in chiral formulations of GR and twistors, there’s a lot about these in the book. For a more general interest survey of what’s in the book, see Krasnov’s lectures last year at Perimeter (links and slides are on his website).
- A couple weeks ago, a very well-done explanation of what’s been going on around the black hole information paradox written by George Musser appeared at Quanta Magazine. Periodically in recent years I’ve tried to follow what’s up with this subject, generally giving up after a while, frustrated especially at not being able to figure out what underlying theory of quantum gravity was being studied. All that ever was clear was that this was about low-dimensional toy model calculations involving some assumptions that had ingredients coming from holography and AdS/CFT.
Musser’s article makes quite a few things clearer, with one striking aspect the news that:
researchers cut the tether to string theory altogether.
which I gather means that any foundation in AdS/CFT is gone, with what is being discussed now purely semi-classical. I don’t understand what these new semi-classical calculations are, and whether optimistic claims that the information paradox is on its way to a solution are justified (history hasn’t been kind to previous such claims). In recent years the pro-string theory research argument has often been that while there no longer were any prospects that it would tell us about particle physics, it was the best route to solving the problem of quantum gravity. It will be interesting to see what the effect will be of that cord getting cut by leading researchers.
If you think it’s a good idea to follow discussions of this kind of thing on Twitter, you might enjoy threads from Sabine Hossenfelder and Ahmed Almeiri.
My understanding of the new semiclassical calculations is that by computing the gravitational path integral over an ensemble of n boundary conditions, and allowing topologies which connect the boundaries, one can reproduce the Page curve when n is analytically continued to 1.
These new topological terms (“euclidean wormholes”) can be computed ‘easily’ in 2d JT gravity and the page curve is reproduced there. The problem is that no one knows what exactly to make of these topologies that don’t factorize and it’s not obvious that effects in 4D won’t spoil the magic. On page 29 of https://arxiv.org/pdf/1911.11977.pdf the authors suggest this isn’t an issue, “2d gravity is convenient for drawing pictures, but the topological argument relating replica wormholes to the island extremal surface is similar in any spacetime dimension: one just replaces each point in the discussion below by a sphere.”
It seems the interpretation of the euclidean wormhole topologies in the limit n->1 is somehow related to an ensemble average of chaotic quantum systems and it is not clear that the gravitational path integral can be interpreted as a semiclassical limit of any single quantum system. I really don’t understand the connection between the SYK model and JT gravity which seems central to this idea.
I found these talks by Douglas Stanford to be illuminating:
1) Conceptually helpful https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hfcApA9s8Q
2) Technically helpful https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yi2hx0GH624
Patrick Bryant,
Thanks. My problem here is that the claims being made all are about “doing the gravitational path integral”, but the whole problem of quantum gravity is that in 4d that (summing over all geometries using the classical action) is something no one has made sense of, and nothing is being said that addresses that problem.
In 4d you can decide to give up on the full sum, just look at classical solutions and do a semi-classical calculation, but this doesn’t touch the underlying quantum gravity problem. It sounds like this is what is being done here in a simpler context. Maybe it resolves the question of how to make sense of the semi-classical calculation in a black hole background, but I don’t see anything addressing the problem of how to actually quantize the gravitational degrees of freedom.
There are (at least) two other lines of recent developments that relate to AdS/CFT and black hole physics. Both of them are very much tethered to string theory and are concerned with black holes in more than 3 space-time dimensions.
1. One is the program of microstate geometries/fuzzballs. See this recent review
https://arxiv.org/abs/1902.07176
and this Quanta magazine article from a few years ago
https://www.quantamagazine.org/how-fuzzballs-solve-the-black-hole-firewall-paradox-20150623/
2. There has also been a flurry of activity showing how to use holography to successfully relate exact QFT path integral calculation to learn about the dual AdS black holes. See this review for a nice (but already outdated) summary
https://arxiv.org/abs/1902.07176
Of course, given the premise of this blog, I suspect that you may label both of these research programs as “not even wrong”.
S=k_B log(W),
Your point seems to be that some people have not given up on hopes that they can use AdS/CFT to produce a viable quantum gravity theory describing our world (dS, four large space-time dimensions). Back in 2006 when I wasted a lot of time arguing with string theorists like Lubos Motl about this, it was a nine year old idea that was going nowhere. Now it’s a 23 year old idea which has gone nowhere. As for claims that this line of work can solve the information paradox, the five year old Quanta article you refer to has
“If Samir says he has a solution to the paradox, he is linguistically correct. He’s also in good company,” said Marolf. “There are lots of people with resolutions to the paradox. Whether it’s the way physics actually works in our universe remains to be seen.”
On the information paradox front, the newer Quanta article tells a different story: apparently the resolution of the paradox is semi-classical, nothing to do with string theory or hopes of getting quantum gravity (4d, dS) out of AdS/CFT.
Peter wrote:
I think you’re right. That’s not necessarily bad. If folks could figure out how to solve the black hole entropy problem “semiclassically” – without inventing a full-fledged theory of quantum gravity – they could find a solution that applies to many candidate theories. It could be a bit like thermodynamics versus a detailed theory of the microscopic structure of matter: thermodynamics tells you less, but its results are more general, so the further you can go on solving a problem using just thermodynamics, the more robust your solution will be.
However, the analogy to thermodynamics is weak, because in thermodynamics we know the rules of the game, whereas it would take a lot of work to isolate and clarify the principles underlying the calculation described in the Quanta article. As they say:
I think the title of the Quanta article is only accurate if one reads it very generously. We are not near the end of work on the black hole information paradox.
It’s great to hear Kirill Krasnov has come out with a book on formulations of general relativity. We used to work together on spin foam models of quantum gravity, and we kept playing around with different formulations of general relativity, trying to find one that worked best for our purposes. I’d sort of lost touch with him in recent years until he came out with a paper on octonions and the Standard Model, which focuses on the importance of SO(9). I’ve been talking to him about that recently… but he didn’t tell me he’d come out with a book on GR! It’s a good thing I read this blog.
I’ve slipped behind in trying to understand the ways in which my fellow theorists are torturing black holes these days. Coming at the problem from the quantum information side, I never quite followed the arguments or grasped the underlying intuitions, I think. When “ER = EPR” came out, for example, I just didn’t get it — it sounded like they would have had a wormhole between any two correlated systems in the Spekkens toy model, which is just silly. A lot of what I read since then seemed more likely to give a geometric description of certain types of many-body entangled states, rather than to turn entanglement into spacetime. (I know multiple people who knew John Wheeler, and we’ve had plenty of long chats about “it from bit” aspirations, so I am coming at “it from qubit” from a sympathetic place.) And for weird reasons of my own, I distrust the applicability of any conclusions from AdS, whether or not a gauge/gravity duality is invoked. The new “replica wormholes” effort seems to rely a lot on AdS still, even when it’s not being stringy, doing things like gluing AdS to Minkowski in order to provide a place for radiation to escape into. I’m not sure how I feel about that!
This is probably a very smart tactic being employed by some very smart people, but it also gives me the feeling that somebody is going to pop out from behind the corner and declare that the total number of black holes in the Universe is now -1/12.
One thing that worries me is whether all of this means anything. There’s the quote from the article that John Baez pointed out:
So how do we know that you can’t find a way to string all these calculational techniques together in a Rube Goldberg way to come up with any result you want? In this case, the fact that they’ve come up with the Page curve isn’t all that meaningful.
Stringing together lots of calculational techniques makes sense when the rules of the game are clearly laid out – for example, this is how people proved that 8 and 9 are the only two powers of positive natural numbers that differ by 1. It’s a lot more risky when one is doing physics calculations that aren’t based on a well-defined underlying theory. Then one is in real danger if there isn’t a solid intuition grounding one’s work. It’s interesting that nobody in the Quanta article claims to understand what’s really going on here – exactly how the information gets out of the black hole. I suspect people will be arguing about this for many years.
Personally I’d be quite happy with information loss.