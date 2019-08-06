Where We Are Now

For much of the last 25 years, a huge question hanging over the field of fundamental physics has been that of what judgement results from the LHC would provide about supersymmetry, which underpins the most popular speculative ideas in the subject. These results are now in, and conclusively negative. In principle one could still hope for the HL-LHC (operating in 2026-35) to find superpartners, but there is no serious reason to expect this. Going farther out in the future, there are proposals for an extremely expensive 100km larger version of the LHC, but this is at best decades away, and there again is no serious reason to believe that superpartners exist at the masses such a machine could probe.
The reaction of some parts of the field to this falsification of hopes for supersymmetry has been not at all the abandonment of the idea that one would expect. For example, today brings the bizarre news that failure has been rewarded with a $3 million Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics for supergravity. For uncritical media coverage, see for instance here, here, and here.
Some media outlets do better. I first heard about this from Ryan Mandelbaum, who writes here. Ian Sample at the Guardian does note that negative LHC results are “leading many physicists to go off the theory” and quotes one of the awardees as saying:
We’re going through a very tough time… I’m not optimistic. I no longer encourage students to go into theoretical particle physics.
At Nature, the sub-headline is “Three physicists honoured for theory that has been hugely influential — but might not be a good description of reality” and Sabine Hossenfelder is quoted. At her blog, she ends with the following excellent commentary:
Awarding a scientific prize, especially one accompanied by so much publicity, for an idea that has no evidence speaking for it, sends the message that in the foundations of physics contact to observation is no longer relevant. If you want to be successful in my research area, it seems, what matters is that a large number of people follow your footsteps, not that your work is useful to explain natural phenomena. This Special Prize doesn’t only signal to the public that the foundations of physics are no longer part of science, it also discourages people in the field from taking on the hard questions. Congratulations.
In related news, yesterday I watched this video of a recent discussion between Brian Greene and others which, together with a lot of promotional material about string theory, included significant discussion of the implications of the negative LHC results. A summary of what they had to say would be:
- Marcelo Gleiser has for many years been writing about the limits of scientific knowledge, and sees this as one more example.
- Michael Dine has since 2003 been promoting the string theory landscape/multiverse, with the idea that one could do statistical predictions using it. Back then we were told that “it is likely that this leads to a prediction of low energy supersymmetry breaking” (although Dine soon realized this wasn’t working out, see here.) In 2007 Physics Today published his String theory in the era of the Large Hadron Collider (discussed here), which complained about how “weblogs” had it wrong that string theory had no relation to experiment. That piece claimed that
A few years ago, there seemed little hope that string theory could make definitive statements about the physics of the LHC. The development of the landscape has radically altered that situation.
and that
The Large Hadron Collider will either make a spectacular discovery or rule out supersymmetry entirely.
Confronted by Brian with the issue of LHC results, Dine looks rather uncomfortable, but claims that there still is hope for string theory and the landscape, that now big data and machine learning can be applied to the problem (for commentary on this, see here). He doesn’t though expect to see success in his lifetime.
- Andy Strominger doesn’t discuss supersymmetry in particular, but about the larger superstring theory unification idea, tries to make the case that it hasn’t been a failure at all, but a success way beyond what was expected. The argument is basically that the search for a unified string theory was like Columbus’s search for a new sea route to China. He didn’t find it, but found something much more exciting, the New World. In this analogy, instead of finding some tedious reductionist new layer of reality as hoped, string theorists have found some revolutionary new insight about the emergent nature of gravity:
I think that the idea that people were excited about back in 1985 was really a small thing, you know, to kind of complete that table that you put down in the beginning of the spectrum of particles…
We didn’t do that, we didn’t predict new things that were going to be measured at the Large Hadron Collider, but what has happened is so much more exciting than our original vision… we’re getting little hints of a radical new view of the nature of space and time, in which it really just is an approximate concept, emergent from something deeper. That is really, really more exciting, I mean it’s as exciting as quantum mechanics or general relativity, probably even more so.
The lesson Strominger seems to have learned from the failure of the 1985 hopes is that when you’ve lost your bet on one piece of hype, the thing to do is double down, go for twice the hype…
Update: The Breakthrough Prize campaign to explain why supergravity is important despite having no known relation to reality has led to various nonsense making its way to the public, as reporters desperately try to make sense of the misleading information they have been fed. For instance, you can read (maybe after first reading this comment) here that
Witten showed in 1981 that the theory could be used to simplify the proof for general relativity, initiating the integration of the theory into string theory.
You could learn here that
When the theory of supersymmetry was developed in 1973, it solved some key problems in particle physics, such as unifying three forces of nature (electromagnetism, the weak nuclear force, and the strong nuclear force)
Update: On the idea that machine learning will solve the problems of string theory, see this yesterday from the Northeastern press office, which explains that the goal is to “unify string theory with experimental findings”:
Using data science to learn more about the large set of possibilities in string theory could ultimately help scientists better understand how theoretical physics fits into findings from experimental physics. Halverson says one of the ongoing questions in the field is how to unify string theory with experimental findings from particle physics and cosmology…
I am on holidays in Italy now where in the tv they call it “Oscars in Physics”. I must admit that this is a good name, reflecting the promotion of popularity rather than physical aplicability of the theory.
I thought people in fact did predict things that were going to measured at the LHC, and we haven’t seen anything like any of them…
“big data and machine learning can be applied to the problem “.
The most overhyped ideas of the moment will come save String Theory. How appropriate.
David Roberts,
Despite what one often hears, superstring theory has never predicted anything about what the LHC (or any accelerator) would see, for reasons I’ve gone on about here and elsewhere. What does make predictions is supersymmetry, and if you think supersymmetry solves the naturalness problem, these predictions should show up at the LHC. If supersymmetry doesn’t solve the naturalness problem there is no prediction of what energy scale its effects will show up at, and it loses much of its interest.
The accurate statement has always been that superstring theory predicts nothing, but that, if supersymmetry showed up at the LHC, that would be encouraging for the superstring idea, since supersymmetry is part of the theory. Pre-LHC, hopes for connecting superstring theory to the real world hinged on first finding supersymmetry at the LHC, then hoping that the discovered pattern of superpartners and their masses would somehow provide an effective constraint on possible superstring “vacua”. If the constraint was good enough, you could hope to get new predictions out of the superstring.
Post negative results from the LHC, there are no prospects for connecting string theory to the real world (see the recent post about Arkani-Hamed’s talk on the subject). One reaction to this you often hear (from e.g. Witten) is basically “maybe a miracle will happen and we’ll see something unexpected at LIGO or whatever.” Another is Dine’s “let’s keep calculating and maybe a miracle will happen.” Strominger seems to have adopted a different tactic: abandon the sinking ship and declare victory, announcing that it was a crummy ship anyway, that the new one being built will be infinitely superior, and the old ship will live on since some of its wreckage will be incorporated in the new one.
Peter,
Your characterization of what Andy said (“Strominger seems to have adopted a different tactic: abandon the sinking ship and declare victory, announcing that it was a crummy ship anyway, that the new one being built will be infinitely superior, and the old ship will live on since some of its wreckage will be incorporated in the new one.”) is completely off base. The proverbial “ship” in your analogy seems to refer to the idea that Strominger said is naiive, i.e. the hope that a simple ToE would be found and fundamental physics would be over. Nice way to straw man his argument.
If anything, the “ship” would have to be what string theorists work on: string theory. He is by no means advocating abandoning string theory in favor of anything else. And you insinuating that just reveals how insincere and nitpicky your entire smear campaign has been all along.
Strominger is telling us that string theory has expanded the horizons of physics in a wonderful way, and it is clear that e.g. AdS/CFT is making new strides toward connecting string theory with lots of things closer to the lab bench. Take for example holographic duality in the SYK model. That is a model where one might test things on a lab bench. You’re absolutely missing how theoretical physics works, and Nima is correct in stating that non- or former-physicists are out of their depth.
Regards.
Peter:
Where does all this leave particle physics? You quote Ian Sample above as saying: “I no longer encourage students to go into theoretical particle physics.” What comes next? Do we look to the mathematicians or the experimentalists for the next step forward?
John,
I don’t think I’m misrepresenting Strominger’s claims at all. In my analogy the sinking ship is the idea of string theory unification, the idea that string theory will explain the Standard Model and unify it with gravity. Strominger takes the bizarre tack of characterizing such an explanation as not that exciting, just a tedious “reductionist” explanation of some numbers in a table.
Holographic duality in SYK models is likely (among others) the kind of thing Strominger had in mind when he referred to “little hints of a radical new view of the nature of space and time”. Trying to take a “little hint” and use it to make a dramatic claim that one has discovered the New World is about as hypey as hype gets.
As for the personal insults, I strongly suggest you leave them to Lubos.
Lino,
The quote isn’t Ian Sample’s, it’s from Ferrara, one of the awardees. I don’t want to start a discussion here of my or other people’s favorite idea for where progress may come from, just want to point out that it’s been clear for a long time where progress won’t come from: trying to get a unified theory out of supergravity (with or without strings). Supergravity is an immensely complex and technical subject, and it’s the last thing young theorists should be spending their time learning about, although I fear this award is likely to encourage that.
In the Nature piece, one reads: “A lack of evidence should also not detract from supergravity’s achievements, argues Strominger, because the theory has already been used to solve mysteries about gravity. For instance, general relativity apparently allows particles to have negative masses and energies, in theory. “If that was true, some things wouldn’t fall to Earth when dropped, but fall into space,” says Strominger. That does not happen, but no one could explain why not. Turning supergravity’s mathematical machinery to general relativity, however, enabled physicists to prove that particles cannot have negative masses and energies. “Those results will hold whether or not supergravity actually exists in nature,” says Strominger.”
This is a misrepresentation either of the problem in question, namely, the positive energy theorem in GR, and the history of its solution. (1) Saying that ”For instance, general relativity apparently allows particles to have negative masses and energies, in theory. “If that was true, some things wouldn’t fall to Earth when dropped, but fall into space,” says Strominger” is to ignore years of work from relativists such as Arnowitt, Bondi, Bonnor, Choquet-Bruhat, Deser, Geroch, Misner and Lichnerowicz, only to list a few.
(2) The first proof of the theorem was actually worked out by Schoen and Yau, in “On the proof of the positive mass conjecture in general relativity” (1979) and “Proof of the positive mass theorem. II” (1981), where they employed rather more traditional methods from Geometric Analysis. It’s true that Deser and Teitelboim, and then Grisaru, pointed out the positivity of total energy in isolated systems in SUGRA from the fact that its hamiltonian can be written as sum of squares of the hermitian supercharges, and this inspired Witten to later provide a simplified proof of the theorem using spinor methods in “A new proof of the positive energy theorem” (1981) (all published in Comm. Math. Phys.). But even so, Witten’s proof was in need to some clarification to be completely rigorous, concerning particularly some analytical properties of Dirac operators, provided by Parker and Taubes, see here:
https://users.math.msu.edu/users/parker/Witten.pdf
Moreover, spinor methods have been applied to General Relativity at least from 1960 by Roger Penrose, see e.g.:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/000349166090021X
I don’t think Penrose needed SUGRA for this.
There are two ways to interpret LHC results (140 fb^-1, !!). First, there are no more discoveries to be made; 2012 saw the final chapter in a story that began with the ancients and featured Mendeleev and Rutherford and Feynman and Weinberg and so many others. It’s all over, pack it up. Tell the smart kids to go into cancer research or finance.
Or second, the experimentalists don’t know how to look properly. We are pretty good at looking where we are told. Top, higgs decays were precisely modeled and the analyses beautifully crafted to look for exactly that. In this new era we continue to search for new physics by doing what we know: resonances, missing momenta, excess photons, electrons, muons or heavy quarks. Almost all LHC searches would look perfectly reasonable to someone from 50 years ago. But nature is not bound by our limitations.
Look, new physics is going to pop up. It might be something more complicated than a Ting-like bump on a nice flat background. We are collectively moving beyond basic techniques, and it is a really exciting time.
For those interested in the exact relation of Witten’s proof to supergravity, see section IV of his paper
https://projecteuclid.org/euclid.cmp/1103919981
which explains this in detail (and is consistent with what “Angry Andy” writes above).
