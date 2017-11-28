A Physicist’s Physicist Ponders the Nature of Reality

Quanta magazine has an interesting new piece up, an interview of Witten by Natalie Wolchover.
One topic covered in the interview is the question discussed in a recent posting, that of whether a different formulation of QFT exists, one not based on a choice of Lagrangian. Here Witten is non-committal, leaning to the idea such a thing might exist only in special cases:
Now, Nati Seiberg [a theoretical physicist who works down the hall] would possibly tell you that he has faith that there’s a better formulation of quantum field theory that we don’t know about that would make everything clearer. I’m not sure how much you should expect that to exist. That would be a dream, but it might be too much to hope for; I really don’t know…
I find it hard to believe there’s a new formulation that’s universal. I think it’s too much to hope for. I could point to theories where the standard approach really seems inadequate, so at least for those classes of quantum field theories, you could hope for a new formulation. But I really can’t imagine what it would be.
The standard example of where such a formulation might be needed is the 6d superconformal (2,0) theory, about which Witten says:
From the (2,0) theory’s existence and main properties, you can deduce an incredible amount about what happens in lower dimensions. An awful lot of important dualities in four and fewer dimensions follow from this six-dimensional theory and its properties. However, whereas what we know about quantum field theory is normally from quantizing a classical field theory, there’s no reasonable classical starting point of the (2,0) theory.
About the current state of M-theory, there’s this exchange:
You proposed M-theory 22 years ago. What are its prospects today?
Personally, I thought it was extremely clear it existed 22 years ago, but the level of confidence has got to be much higher today because AdS/CFT has given us precise definitions, at least in AdS space-time geometries. I think our understanding of what it is, though, is still very hazy. AdS/CFT and whatever’s come from it is the main new perspective compared to 22 years ago, but I think it’s perfectly possible that AdS/CFT is only one side of a multifaceted story. There might be other equally important facets.
What’s an example of something else we might need?
Maybe a bulk description of the quantum properties of space-time itself, rather than a holographic boundary description. There hasn’t been much progress in a long time in getting a better bulk description. And I think that might be because the answer is of a different kind than anything we’re used to. That would be my guess.
Are you willing to speculate about how it would be different?
I really doubt I can say anything useful. I guess I suspect that there’s an extra layer of abstractness compared to what we’re used to. I tend to think that there isn’t a precise quantum description of space-time — except in the types of situations where we know that there is, such as in AdS space. I tend to think, otherwise, things are a little bit murkier than an exact quantum description. But I can’t say anything useful.
The hope of 22 years ago was that it was non-perturbative string theory which would provide the desired “description of the quantum properties of space-time itself”. Over the years though studies of gauge-gravity duality have moved away from the use of string theory to provide this bulk description. Witten’s take on the current situation: “There hasn’t been much progress in a long time in getting a better bulk description. And I think that might be because the answer is of a different kind than anything we’re used to.” seems reasonable.
It’s interesting to hear that Witten was going back to Wheeler to see if he had any inspiration to offer the current “It from Qubit” program. This requires a patience for the “vague but inspirational” that Witten has more of these days than he used to:
Why do you have more patience for such things now?
I think when I was younger I always thought the next thing I did might be the best thing in my life. But at this point in life I’m less persuaded of that. If I waste a little time reading somebody’s essay, it doesn’t seem that bad.
This patience is not infinite though: among Witten’s many admirable qualities are the way he responds to:
Do you have any ideas about the meaning of existence?
No. [Laughs.]
What does it mean for a theory to not have a Lagrangian? That its solutions do not satisfy a variational principle?
Davide,
From one point of view a QFT, like any quantum theory, is some algebra of operators acting on some state space, perhaps with some interesting group acting by automorphisms on the algebra. The usual way to produce such a thing is to start with classical fields, a Lagrangian and a group acting leaving the Lagrangian invariant. Then, produce matrix elements of the operators by either
1. Computing a path integral using the Lagrangian to get the action and thus a “measure”
2. Using a variational principle and the Lagrangian to produce an equation of motion, taking as phase space the space of solutions, quantizing by “canonical quantization”, or maybe geometric quantization.
It seems that for the 6d (2,0) superconformal theory there is an appropriate operator algebra, but no known Lagrangian that would give this algebra using 1. or 2.
Unlike Witten, I’m more willing to speculate, and very fond of the philosophy that interesting quantum systems are sometimes understandable as representations of some group or algebra, accessible via the methods of representation theory. I’d guess that there are various cases where such methods can produce representations that are not of a sort that the standard methods 1. or 2. can produce (or, that they can’t produce in a conventional way: physicists may be able to expand their usual ways of doing 1 or 2 to accommodate more possibilities, and end up with something they still might call a “Lagrangian”.)
Can anyone please explain this response to me:
“Personally, I thought it was extremely clear it existed 22 years ago, but the level of confidence has got to be much higher today because AdS/CFT has given us precise definitions, at least in AdS space-time geometries. I think our understanding of what it is, though, is still very hazy. ”
It seems he is claiming M-Theory has an even higher level of confidence today than 22 years ago but then says his understanding of what M-Theory even is has become very hazy. How can you have even more confidence in something that you understand even less?
John,
“M-theory” is basically a conjecture that there’s an unknown theory that behaves in a certain way in certain limits. I think what he’s saying is that we understand the behavior in some of these limits much better, in a way that agrees with the conjecture. Away from the limits, at a generic point, nothing people have tried has really worked, thus the “still very hazy”.
One thing that I’ve never really understood is the often-expressed claim that M-theory is “unique”, even though one doesn’t know what it is.
Gregory Moore’s Felix Klein lectures for 2012 ( PDF file: http://www.physics.rutgers.edu/~gmoore/FelixKleinLectureNotes.pdf ) has the following, has the situation changed in the last five years?
Quote:
In what follows we try to explain the reasons many string theorists believe in the existence of the remarkable (2, 0) superconformal field theories. In §??? we attempt to write down with some precision the ground rules physicists use when speculating about these theories.
Mathematicians will find this discussion extremely frustrating. A mathematician could well ask: “Is this mathematics?” The answer is “No.” It is not even physical mathematics. The relevant question is “Can it be turned into mathematics?”
End quote
Anonyrat,
I don’t think much has changed concerning what is known about the underlying theory since those lectures. There may very well be important developments I’m unaware of though. The Moore lectures give an excellent overview about what is known about this still not understood theory. See sections 6.6 and 6.7 for this.
Peter,
In discussing QFT without Lagrangian, why do you neglect the axiomatic QFT, such as the Wightman theory, the algebraic QFT of Haag et al., etc. ? As a typical example, I take the 2-dimensional massless scalar field thoery: both scalar field and its dual field satisfy the 2-dim. d’Alembert equation. While if the existence of the Lagrangian is assumed, both fields cannot have independent degree of freedom so that the duality is necessarily broken, if one admits to formulate the theory in the Wightman framework, it is possible to realize the complete duality. But I, personally, prefer the Lagrangian formalism.
Nakanishi,
I’m not trying to discuss what the right general framework for QFT should be (because I don’t know…). I’m just noting the fact that Tachikawa, Seiberg, and Witten, very much mainstream theorists, have each been publicly discussing the idea that the standard textbook way theorists are trained to produce QFTs, by starting with a Lagrangian, doesn’t produce all the QFTs they are interested in. This kind of public acknowledgement that maybe one should be rethinking the foundations of QFT, looking at different fundamental formulations than the Lagrangian one, seems to me a positive development.
Davide #1, check out Yuji Tachikawa’s awesome talk slides http://indico.ipmu.jp/indico/event/134/contribution/17/material/slides/0.pdf (this was linked to a few posts back on this blog)
Peter
I am just pointing out that the axiomatic approach provides us a broader framework for QFT, which is independent of Lagrangian. It is irrelevant to whether or not the three persons you quoted are “mainstream” theorists. Probably, they forget to mention the axiomatic QFT.