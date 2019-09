Chad Orzel has a piece at Forbes which I like a lot, where he argues that the “Many Worlds” of the MWI interpretation should be taken metaphorically, and thus the MWI really should be the “Metaphorical Worlds Interpretation”. I urge you to take a look (and argue about this with him, not me…).

Update: Natalie Wolchover suggests renaming MWI as the “Many Cakes Interpretation”, since

there’s a lot of having of cakes and eating them as soon as things get awkward.