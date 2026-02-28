Osterwalder-Schrader and Euclidean Spinor Fields

If one tries to Wick rotate a quantum field theory with spinor fields, it’s well-known that problems arise, something first recognized in Schwinger’s earliest papers on the subject. I’ll try and outline here the 1972 proposal by Osterwalder and Schrader (see here, here and here), which is the best known way to deal with the problem. Over the years there have been a large number of other efforts to address this issue, and I’ve put together a bibliography of those here. Many of these I’ve never been able to completely understand. I’ll concentrate on the Osterwalder-Schrader proposal since I do now understand it (I didn’t in 1984…), and it seems to correspond best to the conventional wisdom of the subject.

There’s a first indication that something funny is going on when you look at any QFT textbook discussing spinor field theory in the standard “Dirac spinor” formalism where spinors take values in $\mathbf C^4$. A good example is Pierre Ramond’s book, where chapter 5 deals with this, in both Minkowski and Euclidean signature. The Lagrangian in both cases can be written the same way, as

$$\overline \psi (i\gamma^\mu\partial_\mu -m)\psi$$

with

$$\psi=\begin{pmatrix}\psi_L\\ \psi_R\end{pmatrix}$$

If you read more closely you find out that the notation is hiding things:

In Euclidean signature, $\overline \psi =\psi^\dagger$, but in Minkowski signature $\overline \psi =\psi^\dagger \gamma_0$ (the “Dirac adjoint”).

In Euclidean signature the spin group is $Spin(4)=SU(2)_L\times SU(2)_R$, $S_L$ is the spin representation of $SU(2)_L$, and $S_R$ is the spin representation of $SU(2)_R$. In Minkowski signature the (time-orientation preserving) spin group is $Spin(3,1)=SL(2,\mathbf C)$, $S_L$ is the spin representation of $SL(2,\mathbf C)$, and $S_R$ is the complex conjugate of the spin representation.

Osterwalder and Schrader propose that Wick rotation of spinor fields involves a doubling of the number of degrees of freedom, giving up the Dirac adjoint relation, and taking $\psi$ and $\overline\psi$ to be independent fields (which they call $\psi_1$ and $\psi_2$). They show that one can then do the same kind of OS reconstruction argument as in their paper dealing with scalar fields. The OS reflection operator that in the scalar case both complex conjugated fields and reflected in imaginary time now also interchanges $\psi_1$ and $\psi_2$, as well as having a $\gamma_0$ factor that interchanges $S_L$ and $S_R$.

This proposal does what it is advertised to do, reconstructing the Wightman functions and state space of the usual Minkowksi spacetime theory, but the way it does this is somewhat unsettling. Wick rotation is not just a matter of putting some factors of i in the right place, but involves a significant change in the degrees of freedom of the theory when one passes from Minkowski to Euclidean. For scalars, OS showed that the Wick rotation of complex conjugation surprisingly also now involved a reflection in spacetime. For spinors this becomes an even more intricate piece of structure one must add to the Euclidean theory to do reconstruction.

Osterwalder-Schrader and most later authors ignore something even more problematic about Wick rotating spinors, something pointed out by Ramond in his book: it doesn’t work for a Weyl spinor field. The basic building blocks of matter fields in the Standard Model are two-component spinor fields, with the simplest building block the theory of a chiral (say right-handed) massless Weyl fermion. This theory is simple to write down, and at first glance has a simple Wick rotation, just by taking time to be complex and proceeding as for scalars.

But this runs into a fundamental issue with how the transformation properties under spacetime rotation change as one goes from Minkowski to Euclidean. It appears that if one wants to describe a massless neutrino of one chirality in Euclidean QFT, one must quadruple the number of degrees of freedom (first double the degrees of freedom to get four-component Dirac spinors, then double again according to Osterwalder-Schrader).

I’ll leave for another time discussion of the details of how spacetime rotations change under Wick rotation in the usual formalism. I’ve outlined a proposal for a very different way of understanding this issue in my Spacetime is Righthanded paper.