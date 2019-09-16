Last night I went to a showing of Chasing Einstein, a new documentary about the search for dark matter. It’s quite well done, and if you’re near New York, Berkeley or LA, you might want to take the opportunity to go see it in a theater.
The film starts out with a segment on LIGO, talking to Barry Barish and Rainer Weiss. Later on there are scenes from their Nobel celebration ceremony at Caltech and the award ceremony in Stockholm. There are no claims made that LIGO’s results are related to dark matter. Rather, this material functions as a counterpoint to the dark matter material, contrasting a great success story to the rather frustrating lack of success that physicists have had with dark matter.
Attention then turns to Elena Aprile and the Xenon1T experiment. Aprile is in the physics department at Columbia, and attended the screening I was at. I think she’s the great hero of this film, although a bit of a tragic one. She and her collaborators have done a fantastic job of getting a series of highly sensitive detectors to work. If a WIMP particle responsible for dark matter had existed in the region advertised by many theories, they would have found it and followed the LIGO people to Stockholm. Instead they put a strong limit on the possible properties of such a conjectured particle. The film includes a heart-breaking scene when they unblind their data, quickly realizing that their years of effort haven’t been rewarded with the discovery that they had been hoping for. Aprile has a realistic take on the prospects for future experiments of this kind: they can be make somewhat more sensitive, but it’s hard to be optimistic that the remaining accessible parameter space contains a new particle.
Attention then turns to Erik Verlinde and his “Emergent Gravity” explanation for the dark matter phenomenon. I’ve never found the motivation for this compelling, so haven’t followed his work carefully. For someone who has, see Sabine Hossenfelder’s blog where she has written on the topic quite a few times (and has her own version of a model here). Grad student Margot Brouwer worked on this attempt to experimentally test Verlinde’s ideas, and she is also featured in the film. My understanding is that the positive results her group found are matched by other more negative results, see here.
Tech entrepreneur Cree Edwards appears at various points in the film, and I’m guessing that he’s the one who brought together the physicists and filmmakers to make the film (and probably financed it). He has an amateur’s interest in fundamental physics, and his questioning of the physicists reminds one of how people’s fascination with the subject is often deeply connected to their desire to make sense of the world, hoping to find explanations of the great puzzles of human existence. I fear he’s not likely to find much of what he’s looking for in physics, but glad to see that his questioning led to an excellent film.
Finally, the film contains scenes of observing a solar eclipse, an added attraction.
I was hoping by reading this post I’d know how you thought about the film. This reminds me a bit about Dirac style of lecturing 😛 … Would you recommend others to watch it too?
A_saint,
I enjoyed the film, and I hope that came out in the posting, but I’m always leery of telling others that they will too, so should definitely see a certain film. Tastes differ, and what I find charming others might find annoying. So, I try to give enough information about what’s in the film to let you make up your own mind.
In any case, right now the film has only a very limited theatrical release, so relatively few people are going to have it available nearby.
1.Just re-read the whole post and found one sentence that does describe your views: “… but glad to see that his questioning led to an excellent film.”
2.Also about ” So, I try to give enough information about what’s in the film to let you make up your own mind.” Is there anything in the movie you have left out from the plot? Maybe add a spoiler in the title (if not)?
3. “… “Emergent Gravity” explanation for the dark matter phenomenon. I’ve never found the motivation for this compelling … ” I’m also curious what your view on the dark matter phenomenon is? Where should physicists be placing their bets?
A_saint/More Anonymous,
Yes, I did just fix the https warning, it was doing that because of an http rather than https in one of the buttons on the right hand side. The change in the site may have temporarily disrupted the “save your name” feature.
There’s not really a plot to “spoil” for this film. The one moment of drama is the Xenon1T unblinding, but unless you’re unaware that that experiment hasn’t found dark matter, the outcome isn’t a surprise.
I don’t want to get into a general discussion about dark matter, it’s a huge, endlessly debated topic, and unfortunately there hasn’t been anything really new to say about it for quite a while (and I certainly have no new idea about it). My generic question about “emergent gravity” claims like those of Verlinde is “emergent from what?” Without a non-trivial answer to that question (and I don’t see that Verlinde has one), it seems unlikely you are going to get anything interesting. Not mentioned in the film is the all too possible frustrating scenario that dark matter is a new particle, but one that has no interactions other than gravitational, so can effectively never be directly seen in a feasible experiment. If I had to place a bet, it might be there.
Perhaps the movie presents Elena Aprile in a tragic light, but I’m not aware of anyone in the actual dark matter field who shares that view. Everyone knows when they start a search program that the most probable outcome (by a lot!) is no discovery.
There is a very weird and contrafactual attitude out there… typified by a Malcolm Browne article in 1993 that ran under the headline “315 Physicists Report Failure In Search for Supersymmetry”.
There was no failure. They (as LHC now, and Xenon-1T too) completely succeeded in doing exactly what they said they were going to do… achieve sensitivity to new physics within a certain parameter space. It is science… “Eliminate all other factors, and the one which remains must be the truth.” Just as Michelson and Morley did. It is a recurring cynical joke that theorists on modern review panels would have defunded Michelson and Morley.
Everyone in the dark matter field knows that there are at least 8 orders of magnitude more to go before SUSY explanations of dark matter are close to inconsistent with SUSY. Anyone who says otherwise is confused about what some call the “Canadian Border Effect”. Canadian population clusters around the southern border, it is the most desirable real estate. US population is sparse right there… for Americans, the northern border is not desirable.
A la mode SUSY dark matter theories always cluster just below the current experimental sensitivity for the same reason. For dark matter and for the LHC. Thinking “a la mode” is the only reason to build experiments is immature, although theorists want to be able to say “I predicted it!”, so they find models just over the limit. Only other theorists take that seriously.
Aprile got involved in liquid xenon detector technology when it was mainly going to be used for x-ray astronomy at Columbia. She wasn’t initially using the dual phase technique, invented in Russia. She had the insight to see and push for implementation of that technique with her liquid xenon ability to search for dark matter. She is not the only one, actually… Dolgoshien’s old group in Russia and groups in UK simultaneously began the push. Aprile’s group did get the first really good results out.
The technique has achieved 4-5 orders of magnitude in new sensitivity… imagine finding a technique that raised beam energy in proton-proton collisions by 4 to 5 orders of magnitude. And the liquid xenon can go a lot further; many groups are planning to continue… progress will be slowed (but not stopped entirely) when neutrino interactions start to show up.
The tragic element really is: both this blog (and Sabine Hossenfelder) portray vast improvements in experimental sensitivity without a transformational discovery as “failures”. It is a lack of understanding as to how real experimental work and discovery works… the top quark didn’t appear for 15-20 years post prediction, and its method of discovery was pretty much unheralded at its inception, for example. Real experimentation and experimental discovery entails quite a bit of persistence, and skepticism of all theorists.
Ruling things out has a huge value… Luis Alvarez answered this question in the 1960’s when the muon intensity experiment in the pyramid of Khafre found “no large unknown chambers exist”… the technique did map the big chamber where they set up the experiment. He was asked about his “failure”… he pointed out that the experiment was a complete success, and would prevent explorers and drillers from mounting expeditions to look for new chambers… of no small value. And now, the technique has been refined and found a new chamber in the pyramid of Khufu.
These portrayals of “tragedy” and “failure” mildly annoy many experimentalists… and further convince them that theorists and mathematicians don’t deeply comprehend what empirical science is. Sitting on a review panel with folks who don’t get it can be quite painful… another topic Luis Alvarez used to write about. It may be that forums like this blog (and Hossenfelder) are suppressing discovery.
A portion of what Hossenfelder lobbies for is experimental testing of alternate DM theories. That is good…