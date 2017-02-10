Various Links

The Columbia Math department has been doing extremely well in recent years, with some wonderful mathematicians joining the department. A couple items first involving some of them:
- Kevin Hartnett at Quanta Magazine has a great article about developments in the field of technical issues in the foundations of symplectic topology. This explains work by my colleague Dusa McDuff, who together with Katrin Wehrheim has been working on such issues, trying to resolve questions raised by fundamental work of Kenji Fukaya and collaborators. For technical details, two places to start looking are here and here.
The Hartnett story does an excellent job of showing one aspect of how research mathematics is done. Due to the complexity of the arguments needed, it’s not unusual for early papers in a new field to not be completely convincing to everyone, with unresolved questions about whether proofs really are airtight. The way things are supposed to work, and how they worked here, is that as researchers better understand the subject proofs are improved, details better understood and problems fixed. Along the way there may be disagreements about whether the original arguments were incomplete or not, but almost always people end up agreeing on the final result.
Also featured in the article is another of my Columbia colleagues, Mohammed Abouzaid, who provides characteristically wise and well thought out remarks on the story.
- Via Chandan Dalawat, I learned of an interesting CIRM video interview with another colleague, Michael Harris. The same site has this interview with Dusa McDuff, as well as a variety of other interviews in English and French.
For some other non-Columbia related links:
- The 70th birthday of Alain Connes is coming up soon, and will be celebrated with a series of public lectures and conferences on noncommutative geometry in Shanghai.
This year will be the last series of lectures by Connes at the College de France. They’re appearing online here, and I highly recommend them. He’s taking the opportunity to start the series with a general overview of the point of view about the relationship of geometry and quantum theory that he has been developing for many years.
- For employment trends in theoretical particle physics, there are some updated graphs of data gleaned from the particle theory jobs rumor mill created by Erich Poppitz and available here. In terms of total number of jobs, there has been some recovery in the past couple years, with about 15 jobs/year, above the 10 or so common since the 2008 financial crisis (before 2008 numbers were higher, 20-25). As always, an important thing to keep in mind about this field is that this number of permanent jobs/year is a small fraction of the number of Ph.Ds. in the subject being produced each year at US universities.
The numbers for distribution of subfields separate out “string theory” and lattice gauge theory. There have always been few jobs in lattice gauge theory, appear to be no hires in that subject for the past two years. I’m putting “string theory” in quotes, because it’s very hard these days to figure out what counts as “string theory”. With Poppitz’s choice of what to count, hiring in string theory has recovered a bit, now around 25% of the total for the past two years, up from more like 15% typical since 2006 (earlier on the numbers in some years were around 50%).
- As pointed out here by commenter Shantanu, on Wednesday John Ellis gave a talk on Where is particle physics going? at Perimeter. I’d characterize Ellis’s answer to the question as “farther down the blind alley of supersymmetry”. He spins the failure to find SUSY so far at the LHC as some sort of positive argument for SUSY. The question session was dominated by questions about SUSY, with Ellis taking the attitude that there’s no reason to worry about the failure so far of the fine-tuning argument for SUSY, all you need to do is “ratchet up your pain threshold”. I fear that’s some sort of general advice where this line of research is going.
About the failure to find any evidence for SUSY wimps that were supposed to explain dark matter, Ellis explained that he had been working on this idea for 34 years, first writing about it in 1983, so with that much invested in it, he’s not about to give up now.
Update: Davide Castelvecchi points me to another new mathematics story at Nature.
Hasn’t Joyce been working on this subject for years now? I was surprised not to see a mention.
Peter, one thing I was surprised to see Ellis mention is that so far no one has found a convincing connection between neutrino oscillation phenomenology and TeV scale physics (and that’s why he skipped neutrino physics) Isn’t this the most important question which particle physicists and string theorists should try to answer? Why is there no progress (or even concern that there is no progress) inspite of a nobel prize last year in this area?
It is very difficult to imagine that the proof mentioned in Nature will help geophysicists in any practical way. The algorithms surely are in place and independent of detailed mathematical proofs.
I also wonder whether it applies to areas of extreme velocity that are avoided by “raypaths”. Perhaps finite bandwidth helps. Dunno.
not that I wanted to give here remarks which would go into any detail, but the problems in symplectic topology seem to go FAR beyond Fukaya’s foundational papers. Just as an arbitrarily chosen question: did anyone here understand ‘Eliashberg’s existence proof on symplecic topology’? It is not 120 pages long (it is merely 10 pages or so), it doesn’t contain too many technicalities, but it contains several crucial statements from singularity theory that are nowhere proven, provided with no proper links or explanation and thus give the paper a highly folkloristic character. Just to say this. Things developed with some reason the way they do.
Many approaches in ‘modern’ symplectic geometry were somehow ‘adopted’ from algebraic geometry but without its firm algebraic or systematic foundation, a firm dictionary between certain algebraic concepts and their ‘analytic’ counterparts was never set up, Floer theory, while easy in its idea and conception, proved to be an analytic nightmare and over the years, symplectic geometry mutated into some sort of, as I would call it, Sobolev space monster with, in compensation to the high degree of technicality, highly esoteric concepts whose existence was rather assumed than understood.
But even worse: the rise of Floer theory and Gromov-Witten theory obscured the number theoretic origins and character of quantum mechanics and mechanics, it obscured many traditional developements in quantization and physics which were far better understood than the ‘new methods’ that were deemed by everyone working in the field as ‘hard methods’ vs. all traditional methods were suddenly depreciated as (the somehow ill defined category) ‘soft methods’. The common deformation theoretic background of hard and ‘soft’ methods was never understood, classical (real and complex) singularity theory, a tremendously rich and well understood field, was never fully incorporated or acknowledged by the ‘new’ methods. To understand this, a little bit knowledge of Horkheimer’s and Adorno’s writings on the dialectic way knowledge and science progresses would have been neccessary, with every knew theory tending to destroy the old systems of reference, but such meta research was never done.
I deeply disagree with the view that Fukaya’a papers are the main source of problems in symplectic topology, it is a highly scapegoat-defining approach to the many deeply running problems in this field.