Quick Links

Posted on August 4, 2017 by woit
  • For representation theory aficionados, George Lusztig has put on the arXiv a long document with comments on his papers (for a bit more about him, see this).
  • For a new idea exemplifying the potential grand unification of mathematics and physics, Minhyong Kim and others have been developing arithmetic Chern-Simons theory (see here and here). There was a recent workshop on the topic, videos of talks available here.
  • The editors of the Journal of Algebraic Combinatorics are leaving the Springer journal, setting up a new journal, Algebraic Combinatorics. For more about this, there’s a press release, a story at Inside Higher Education, and a blog entry by Timothy Gowers.
  • Landon Clay, founder of the Clay Mathematics Insitute, passed away last week, more about him available here.
  • There’s a profile and interview with Carlo Rovelli here.
  • While Google continues to develop our new machine overlords, Google money will fund a new IAS program to address their theoretical underpinnings.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Quick Links

  1. Nilay says:
    August 5, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Hey Peter —

    You might have posted about this already, but there was a CBMS conference in Bozeman Montana this week (http://www.math.montana.edu/cbms/), with 10 lectures by Dan Freed on applications of stable homotopy to lattice models. Arun Debray has some liveTeX’d notes here: https://www.ma.utexas.edu/users/a.debray/lecture_notes/topological_and_geometric_methods_in_qft.pdf

    The lectures were recorded, so those will probably be online at some point.

  2. Peter Woit says:
    August 5, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Hi Nilay,

    Looks like a really interesting conference, with some great lectures on the intersection between math and physics. Thanks for writing in about it, hope you’re enjoying Bozeman! I may be out there in a couple weeks (being a bit south of there on August 21 would be a good idea…)

Leave a Reply

Informed comments relevant to the posting are very welcome and strongly encouraged. Comments that just add noise and/or hostility are not. Off-topic comments better be interesting... In addition, remember that this is not a general physics discussion board, or a place for people to promote their favorite ideas about fundamental physics. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *