Quick Links

- For representation theory aficionados, George Lusztig has put on the arXiv a long document with comments on his papers (for a bit more about him, see this).
- For a new idea exemplifying the potential grand unification of mathematics and physics, Minhyong Kim and others have been developing arithmetic Chern-Simons theory (see here and here). There was a recent workshop on the topic, videos of talks available here.
- The editors of the Journal of Algebraic Combinatorics are leaving the Springer journal, setting up a new journal, Algebraic Combinatorics. For more about this, there’s a press release, a story at Inside Higher Education, and a blog entry by Timothy Gowers.
- Landon Clay, founder of the Clay Mathematics Insitute, passed away last week, more about him available here.
- There’s a profile and interview with Carlo Rovelli here.
- While Google continues to develop our new machine overlords, Google money will fund a new IAS program to address their theoretical underpinnings.
Hey Peter —
You might have posted about this already, but there was a CBMS conference in Bozeman Montana this week (http://www.math.montana.edu/cbms/), with 10 lectures by Dan Freed on applications of stable homotopy to lattice models. Arun Debray has some liveTeX’d notes here: https://www.ma.utexas.edu/users/a.debray/lecture_notes/topological_and_geometric_methods_in_qft.pdf
The lectures were recorded, so those will probably be online at some point.
Hi Nilay,
Looks like a really interesting conference, with some great lectures on the intersection between math and physics. Thanks for writing in about it, hope you’re enjoying Bozeman! I may be out there in a couple weeks (being a bit south of there on August 21 would be a good idea…)