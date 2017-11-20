Various Physics News

First, two local events, involving well-known physics bloggers:
- Last Thursday I had the pleasure of attending an event at NYU featuring Sabine Hossenfelder and Natalie Wolchover in conversation. You can watch this for yourself here. If you’re not following Hossenfelder on her blog and at Twitter (and planning to read her forthcoming book), as well as reading Wolchover’s reporting at Quanta magazine, you should be.
- Next week there will be an event out in Brooklyn advertised as covering the Scientific Controversy over string theory. The idea seems to be to address this controversy by bringing to the public two well-known and very vocal proponents of one side of it.
For a Q and A with another well-known physics blogger, there’s Tommaso Dorigo at Physics Today.
For a couple of encouraging indications that the theoretical physics community may finally be taking seriously the need to give up on failed thinking and try something new, there’s
- A conference next month in Italy on Weird Theoretical Ideas (Thinking outside the box).
- An interesting talk at a recent IPMU conference by Yuji Tachikawa. I like his conclusion:
Basically, all the textbooks on quantum field theories out there use an old framework that is simply too narrow, in that it assumes the existence of a Lagrangian.
This is a serious issue, because when you try to come up e.g. with a theory beyond the Standard Model, people habitually start by writing a Lagrangian … but that might be putting too strong an assumption.
We need to do something
In General Relativity related news, there’s a new edition out of Misner, Thorne and Wheeler, the book from which many of us learned both geometry and GR. It comes with new prefaces from David Kaiser as well as Misner and Thorne (which an appropriate search on the Amazon preview might show you…). In other Wheeler-related news, Paul Halpern has a new book out, The Quantum Labyrinth, which tells the entangled stories of Feynman and Wheeler.
Finally, also GR related, the Perimeter Institute has announced the formation of a new cosmology-focused “Centre for the Universe”, funded by an anonymous 10-year $25 million donation. It will be led by cosmologist Neil Turok, who is soon to step down as director of Perimeter.
I’m sorry if I’m missing it, and a joke explained is not a joke, but is the “encouraging indication” re Tachikawa a joke? Because his argument and conclusion sound like trying to give a little extra breathing room to susy and strings. (Although I’m not sure that string theorists have by now written down a Lagrangian, I stopped following this some time ago.)
tulpoeid,
Not a joke at all, although my sympathy with the point being made may come from a different origin than Tachikawa’s. I do think it’s a serious and important point: maybe a lot of our problem is that we’re wedded to a too narrow conception of how to produce QFTs (choose a Lagrangian function, turn path integral or canonical quantization crank). Maybe the SM is the best one can do within this framework, to do better you need a wider notion of what a QFT is. One reason I stayed away from the Lagrangian formalism in my recent book was precisely because for the analysis of quantum theories in terms of representation theory, the Hamiltonian formalism is much more appropriate. Perhaps there is a representation-theoretic framework for understanding QFTs where some things become clear which are hard to impossible to see in the usual Lagrangian formalism.
This is a question about QFTs and how to formulate them, pretty much irrelevant to string theory, which Tachikawa doesn’t even mention.
I am just a layman and picked the Tachikawa link as the one I was going to read through, and I thought it was sort of a win for string theory and was wondered too what you would think. On slide 29 they say “where genuinely N=3 theories were found, using string theory.” I took that to mean this was one of the first theories found to break the lagrangian view and so maybe it was a nice, as you sometimes allow, mathematical use of strings.
boop,
All sorts of interesting QFT phenomena have turned up when people have been looking into questions coming out of string theory. Categorizing new ideas as to whether they’re “a win for string theory” or not is just reducing everything to uninteresting ideology and sloganeering (and to his credit, Tachikawa isn’t doing this).
The actual example Tachikawa gives here (an N=3 4d SUSY QFT) is a rather complicated one and doesn’t look in and of itself very interesting. More interesting is the question of finding new ways to identify and study such QFTs. Sure, you may be able to find them by string theory methods, but people have been trying that for a long time. If you could find other, more insightful, methods that would be more promising.
The paragraph describing Sci Con #13 reads like it could have been written in 1994.
I’m slightly confused by all the noise regarding Lagrangian formalism. I don’t see anything really fundamental in using (or not using) a Lagrangian — it’s just a piece of mathematical formalism, convenient for some purposes, and less so for other purposes.
The question whether a Lagrangian for a given theory exists can be answered in a pretty trivial way. Given any set of partial differential equations (that describe your classical field theory), one can always construct a Lagrangian to reproduce those equations by extremizing the action. Just write the Lagrangian as the LHS of your differential equation times a Lagrange multiplier, and you’re done. Of course, introducing Lagrange multipliers as auxiliary fields into the theory is the price one pays for having a Lagrangian, but this can always be done if you want to work in a Lagrangian formalism.
So, if one can rewrite any classical field theory as a Lagrangian theory, what’s all the fuss about?
I watched the video of the NYU presentation. It was very enjoyable but it was almost spoiled by Robert Lee Hotz, the white-haired interviewer. He commits the cardinal sin of interviewing, which is being more interested in showing his own cleverness than interacting with the people being interviewed. He interviews as if he’s being paid by the word, and there are several times when he rudely interrupts what the interviewees are saying. Sad.
On the other hand, both interviewees had some very good responses, and showed their way of thinking about scientific writing.
vmarko,
The issue is quantization. Are there interesting QFTs that are not in any known sense the “quantization” of a classical field field theory? The standard way of thinking about such things is that they’re strongly coupled QFTs that don’t have parameters that can be taken to some weakly-coupled limit where you do expect a usual relation to a classical field theory.
Can you elaborate what you can do in QFT without Lagrangian or Hamiltonian? Do you calculate S matrix directly?
kashyap vasavada,
That’s the problem, we don’t have much in the way of methods to produce such non-Lagrangian theories. One way to characterize them would be in terms of an S-matrix. I believe this is one motivation for some of the work on amplitudes. S-matrix theory has a long history of pursuing the idea of trying to go even further, getting rid not just of Lagrangians, but also quantum fields.
vmarko, not every differential equation is the EL-equation of a Lagrangian, not even locally. The obstruction is measured by the cohomology of the Euler-Lagrange complex in degree “spacetime dimension +1” (an argument that for linear PDEs was made way back by Helmholtz). Examples of non-Lagrangian QFTs are the chiral WZW model (which is “one chiral half” of a Lagrangian theory) and generally self-dual higher gauge theories. (However, these non-Lagrangian theories are thought to be holographic boundary theories of Lagrangian theories.)
The beauty of Lagrangian field theory is that it comes with its own covariant phase space. This is really what makes rigorous pQFT tick. We are running a series on this over at PhysicsForums Insights here.
Hi Peter,
“The issue is quantization. Are there interesting QFTs that are not in any known sense the “quantization” of a classical field field theory?”
This seems to be a completely separate issue, having nothing to do with Lagrangian formalism. You can also ask the same question for QFT’s which do not have a well-defined Hamiltonian. For example, a QFT which lives on a spacetime manifold which does not have $\Sigma\times \mathbb{R}$ topology, so that you cannot introduce the foliation into space and time, and consequently no Hamiltonian.
I don’t see the existence of such QFT’s to be an argument against the Largrangian or Hamiltonian formalisms.
“The standard way of thinking about such things is that they’re strongly coupled QFTs that don’t have parameters that can be taken to some weakly-coupled limit where you do expect a usual relation to a classical field theory.”
You mean a QFT without a well-defined classical limit, i.e. when $\hbar$ is not allowed to go to zero for some reason? While I agree that this would be an interesting object to study in itself, I don’t really see how would such a QFT be relevant to realistic physics?
Hi Urs,
Thanks for the links, I’ll take a look at the PF in detail.
I don’t think I understand your argument. Say I have a differential equation $D(f)=0$, and I define a Lagrangian as $L=\lambda D(f)$, where $\lambda$ is the Lagrange multiplier. One of the Euler-Lagrange equations of motion will always be the above differential equation, obtained by the variation of the Lagrangian in $\lambda$. The other equations (obtained as variations in $f$) will give other equations involving $\lambda$, to complete the set of EL-equations. In the end the set of solutions to the system of EL-equations should be equivalent to the set of solutions of the original differential equation.
Granted, the construction above actually extends the number of fields you have in the theory, and with it the phase space structure etc., but I don’t see any choice of $D(f)$ where such a construction would be impossible. What am I missing?
Note, the existence of the action is another matter, I agree that integrating the Lagrangian over some manifold may depend on the nontrivial topology of the manifold etc. so that the action may fail to be well defined in general, or may be always equal to zero or whatever. But for the Lagrangian itself I don’t really see what can go wrong?
