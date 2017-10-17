I noticed recently that Nima Arkani-Hamed was giving a talk at Cornell, with the title Three Cheers For “Shut Up And Calculate!” In Fundamental Physics. No idea whether or not video is now or will become available.
From the abstract one can more or less guess what sort of argument he likely was making, and it’s one I’m mostly in agreement with. “Shut Up and Calculate!” is pretty much my unspoken reaction to almost everything I read purporting to be about foundational issues in quantum mechanics. I have in mind in particular discussions of the measurement problem, which often consist of endless natural language text where one struggles to figure out exactly what the author is claiming. An actual calculation showing what happens in a precise mathematical model of a “measurement” would be extremely helpful and likely make much clearer exactly what the problem is (or, sometimes, whether or not there even is a problem…). Such calculations are all too few in a huge literature.
Over the last few years, while teaching and writing a book about the mathematics of quantum mechanics, the tedious exercise of trying to get all signs right in calculations has sometimes turned out to be quite illuminating, with tracking down a mysterious inconsistency of minus sign leading me to realize that I wasn’t thinking correctly about what I was doing. I’m all too aware that this kind of calculational effort is something I too often avoid through laziness, in favor trying to see my way through a problem in some way that avoids calculation.
On the other hand, I’m not quite ready to sign up for “Three Cheers”, might just stick to “Two Cheers”. For a perfect example of what’s wrong with the “Shut Up and Calculate!” philosophy, one can take a look at the forthcoming Workshop on Data Science and String Theory planned for Northeastern in a month or so. They have a Goals and Vision statement which tells us that they plan to:
treat the landscape as what it clearly is: a big data problem. In fact, the data that arise in string theory may be some of the largest in science.
About being the “largest”, I think they’re right. The traditional number of 10500 string theory vacua has now been replaced by 10272,000 (and I think this is per geometry. With 10755 geometries the number should be 10272,755). It’s also the case that “big data” is now about the trendiest topic around, and surely there are lots of new calculational techniques available.
The problem with all this is pretty obvious: what if your “data set” is huge but meaningless, with nothing in it of any significance for the problem you are interested in (explaining the Standard Model)? This is not a new project, it’s an outgrowth of the String Vacuum Project, which I wrote about here, here and here. This started with a 2005 funding proposal, ended up getting funded by the NSF during 2010-2014. From the beginning there were obvious reasons this sort of calculational activity couldn’t lead to anything interesting, and as far as I can tell, nothing of any value came out of it.
For an opposite take to mine on all this, see the paper Big Numbers in String Theory, by Bert Schellekens. It contains an odd June 2017 preface explaining that it was supposed to be part of special issue of Advances in High Energy Physics devoted to “Big Data” in particle and string phenomenology (“all the ways we use high performance computing in addressing issues in high energy physics, and (in particular) the construction of databases of string vacua”). This issue was cancelled “as requested by the Guest Editors”. I wonder what the reason for this cancellation was, in particular whether it had anything to do with part of the topic of the special issue being considered by some to be obvious nonsense.
Peter,
I think you’re right that string theory is based on an incorrect physical idea, but I don’t think that’s what Smolin is talking about. He’s pointing out that the physical idea isn’t even talked about anymore, and hasn’t been for a long time. It’s just a bunch of physicists spitting out meaningless calculations, many of which aren’t even properly done. Continuing to do that, which is what Arkani-Hamed is suggesting, won’t get anyone anywhere. And unfortunately I don’t think physicists (well, string theorists) think that the calculations they’re doing show they’re on the wrong path, precisely the opposite. Look at all the possibilities! It’s not that there isn’t interesting math, there is, but it’s not the physicists who are doing it, and it has no relation to the physical world. I should give credit to the physics folks for pointing out an interesting direction for mathematicians to look in, I think honestly much of that was Witten, who has remarkable mathematical insight, there’s a reason he won a Fields.
Jeff M,
I don’t think it’s meaningful or helpful at this point to globally say “string theorists are doing X” and criticize that, there’s a huge range of things of different value being worked on by “string theorists”, most of which have nothing at all to do with the original physical idea of quantizing a 1-d extended “string”.
To me one of the most bizarre aspects of the current situation is the inversion of attitudes among prominent string theorists (note that Arkani-Hamed has never really been a “string theorist”, he comes from a different background) over the past decade. Back when our books came out in 2006, the criticism from string theorists of Lee and some other people doing LQG was basically that they were woolly-thinkers, going on about Einstein and how you just needed some vague revolutionary “physical” idea, while string theorists had a real theory and could do real calculations. Nowadays, many of the most influential people among “string theorists” (of those who haven’t completely abandoned the subject for field theory and condensed matter) are engaged in pursuit of a vague but impressive sounding “physical” idea that somehow a theory of quantum gravity can be found based on general ideas about entanglement and quantum mechanics. This looks to me like exactly the sort of thing Lee’s string theory critics had in mind a decade ago when they were criticizing him and the LQG people (those LQG people as far as I can tell are now mostly doing detailed calculations…)
One thing I’d love to know is who exactly Arkani-Hamed had in mind when he decided that he should give this talk. Who does he want to “Shut up”? I suspect Lee was one such person, but what does he think for instance of Susskind, who doesn’t appear to be calculating anything anymore? What does he make of “calculations” like “ER=EPR” or “GR=QM”?
For those interested in some recent thinking about quantum measurements, which includes calculations, I suggest having a look a What happens in a measurement? by Steven Weinberg, Phys. Rev. A 93, 032124 (2016).