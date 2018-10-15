This Week’s Hype

The story of string theory as a theory of everything has settled into a rather bizarre steady-state, with these three recent links providing a look at where we are now:
- At his podcast site, Sean Carroll has an interview with string theorist Clifford Johnson. It’s accurately entitled What’s So Great About Superstring Theory, since it’s an hour of unrelenting propaganda about the glories of string theory, save for a short mention that there had been some criticism from (unnamed) sources a decade or so ago.
The truly odd thing about the discussion though was the way it seemed frozen in time back in 1998 just after the advent of AdS/CFT duality, with almost no discussion of developments of the last twenty years. Nothing about the string theory landscape and the controversy over it, nothing about the negative SUSY results from the LHC. The attitude of Carroll and Johnson towards the failure of string theory unification seems to be to simply refuse to talk about it, and try to keep alive the glory days just after the publication of The Elegant Universe. They’ve taken to heart the post-fact environment we now live in, one where if you keep insisting something is true (string theory unification is a great idea) despite all evidence, then for all practical purposes it is true. Johnson has famously admitted that he refuses to read my book or Lee Smolin’s. As far as he’s concerned our arguments do not exist, and Carroll goes along with this by not even mentioning them.
- For the latest on the Swampland (for background, see here), there’s String Theorists’ Heads Bobble Over Potential Dark Energy Wobble, where we’re told that string theorists are claiming “huge excitement” over the possibility that string theory might make a “prediction” about dark energy. Over the years there have been endless claims about “predictions” of string theory, none of which have ever turned out to actually exist, and this is just one more in that long line. The rather odd aspect of this latest prediction is indicated by how it is described in the last paragraph of the article:
The real excitement comes from how soon we might know whether Vafa’s work has produced a testable prediction of string theory—which would be a first. Experiments like the Dark Energy Survey or the upcoming WFIRST telescope could possibly detect whether dark energy is constant or changing over time, and could perhaps do so within the next few years.
Reading this, one gets the impression that we’ll know what string theory “predicts” about dark energy just when there’s a measurement. This actually does describe what’s going on here: for some, string theory is a theory of everything as a matter of faith, so to them any new measurement tells us more about string theory, in particular that string theory “predicts” that measurement.
- Finally, there’s an article out by Thomas Hertog, which contains more about his work with Hawking that was widely advertised after Hawking’s death (see here). Hartog claims another sort of “prediction” of string theory:
String theory predicts that our universe is fundamentally a hologram that reveals itself only in the most extreme conditions, such as those at the Big Bang.
I heard about Vafa’s “prediction” from another article(https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/10/181009102431.htm) the other day, where the impression I received was that if Vafa was correct then String Theory was essentially being ruled out based on current observations of dark energy: “String theory is said to be fundamentally incompatible with our current understanding of “dark energy” — but only with “dark energy” can we explain the accelerated expansion of our current universe”. So the “excitement” seemed to arise just from the fact that a testable prediction was finally at hand!
My questions are does this prediction really count against String theory based on our current understanding of dark energy? And if not, or if more observations are needed to test the prediction, what are those observations, and when might they be made?
“Science advances one funeral at a time.” This century-old meme is no longer relevant, methinks. I believe it was Sabine who pointed out that the easiest way for a financially strapped department to give itself some cachet is to hire a string theorist. It’s self-perpetuating. It’s alive. It is not enough that it fail; something else must succeed.
I’ve added an answer to this as an FAQ, see
If you really want to know what’s behind the misleading hype, see the more recent postings in this category
Hiring a string theorist is no longer an obvious move for a physics department trying to get some cachet and show it is on the leading edge. Most physicists, grant officers and university officers have by now noticed that string theory has been promising breakthroughs for over thirty years, but nothing much has come of it, and skepticism is now widespread. It’s exactly because of this worsening environment for string theory hires that those invested in it are involved in publicity efforts to try and prop it up.
Unfortunately I think you’re right though that the fad won’t just die off naturally, absent something else that comes along to replace it. It has become oddly institutionalized, with a large and powerful group of “string theorists” of a wide variety of ages, most of whom have stopped working on string theory, but still retain “string theory” as a tribal affiliation.