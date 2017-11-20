Various Physics News

First, two local events, involving well-known physics bloggers:
- Last Thursday I had the pleasure of attending an event at NYU featuring Sabine Hossenfelder and Natalie Wolchover in conversation. You can watch this for yourself here. If you’re not following Hossenfelder on her blog and at Twitter (and planning to read her forthcoming book), as well as reading Wolchover’s reporting at Quanta magazine, you should be.
- Next week there will be an event out in Brooklyn advertised as covering the Scientific Controversy over string theory. The idea seems to be to address this controversy by bringing to the public two well-known and very vocal proponents of one side of it.
For a Q and A with another well-known physics blogger, there’s Tommaso Dorigo at Physics Today.
For a couple of encouraging indications that the theoretical physics community may finally be taking seriously the need to give up on failed thinking and try something new, there’s
- A conference next month in Italy on Weird Theoretical Ideas (Thinking outside the box).
- An interesting talk at a recent IPMU conference by Yuji Tachikawa. I like his conclusion:
Basically, all the textbooks on quantum field theories out there use an old framework that is simply too narrow, in that it assumes the existence of a Lagrangian.
This is a serious issue, because when you try to come up e.g. with a theory beyond the Standard Model, people habitually start by writing a Lagrangian … but that might be putting too strong an assumption.
We need to do something
In General Relativity related news, there’s a new edition out of Misner, Thorne and Wheeler, the book from which many of us learned both geometry and GR. It comes with new prefaces from David Kaiser as well as Misner and Thorne (which an appropriate search on the Amazon preview might show you…). In other Wheeler-related news, Paul Halpern has a new book out, The Quantum Labyrinth, which tells the entangled stories of Feynman and Wheeler.
Finally, also GR related, the Perimeter Institute has announced the formation of a new cosmology-focused “Centre for the Universe”, funded by an anonymous 10-year $25 million donation. It will be led by cosmologist Neil Turok, who is soon to step down as director of Perimeter.
Thanks for the mention. It was good to finally meet you in person 🙂
Has David Gross paid off his bet?
I’m sorry if I’m missing it, and a joke explained is not a joke, but is the “encouraging indication” re Tachikawa a joke? Because his argument and conclusion sound like trying to give a little extra breathing room to susy and strings. (Although I’m not sure that string theorists have by now written down a Lagrangian, I stopped following this some time ago.)
tulpoeid,
Not a joke at all, although my sympathy with the point being made may come from a different origin than Tachikawa’s. I do think it’s a serious and important point: maybe a lot of our problem is that we’re wedded to a too narrow conception of how to produce QFTs (choose a Lagrangian function, turn path integral or canonical quantization crank). Maybe the SM is the best one can do within this framework, to do better you need a wider notion of what a QFT is. One reason I stayed away from the Lagrangian formalism in my recent book was precisely because for the analysis of quantum theories in terms of representation theory, the Hamiltonian formalism is much more appropriate. Perhaps there is a representation-theoretic framework for understanding QFTs where some things become clear which are hard to impossible to see in the usual Lagrangian formalism.
This is a question about QFTs and how to formulate them, pretty much irrelevant to string theory, which Tachikawa doesn’t even mention.
I am just a layman and picked the Tachikawa link as the one I was going to read through, and I thought it was sort of a win for string theory and was wondered too what you would think. On slide 29 they say “where genuinely N=3 theories were found, using string theory.” I took that to mean this was one of the first theories found to break the lagrangian view and so maybe it was a nice, as you sometimes allow, mathematical use of strings.
boop,
All sorts of interesting QFT phenomena have turned up when people have been looking into questions coming out of string theory. Categorizing new ideas as to whether they’re “a win for string theory” or not is just reducing everything to uninteresting ideology and sloganeering (and to his credit, Tachikawa isn’t doing this).
The actual example Tachikawa gives here (an N=3 4d SUSY QFT) is a rather complicated one and doesn’t look in and of itself very interesting. More interesting is the question of finding new ways to identify and study such QFTs. Sure, you may be able to find them by string theory methods, but people have been trying that for a long time. If you could find other, more insightful, methods that would be more promising.
The paragraph describing Sci Con #13 reads like it could have been written in 1994.