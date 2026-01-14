This Week’s Hype

The string theory hype machine will never die. This week we have

I’ve been documenting this sort of ridiculous hype for more than twenty years now. It has done a huge amount of damage to the public understanding of science and to the credibility of scientists. It also hasn’t helped the perception of string theory by other physicists, with string theorists now virtually unemployable unless they can figure out how to rebrand as machine learning experts. String theorist Manki Kim reports here that “string theory is in a very fast contracting phase, maybe I was dumb enough to hold on to a dead horse for too long. Should’ve given up long time ago.”

There’s no point in going into more detail about this kind of hype and its continued existence. The world is passing it by, moving on to fresh, new horrors.