In it for the Long Haul

The CERN Courier today has a long interview with the omnipresent Nima Arkani-Hamed, discussing the current state of HEP physics. About the motivations for a next-generation collider project, I’m pretty much in agreement with him: the main argument is for a Higgs factory that would allow a much more detailed study of the Higgs, and if at all possible, an appropriate machine should be built (see more here). He agrees that the SUSY and extra dimensions models used to get people excited about the LHC can’t reasonably be used again for a higher-energy machine:
Is supersymmetry still a motivation for a new collider?
Nobody who is making the case for future colliders is invoking, as a driving motivation, supersymmetry, extra dimensions or any of the other ideas that have been developed over the past 40 years for physics beyond the Standard Model. Certainly many of the versions of these ideas, which were popular in the 1980s and 1990s, are either dead or on life support given the LHC data, but others proposed in the early 2000s are alive and well.
The last reference is to his favored split SUSY models, which I think few people besides him find compelling.
About WIMP dark matter he seems to be claiming that a 100 TeV machine has always been what is needed to find it:
There is a funny perception, somewhat paralleling the absence of supersymmetry at the LHC, that the simple paradigm of WIMP dark matter has been ruled out by direct-detection experiments. Nope! In fact, the very simplest models of WIMP dark matter are perfectly alive and well. Once the electroweak quantum numbers of the dark-matter particles are specified, you can unambiguously compute what mass an electroweak charged dark-matter particle should have so that its thermal relic abundance is correct. You get a number between 1–3 TeV, far too heavy to be produced in any sizeable numbers at the LHC. Furthermore, they happen to have miniscule interaction cross sections for direct detection. So these very simplest theories of WIMP dark matter are inaccessible to the LHC and direct-detection experiments. But a 100 TeV collider has just enough juice to either see these particles, or rule out this simplest WIMP picture.
I don’t remember ever hearing, pre-LHC, from him or anyone else, this argument that the most likely WIMP dark matter models are inaccessible to the LHC or to direct detection experiments. For many years, most of the direct detection experimental results came with plots showing a “prediction” of SUSY WIMP dark matter (see for example here, figure 5), in a mass range of 100-500 GeV, at a cross section measurable (and now ruled out by) experiments like XENON1T (see here).
Arkani-Hamed likes to make the following argument, which I think most current HEP theory graduate students may find hard to swallow:
How do you view the status of particle physics?
There has never been a better time to be a physicist. The questions on the table today are not about this-or-that detail, but profound ones about the very structure of the laws of nature. The ancients could (and did) wonder about the nature of space and time and the vastness of the cosmos, but the job of a professional scientist isn’t to gape in awe at grand, vague questions – it is to work on the next question. Having ploughed through all the “easier” questions for four centuries, these very deep questions finally confront us: what are space and time? What is the origin and fate of our enormous universe? We are extremely fortunate to live in the era when human beings first get to meaningfully attack these questions. I just wish I could adjust when I was born so that I could be starting as a grad student today!
There’s something to be said for entering a field at a time when it is finally able to “meaningfully attack” difficult and fundamental questions. The issue though is whether anyone has any good ideas that will make headway against such questions. The Standard Model was in place by the mid-70s, and by the time I was a graduate student in the early 80s, the “what are space and time? what is the origin and fate of our enormous universe?” questions were already on everyone’s mind as the next things to be thinking about. Starting in 1984, the superstring revolution promised a way to answer these questions.
35 years later, the current generation of graduate students has the same questions to think about, but a long history of failed attempts to consider. In addition, there’s the sad story of the unwillingness of leading figures of the field to admit to the failure of the 1984 revolution, and widespread multiverse pseudo-science (often promoted by Arkani-Hamed) to overcome. The only argument that I can see that this is a good time to start an HEP theory career is that it’s hard to see how things can get worse…
For some commentary about the interview by Tommaso Dorigo, concentrating on the positive case for a new collider as a tool to study the Higgs, see here.
” the main argument is for a Higgs factory that would allow a much more detailed study of the Higgs.” I find it difficult to believe that the civil authorities, and scientists in other research fields, will think that this argument is enough to justify the $10B tag.
SFD,
Yes, but that’s going to be what the serious debate is really about: now that the Higgs has been discovered and we have some information about its properties, is it worth building a next-generation machine to study it in detail, or should we just give up, deciding this is something that humans can’t afford to try and learn about?
I don’t disagree that this is going to be hard to sell to some people, especially scientists who believe that the money would be better spent on their own field.
But, to all potential commenters, the “is a bigger collider worth it?” question has already been beaten to death recently, and there isn’t even yet a specific proposal from CERN to argue about. Unless someone has something new to contribute, I’d rather not host the same tedious discussion again right now, it’s one that there will be many opportunities to go over in years to come.
Nima Arkani-Hamed is regularly described as a “superstar theoretical physicist” (Dorigo). But why? To quote from this blog: “The fact that none of the ideas about BSM physics he is famous for (large extra dimensions, split SUSY, Little Higgs, etc…) have ever worked out doesn’t seem to slow him down”
The trick which allowed Arkani-Hamed to become so famous boils down to taking established ideas and making them more “hypey”.
* Extra dimensions -> large extra dimensions
* Extra dimensions -> little Higgs
* Susy -> Split susy
* New methods for scattering amplitudes -> amplituhedron
And he hypes his favorite pet peeves using whatever argument sounds good no matter if it really makes sense.
* everyone knows electroweak charged dark-matter particle sit @1TeV, right? If only he had shared this wisdom earlier….
* “There has never been a better time to be a physicist. […] I just wish I could adjust when I was born so that I could be starting as a grad student today!” Really? What exactly changed in, say, the last 40 years for theoretical physicists?
All this, combined with his whole „memorable character thing“ (see below) allowed him to get so influential although upon closer inspection none of his ideas turned out to be worth the hype.
Lately he hyped the proposed China collider to the extent that people started calling it Nimatron. This, of course, was what he was hoping for. This was his/is his chance to leave a legacy since so far, no one will remember his contributions to physics in, say, a hundred years.
Now since the China collider will probably not be built, he hops onto the next opportunity and repeats his arguments. This is his chance to be remembered in the history books as the guy who helped particle physics survive when “ex-particle-phenomenologist-cum-still-blogger“ (Dorigo) tried to destroy it.
Everyone who ever met him in person knows that he tries very hard to be remembered, at least, as an extremely unconventional character. (The boots, the whole “I sleep only 3 hours each night and drink 22 espressi each day”, his “Impresario”-Style talks in which he “nails” each argument.) And it seems to be working because journalists love to interview him.
But people should really stop paying so much attention to media fame and showboating and instead with a calm head reassess the arguments at hand.
And maybe journalists should ask instead a few young physicist who are starting “as grad student today” if they share his enthusiasm (so far I don’t know a single one who does) and how they think the future of particle physics should look like.
Dear Peter,
In my opinion, it seems that by frequently reporting in your blog all the nonsense this guy is spitting in interviews and conferences, you are yourself supporting him and his compaing!