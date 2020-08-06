(Imaginary) Time Asymmetry

When people write down a list of axioms for quantum mechanics, they typically neglect to include a crucial one: positivity (or more generally, boundedness below) of the energy. This is equivalent to saying that something very different happens when you Fourier transform with respect to time versus with respect to space. If $\psi(t,x)$ is a wavefunction depending on time and space, and you Fourier transform with respect to both time and space
$$\widetilde{\psi}(E,p)=\frac{1}{2\pi}\int_{-\infty}^\infty \int_{-\infty}^\infty \psi(t,x)e^{iEt}e^{-ipx}dtdx$$
(the difference in sign for $E$ and $p$ is just a convention) a basic axiom of the theory is that, while $\widetilde{\psi}(E,p)$ can be non-zero for all values of $p$, it must be zero for negative values of $E$.
This fundamental asymmetry in the theory also becomes very apparent if you want to “Wick rotate” the theory. This involves formulating the theory for complex time and exploiting holomorphicity in the time variable. One way to do this is to inverse Fourier transform $\widetilde{\psi}(E,p)$ in $E$, using a complex variable $z=t+i\tau$:
$$\widehat{\psi}(z,p)=\frac{1}{\sqrt{2\pi}}\int_{-\infty}^\infty \widetilde{\psi}(E,p)e^{-iEz} dE$$
The exponential term in the integral will be
$$e^{-iE(t+i\tau)}=e^{-iEt}e^{E\tau}$$
which (since $E$ is non-negative) will only have good behavior for $\tau <0$, i.e. in the lower-half $z$-plane. Thinking of Wick rotation as involving analytic continuation of wave-functions from $z=t$ to $z=t+i\tau$, this will only work for $\tau <0$: there is a fundamental asymmetry in the theory for (imaginary) time.
If you decide to define a quantum theory starting with imaginary time and Wick rotating (analytically continuing) back to real, physical time at the end of a calculation, then you need to build in $\tau$ asymmetry from the beginning. One way this shows up in any formalism for doing this is in the necessity of introducing a $\tau$-reflection operation into the definition of physical states, with the Osterwalder-Schrader positivity condition then needed in order to ensure unitarity of the theory.
Why does one want to formulate the theory in imaginary time anyway? A standard answer to this question is that path integrals don’t actually make any sense in real time, but in imaginary time often become perfectly well-defined objects that can be thought of as expectation values in a statistical mechanical system. For a somewhat different answer, note that even for the simplest free particle theory, when you start calculating things like propagators you immediately run into integrals that involve integrating a function with a pole, for instance integrating over $E$ integrals with a term
$$\frac{1}{E-\frac{p^2}{2m}}$$
Every quantum mechanics and quantum field theory textbook has a discussion of what to do to make sense of such calculations, by defining the integral involved as a specific limit. The imaginary time formalism has the advantage of being based on integrals that are well-defined, with the ambiguities showing up only when one analytically continues to real time. Whether or not you use imaginary time methods, the real time objects getting computed are inherently not functions, but boundary values of holomorphic functions, defined of necessity as limits as one approaches the real axis.
A mathematical formalism for handling such objects is the theory of hyperfunctions. I’ve started writing up some notes about this, see here. As I find time, these should get significantly expanded.
One reason I’ve been interested in this is that I’ve never found a convincing explanation of how to deal with Euclidean spinor fields. Stay tuned, soon I’ll write something here about some ideas that come from thinking about that problem.
Last Updated on
Isn’t it possible to create some ‘negative energy’ with the Casimir force?
Pascal,
Energy is basically only defined up to a constant. You can always shift where E=0 is, so the point really is that energies are bounded below, that they can go off to infinity in only one direction. That’s the asymmetry in the theory.
Of course, in classical GR there is an absolute zero of energy density, corresponding to flat spacetime, right?
Douglas Natelson,
Yes, in classical GR. But I’m just trying to make a simple very general point about quantum theory, where very generally you have a Hamiltonian and it generates time translations. The positivity (perhaps after a shift in definition) of the energy eigenvalues is a very general fundamental aspect of a quantum theory, and if you work with Euclidean QM or QFT, this gets reflected in an asymmetry in the behavior in imaginary time. If you think about Euclidean QFT this is kind of surprising, since the theories one works with are often formulated in a Euclidean invariant manner (e.g. as a Euclidean invariant path integral or stat mech system).
there’s a refection in your text that I believe should be a reflection
There are two instances of “the the theory” in the post.
Sabine and Aula,
Thanks! Fixed.
The relation between the Euclidean and Lorentzian theories is most transparent for specific set of quantities, which are correlators of time-ordered operators evaluated between the vacua in the asymptotic past and future (which may be different for a time-dependent Hamiltonian). This is great if you are interested in S-matrix elements, which is typically the case if you are a particle physicist.
\
But these are not the most general quantities you may be interested in, for example you may be interested in expectation values of Schrodinger picture operators in some excited state (as in measuring the CMB), or in some retarded correlators corresponding to physical measurements in CM physics. For these quantities, the Euclidean calculations are less useful. In fact, it is not clear to me if the Euclidean calculations alone contain all the information needed in principle to obtain the Lorentzian information (I’d be interested in opinions), but at the very least extracting that information is somewhere between difficult to impossible (for example the analytic continuations involved often do not commute with perturbative expansions).
Moshe,
Thanks. I very much agree that the relation between Minkowski and Euclidean calculations is non-trivial and deserves much more attention. The usual assumption, based on the kinds of S-matrix calculations you mention, seems to be that all that’s involved is changing some factors of i, but there’s much more to it.
Moshe, Peter: There certainly is much more to Lorentzian Euclidean relation than changing factors of “i”. For example, blindly applying this to an arbitrary metric gives a complex metric field that has no natural interpretation. Besides, Euclidean quantities (such as Greens functions) do not distinguish between coincidence and null limits, while null surfaces play a crucial role in Lorentzian regime. However, there does exist a covariant alternative to Wick rotation which do not have these difficulties, though much less work has been done on it.
DKepler: if not off topic, could you say more about this covariant alternative to Wick rotation you are taking about ?
martibal,
(Peter can decide if the question/reply are off-topic.)
The key idea behind this (first noted, to the best of my knowledge, by Hawking & Ellis (HE)) is based on the following mathematical result: given a Lorentzian metric g_L and a nowhere vanishing timelike direction field U, one can always construct a Euclidean metric g_E. As is well known, non-compact manifolds always admit such a vector field, as well as compact manifolds with Euler number zero.
Some references where this HE observation was discussed in the context of QFT are Candelas & Raine, PRD15, 1494 (1977) and Visser 1702.05572, while recent generalization and consequences for GR, euclidean QG, and euclidean action can be found in Kothawala, arXiv:1705.02504, arXiv:1802.07055. The latter references also discuss transition from euclidean to lorentzian, instead of just the euclidean phase.
Hope this helps.
DKepler: thanks a lot, this helps a lot.