Sean Carroll has a new paper out defending the Multiverse and attacking the naive Popperazi, entitled Beyond Falsifiability: Normal Science in a Multiverse. He also has a
Beyond Falsifiability blog post here.
Much of the problem with the paper and blog post is that Carroll is arguing against a straw man, while ignoring the serious arguments about the problems with multiverse research. The only explanation of the views he is arguing against is the following passage:
a number of highly respected scientists have objected strongly to the idea, in large part due to a conviction that what happens outside the universe we can possibly observe simply shouldn’t matter [4, 5, 6, 7]. The job of science, in this view, is to account for what we observe, not to speculate about what we don’t. There is a real worry that the multiverse represents imagination allowed to roam unfettered from empirical observation, unable to be tested by conventional means. In its strongest from, the objection argues that the very idea of an unobservable multiverse shouldn’t count as science at all, often appealing to Karl Popper’s dictum that a theory should be falsifiable to be considered scientific.
The problem here is that none of those references contain anything like the naive argument that if we can’t observe something, it “simply shouldn’t matter”, or one should not speculate about it, or it “shouldn’t count as science at all.” His reference 7 is to this piece by George Ellis at Inference, which has nothing like such arguments, and no invocation of falsifiability or Popper. Carroll goes on to refer approvingly to a response to Ellis by Daniel Harlow published as a letter to Inference, but ignores Ellis’s response, which includes:
The process of science—exploring cosmology options, including the possible existence or not of a multiverse—is indeed what should happen. The scientific result is that there is no unique observable output predicted in multiverse proposals. This is because, as is often stated by proponents, anything that can happen does happen in most multiverses. Having reached this point, one has to step back and consider the scientific status of claims for their existence. The process of science must include this evaluation as well.
Ellis here is making the central argument that Carroll refuses to acknowledge: the problem with the multiverse is that it’s an empty idea, predicting nothing. It is functioning not as what we would like from science, a testable explanation, but as an untestable excuse for not being able to predict anything. In defense of empty multiverse theorizing, Carroll wants to downplay the role of any conventional testability criterion in our understanding of what is science and what isn’t. He writes:
The best reason for classifying the multiverse as a straightforwardly scientific theory is that we don’t have any choice. This is the case for any hypothesis that satisfies two criteria:
- It might be true.
- Whether or not it is true affects how we understand what we observe.
This seems to me an even more problematic and unworkable way of defining science than naive falsifiability. This whole formulation is extremely unclear, but it sounds to me as if various hypotheses about supreme beings and how they operate would by this criterion qualify as science.
Carroll also ignores the arguments made in my letter in the same issue (discussed here), which were specifically aimed at the claims for multiverse science that he is trying to make. According to him, multiverse theory is perfectly conventional science which just happens to be hard to evaluate:
That, in a nutshell, is the biggest challenge posed by the prospect of the multiverse. It is not that the theory is unscientific, or that it is impossible to evaluate it. It’s that evaluating it is hard.
The main point I was trying to make in the piece Carroll ignores is that the evaluation problem is not just “hard”, but actually impossible, and if one looks into the reason for this, one finds that it’s because his term “the theory” has no fixed reference. What “theory” is he talking about? One sort of “theory” he discusses are eternal inflation models of a multiverse in which you will have bubble collisions. Some such models predict observable effects in the CMB. Those are perfectly scientific and easy to evaluate, just wrong (since we see no such thing). Other such models predict no observable effect, those are untestable. “Hardness” has nothing to do with it, the fact that there is some narrow range of models where tests are in principle possible but hard to do is true but irrelevant.
The other actual theory Carroll refers to is the string theory landscape, and there the problem is not that evaluating the theory is “hard”, but that you have no theory. As for bubble collisions, you have plenty of conjectural models (i.e. “string vacua”) which are perfectly well-defined and scientific, but disagree with experiment so are easily evaluated as wrong. While many other conjectural models are very complex and thus technically “hard” to study, that’s not the real problem, and acquiring infinitely powerful computational technique would not help. The real problem is that you don’t have a theory: “M-theory” is a word but not an actual theory. The problem is not that it’s “hard” to figure out what the measure on the space of string vacua is, but that you don’t even know what the space is on which you’re looking for a measure. This is not a “hard” question, it’s simply a question for which you don’t have a theory which gives an answer.
I do hope someday Carroll and other multiverse fans will some day get around to addressing the real arguments being made, perhaps then this subject could move forward from the sorry state it seems to be stuck in.
Excellent post and analysis, as ever Peter.
I recall reading an article once by Carroll, where he posited the small value of the cosmological constant as the paradigmatic example of how the “inflationary-string landscape multiverse” model was the only one that could account for the data.
He stated:
“…Consider the multiverse. It is often invoked as a potential solution to some of the fine-tuning problems of contemporary cosmology. For example, we believe there is a small but nonzero vacuum energy inherent in empty space itself…The problem for theorists is not that vacuum energy is hard to explain; it’s that the predicted value is enormously larger than what we observe. If the universe we see around us is the only one there is, the vacuum energy is a unique constant of nature, and we are faced with the problem of explaining it. If, on the other hand, we live in a multiverse, the vacuum energy could be completely different in different regions, and an explanation suggests itself immediately…”
To me, this is a very weak argument.
The logic seems to be: the value of the cosmological constant can’t be calculated working from first principles. This indicates there may not be a “natural” mechanism to account for why it takes the value that it does. Likewise, quantum physics provides formulas for calculating what the Higgs mass should be, and the Higgs should be very, very heavy. Only its value is actually light with cancellations down to a very fine degree of precision. “Naturalness” is thus probably out as a solution.
An “unnatural” explanation for the Higgs mass or cosmological constant is then sought, invoking “anthropic” reasoning. Perhaps the Higgs mass or the lambda value isn’t fixed precisely by any underlying theory, but can assume a wide range of values in different regions of the universe – that is, in different bubble universes in a multiverse.
We live in the life-permitting one, because we’re here – a selection effect.
But for the multiverse to work, you need string theory (which in turn needs SUSY, for most variants of it, I think) or eternal inflation…and you’ve covered the problems with both of those.
So in the end, according to Carroll, the “multiverse” is true…just because there’s allegedly no other show in town, even though nature – courtesy of the LHC – seems to be telling us otherwise about SUSY/string theory, which is a prerequisite for the landscape.
BTW am I right in thinking that, on its own, cosmic inflation might result in bubble universes if it is “eternal” (rather than chaotic, which doesn’t lead to a multiverse) but those universes or “patches” would all have the same constants without the existence of a string landscape provided by M-Theory (or, rather, M-not-so-Theory)?
It looks like a house of cards.
Yes, and invoking Popper’s “falsifiability” as a criterion for a scientific theory is itself a straw man; product of an overly naive model of how science is done. (If the people you cite want to invoke the philosophy of science, they should discuss a modern, i.e., post 1930’s, philosophy of science, such as e.g. Imre Lakatos’ formulation of a progressive research program. Wikipedia explains:
“A Lakatosian research programme[16] is based on a hard core of theoretical assumptions that cannot be abandoned or altered without abandoning the programme altogether. More modest and specific theories that are formulated in order to explain evidence that threatens the ‘hard core’ are termed auxiliary hypotheses. Auxiliary hypotheses are considered expendable by the adherents of the research programme—they may be altered or abandoned as empirical discoveries require in order to ‘protect’ the ‘hard core’. Whereas Popper was generally read as hostile toward such ad hoc theoretical amendments, Lakatos argued that they can be progressive, i.e. productive, when they enhance the programme’s explanatory and/or predictive power, and that they are at least permissible until some better system of theories is devised and the research programme is replaced entirely. The difference between a progressive and a degenerative research programme lies, for Lakatos, in whether the recent changes to its auxiliary hypotheses have achieved this greater explanatory/predictive power or whether they have been made simply out of the necessity of offering some response in the face of new and troublesome evidence. A degenerative research programme indicates that a new and more progressive system of theories should be sought to replace the currently prevailing one, but until such a system of theories can be conceived of and agreed upon, abandonment of the current one would only further weaken our explanatory power and was therefore unacceptable for Lakatos. Lakatos’s primary example of a research programme that had been successful in its time and then progressively replaced is that founded by Isaac Newton, with his three laws of motion forming the ‘hard core’.”
In these terms, string theory is a (chronically) degenerative research program. This is an argument that scientists should decide not to devote their efforts to this theory. Lakatos, though, recognized that senior scientists who have devoted many years to such a program will continue to pursue it until they retire. As you have often pointed out abandoning this program would not at all diminish science’s explanatory power.
Azadi,
Yes, you accurately describe the CC argument, which raises a host of other issues (anthropics, naturalness). There are claims that this is “evidence for string theory”, basically because you think can produce string vacua with any CC and you assume flat probability distribution. So, “string theory” is playing the same role here as “we have no idea what the CC physics is”. I don’t believe you can get non-trivial evidence for a theory this way.
Yes about eternal inflation models based on a single inflaton field. They don’t give you the CC argument you want, for that you need the string landscape, and typically think of it as having hundreds of inflaton fields.
Jim Given,
Yes, Carroll makes a big deal of claiming that he, unlike other physicists with their naive Popperism, has a serious understanding of modern philosophy of science. For him this doesn’t seem to include the progressive/degenerative research program distinction, likely because string theory provides a textbook example of the degenerative case.
Since Galileo and Newton, there are precious few cases, if any, where philosophy has been a helpful approach to progress in the quantitative experimental sciences. But there have been many examples in the past where it fostered sterile debates over what turned out to be irrelevant philosophical concepts, semantics, and personal beliefs. A recent novel feature in such debates is adding modern Bayesian mysticism to give personal beliefs the illusion of quantitative reasoning.