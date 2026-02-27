This is related to the Osterwalder-Schrader posting, but is much, much more elementary. I’ll write up some basic facts about the quantum harmonic oscillator and explain what bothers me about the relation to Osterwalder-Schrader.
Every quantum mechanics course covers the quantum harmonic oscillator, generally in the Schrödinger picture, with states functions of space and time. The Hamiltonian is a second order pde, one finds its eigenfunctions and eigenvalues. For a version of this that I wrote, see chapter 22 here.
Free quantum field theories are just infinite collections of such harmonic oscillators, but in QFT one wants to use the Heisenberg picture (the Schrödinger picture would be very awkward). For a single quantum harmonic oscillator in the Heisenberg picture, one has two operators $Q(t),P(t)$, with Hamiltonian
$$H=\frac{1}{2}\left(P^2 +\omega^2 Q^2\right)$$
(here I’m rescaling so that $m=\hbar=1$). The Heisenberg equations of motion are
$$
\frac{d}{dt}Q=i[H,Q]=P,\ \ \frac{d}{dt}P=i[H,P]=-\omega^2Q
$$
Subsituting the first in the second, one gets the second-order equation of motion
$$\left(\frac{d^2}{dt^2}+\omega^2\right)Q=0$$
Such equations can most easily be solved by complexifying (allowing not just real, but complex linear combinations of solutions). Using complex linear combinations of operators, one can write
$$a=\sqrt{\frac{\omega}{2}}Q+i\sqrt {\frac{1}{2\omega}}P,\ \ a^\dagger=\sqrt{\frac{\omega}{2}}Q-i\sqrt {\frac{1}{2\omega}}P$$
which turns the first order equations into
$$\frac{d}{dt}a=-i\omega a,\ \ \frac{d}{dt}a^\dagger=i\omega a^\dagger$$
with solutions
$$a(t)=a(0)e^{-i\omega t},\ \ a^\dagger(t)=a^\dagger(0)e^{i\omega t}$$
The Heisenberg commutation relations are the time-independent
$$[a,a^\dagger]=1$$
and the Hamiltonian is
$$H=\frac{\omega}{2}(aa^\dagger +a^\dagger a)$$
One can then easily show that the state space has a basis
$$\ket{0},\ket{1},\ket{2},\ldots$$
with
$$H\ket{n}=\omega (n+\frac{1}{2})\ket{n}$$
This in some sense is the simplest possible quantum system and easily extends to a quantum field theory describing arbitrary numbers of non-relativistic particles of mass $m$. Just put together an infinite collection of such oscillators, with operators $a_{\mathbf p},a^\dagger_{\mathbf p}$, parametrized by the possible momenta $\mathbf p$, with
$$\omega=\omega_{\mathbf p}=\frac{|\mathbf p|^2}{2m}$$
If one wants to describe fermions, just change commutation relations to anti-commutation relations. This system is exactly the starting point of many-body physics methods for dealing with condensed matter systems.
The usual field operators are the Fourier transforms of these operators parametrized by momenta to operators parametrized by space:
$$\widehat{\psi}(t,\mathbf x)=\frac{1}{(2\pi)^{\frac{3}{2}}}\int_{\mathbf R^3} e^{i\mathbf p \cdot \mathbf x}a_{\mathbf p}(t) d^3\mathbf x$$
This is a wonderfully simple story, but it bothers me that it doesn’t seem to fit at all the Euclidean QFT philosophy of starting with an imaginary time theory, then using OS reconstruction to get the physical theory.
The simplest case of the Osterwalder-Schrader theory would describe a harmonic oscillator in a more complicated way, using not the first-order equations of motion but the second order equation. Still complexifying, $a$ satisfies the second-order equation
$$\left(\frac{d^2}{dt^2}+\omega^2\right)a=\left(\frac{d}{dt}+i\omega\right)\left(\frac{d}{dt}-i\omega\right)a=0$$
This has twice as many solutions as our earlier version, with the new solutions complex conjugates of the old ones. Physically the problem with them is that they have negative energy.
One can deal with the new solutions by defining a separate state space and separate operators $b,b^\dagger$, solving the negative energy problem by interchanging the role of annihilation and creation operators. Now, besides states of quanta, one also has “anti-quanta”, which one can metaphorically describe as “quanta traveling backwards in time.”
This is a theory of a quantum complex harmonic oscillator, with two adjoint operators
$$a(0)e^{-i\omega t} +b^\dagger (0) e^{i\omega t}\ \ \text{and}\ \ a^\dagger(0)e^{i\omega t} +b(0) e^{-i\omega t}$$
To get back to the usual state space with just quanta, one can identify quanta and anti-quanta, i.e. $a=b, a^\dagger=b^\dagger$. Then there is just one kind of operator, the self-adjoint
$$a(0)e^{-i\omega t} +a^\dagger (0) e^{i\omega t}$$
This last theory is a relativistic real scalar field in 0+1 dimensions. It has a sensible imaginary time version and the OS reconstruction theorem applies. For more about the details of how this works, see for examples section VII.4 of this paper.
A simple question that’s bothering me is that I haven’t run across a discussion of OS reconstruction that applies to the case of the complex harmonic oscillator. If someone is aware of such a thing, please let me know about it.
For the case of the simplest possible description of the harmonic oscillator as given in the beginning of this posting, I’ve always been bothered not just by the fact that something like Osterwalder-Schrader doesn’t seem to apply, but even more by the fact that it’s hard to come up with a consistent path integral formalism that would describe it, even in imaginary time.
During one period in my life I spent a great deal of time thinking about this. There’s a whole subject of “coherent state path integrals” (although they’re not really integrals), with a large literature. A good discussion of the subject is chapter 6 (“path integrals and holomorphic formalism”) of Jean Zinn-Justin’s Path Integrals in Quantum Mechanics (for a more public domain version see here).
Besides the harmonic oscillator case (quantization of $\mathbf C$) case, even simpler should be the spin degree of freedom (quantization of the Riemann-sphere). I ended up convinced that the only way to make sense of such a path integral would be with a supersymmetric path integral, of the sort been related to the index theorem. For an early write up of some of this, see here.
My current point of view is that what one wants is not a purely Euclidean path integral, but a formalism holomorphic in the time variable, so in the realm of complex analysis rather than real analysis. Still stuck on some of the details of this, hope to soon have the energy to get back to that and get something written up.
In case it’s not clear, the ultimate motivation of this is to come up with a better way of understanding some of the things that are confusing about the Standard Model, in particular the treatment of chiral spinor fields. I’ll try to write soon the promised blog entry about the other Osterwalder-Schrader paper, the one dealing with Euclidean Fermi fields.
Luescher-Mack 1975 paper mentions briefly the case with non-hermitian fields in Section 9. Does this help?
https://projecteuclid.org/journals/communications-in-mathematical-physics/volume-41/issue-3/Global-conformal-invariance-in-quantum-field-theory/cmp/1103898909.full
Yoh Tanimoto,
That doesn’t really address the question I’m wondering about. In the OS reconstruction for real scalars, you construct the state space by starting with test functions supported on positive imaginary time. If you want to do complex scalars, it looks to me like what you need to do is use test functions supported on both positive and imaginary time. The ones with positive imaginary time support give you your usual state space describing particles, for negative imaginary time support you get a conjugate state space describing antiparticles. But I haven’t seen this done anywhere. Note that it’s already a problem for a single complex harmonic oscillator. The literature around Osterwalder-Schrader doesn’t anywhere seem to address this.
I’m not sure why you have that support property. Even if you take the complex scalar field on the Minkowski space, it has the spectrum in the usual future light cone. Upon doing the Wick rotation, you arrive at the time-ordered region in the Euclidean space.
Yoh Tanimoto,
Yes, in the end you want support with positive energy. Sticking to the single degree of freedom case for simplicity, my point was just that for the complex harmonic oscillator you are quantizing both the usual solutions and complex conjugate solutions. Under Wick rotation, complex conjugation reflects in imaginary time, so you might expect to reflect the support condition used in OS reconstruction.
I’m really asking if anyone can point to a discussion of how OS reconstruction should work in this very simple case (as opposed to what is written down in Jaffe and other places for just the real case).
I’m afraid I cannot point to any source discussing the harmonic oscillator, but let me just remark that what you can (inverse) Wick rotate is the correlation functions, not operators. The Hilbert space of the relativistic free field is different from that of the free Euclidean field (the one defined by the Gaussian measure).
Yoh Tanimoto,
There is a Hilbert space and operators you can associate to the Gaussian measure, with the Euclidean group acting. That is something very different in nature than the physical state space, which requires picking an imaginary time direction and using the OS reflection to get it via OS reconstruction.
In this physical state space, I do think you can construct vectors depending holomorphically on complex time. If you have Osterwalder’s “Euclidean Green’s functions and Wightman distributions” paper, near the bottom of page 75 he constructs objects \psi_n by Laplace transform, that depend holomorphically on z. On the next page he notes that while Wightman functions extend holomorphically as single-valued functions on the extended tube, but these don’t. I’m not sure exactly what goes wrong with these, need to think about it.
The reason why \psi_n do not continue is exactly their definition on P.75: when you put take z = it purely imaginary, the coefficient gets exp(-tq_0 + …) and when the real part of the exponent becomes positive, you can no longer make sure that the norm of the vector is finite.
Instead, for the Wightman functions W_n, you have the vacuum on the left-hand side, so you can throw this positive exponential to the vacuum and the norm does not blow up.
This is another way of saying that you can only Wick rotate correlation functions and not vectors/operators without care.
Yoh Tanimoto,
But they do analytically continue in the region t>0, right?
I think so in your simplified case: as Osterwalder says on P.75, \psi_n is regular in T^n_+ (the tube domain). But not to the extended tube domain T^n_{+, ext} (you would need to apply an element of the complex Lorentz group, which is not unitary).