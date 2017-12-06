The talks and panel discussions from the 2018 Breakthrough Prize symposium are available via Facebook video. They ended with the following, from prize winner David Spergel:
Well, alright, I’m going to say something that I probably shouldn’t say in Palo Alto. I don’t think the multiverse is a testable and interesting scientific hypothesis. I think it doesn’t explain anything.
The way the multiverse tends to be used is together with the anthropic principle. The idea is that the universe is the way it is because that’s the way we get to live in it. I find the multiverse solutions to these problems, it’s a lot like if you ask me “why am I wearing a black shirt today”. My answer would be: “you wouldn’t have asked the question if I wasn’t wearing a black shirt”. That’s not a satisfactory answer.
The way we have advanced in science is by falsifiability. By developing hypotheses, testing them (that’s why we do experiments) and ruling things out.
Ideas that are not testable, it’s interesting metaphysics, perhaps interesting for philosophers. What has driven four hundred years of scientific progress is the fact that ideas can be wrong. And, the multiverse, I think is kind of the last refuge of cowards… [nervous laughter from the audience] That’s why it’s great to have tenure.
This sentence of the quote looks a bit mangled:
By developing hypotheses, testing them, that’s what why we do experiments, and ruling things out
Petero,
Thanks, fixed.
David Spergel: Bravo! Especially for avoiding hair-splitting and angels-on-the-head-of-a-pin stuff over falsifiability. We all know it when we see it.
It’s not even philosophy or metaphysics; that’s an ignorant slur.
Philosophers have usually engaged in metaphysics in order to ground moral arguments. That’s a hell of a lot more honest, interesting, and better motivated than the tautological sleight-of-hand upon which the multiverse rests.
Am I correct in thinking that the Multiverse hypothesis is partly based on geometries of the String Theory?
Would the proponents of Multiverse base their pro-position on the belief that String Theory is a proven theory?
Paul,
Yes.
http://www.math.columbia.edu/~woit/wordpress/?wp_super_faq=why-do-you-describe-the-multiverse-as-pseudo-science
Peter,
Can one in principle find the correct string theory vacuum if you perform Planck scale experiments? Aren’t there any generic string theory predictions you can in principle test if you can perform those ultra high energy experiments, like extra dimensions or string-like or Brane-like behavior? In principle at least?
Cookie,
No.
All, enough about string theory. Spergel sensibly thought it not worth even mentioning.
Why not? If there’s a reference you can refer me to, that would be much appreciated! I’ve always thought that you could in principle test things with Planck scale experiments.
Man, I am so sorry that I didn’t go to see the award ceremony now. I’ve got to get on Stanford’s Physics Seminar email list …
By the way, for those of you who want to listen to the comment that Peter quoted, it’s in the “panel discussions” link at 1:25:56 …
Cookie,
http://www.math.columbia.edu/~woit/wordpress/?wp_super_faq=doesnt-string-theory-make-predictions-at-very-high-energy
Casey Leedom,
You can’t get into the actual awards ceremony unless you are a Hollywood starlet or one of our Silicon Valley overlords. The symposium I gather was open to the public.
Spergel does say about learning from “string theory colleagues” after 1h 15 minutes in relation to duality (linking the small and the large). Yet string theory implies a multiverse? All those vacua? His mention of the anthropic principle and his shirt is just the weak anthropic principle so I didn’t think that was very deep.
I also think it was David Bohm who said it took 2000 years of theoretical and experimental content before Democritus’ idea of atoms got confirmed. So more time needed for the multiverse?
Alan,
I think Spergel is well-informed about the question of testability of multiverse models, not just some naive guy who isn’t happy with anthropics.
Alan:
The fact that some things took 2000 years doesn’t carry as much weight as it may seem to, since it isn’t as if during most of that time there was a vibrant scientific community working on the task (though there was some scientific work happening during some periods outside Europe). It’s sort of like when Gauss solved a 2000-year-old problem at age 19 by figuring out which regular polygons can be constructed by a straightedge and compass: definitely a landmark accomplishment, but in the intervening 2000 years between Gauss and the ancient Greeks there wasn’t exactly a vibrant community of mathematicians working on that problem, what with the Dark Ages and the absence of an adequate algebraic language and so on.
And with the size of the community of scientists that has developed during the 20th century up to today, as well as the funding mechanisms (such as they are…) one can reasonably expect rates of progress to be way faster than anything during earlier centuries and epochs (though coming up with good new ideas remains as challenging as always).
Why does he think that the universe owes him an answer that would satisfy him? Some people don’t like the uncertainty of quantum mechanics because it does not satisfy them, but the universe stubbornly refuses to change its rules.
As for falsfiability, when someone has a complete theory of quantum gravity that is falsifiable and not falsified using current technology, then they can level that criticism. Meanwhile those who think multiverses of various sorts could be part of how the universe might work, probably won’t stop thinking about it just because other people tell them that they don’t like it for philosophical reasons.
Philip Gibbs,
Where do you see him saying that? Spergel is one of the best cosmologists in the world, expert on the issue of what you can test experimentally about cosmology and how to do it. He’s making the uncontroversial point that if it can’t be tested experimentally it is not conventional science. His description of theorists who promote their own ideas that cannot be tested by confrontation with experiment as “cowards” (because they can never lose) is a pointed one, but it’s a characterization that many if not most of his colleagues would agree with privately.
It’s not philosophical reasons, it’s epistemological.
By the way, comparing Democritus who had to try and derive nature’s law through human senses (which means arriving at a right answer merely by chance) with privileged physicists of the 21st century … should I say more?
Spergel made my day and I’ll drink a glass to his health. Although it’s depressing to realize that stating the obvious makes headlines nowadays.
Last time I checked epistemology was considered a sub-branch of philosophy.
BCnrd,
“The fact that some things took 2000 years doesn’t carry as much weight as it may seem to, since it isn’t as if during most of that time there was a vibrant scientific community working on the task (though there was some scientific work happening during some periods outside Europe).”
There is also an “unlikeliness” that is ignored in choosing something like Gauss’s construction, after the fact, in that most of the ideas that were worked on 2000 years ago were wrong. They were so wrong that we have never heard of them. Some of them may have been so bad that they were “not even wrong”. Most ideas are bad ideas. Most music is bad music. Most fiction is bad fiction. So the Gauss example has an “unlikeliness” problem, a good metaphor for the way unlikeliness plagues these wild, escapist, ideas of “physics” today.
Also, who was working on the construction of a 19 sided polynomial 2000 years ago anyway? That was not a problem that took 2000 years to solve. It was an idea Gauss had of his own and solved, presumably, very quickly. Same goes for Democritus (and Lucretius). No one spent 2,000 years trying to prove it. It was not a project of research, just speculation. Modern atomic theory didn’t arise by guys who read Lucretius and decided to try and prove it. The idea rose de novo with the scientific investigations of the modern era. After that, it was commented that Democritus and Lucretius had come up with the idea in ancient days but they in no way founded or inspired the modern research program. There was no connection at all.
But I like Steinhardt’s description of the anthropic principle.
“Yuck!” (see his Fermilab presentation of 15 months ago)
Philip Gibbs,
You used uncertainty as an example. Let’s say that I don’t like the notion very much, but it is well proven by now. Then, I don’t like it philosophically but nothing can be done about that.
On the other hand, demanding continued funding and respect on the basis that we can’t dismiss what can’t be either proven or falsified, speaks about a way of defining how science should work (epistemology). It’s not a matter of taste and it has some very real repercussions, and this is what the post is about.