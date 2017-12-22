Today The Atlantic has, via Quanta Magazine, some unadulterated, pure, grade A hype for the holidays: String Theory: The Best Explanation for Everything in the Universe. In a time when the credibility of science is under attack, does anyone else see a problem with telling the public that the “Best Explanation for Everything in the Universe” that science has is a “theory” for which we have no definition or equations, no experimental evidence, and no likelihood of ever getting any?
This Week's Hype: The Best Explanation for Everything in the Universe
Meanwhile, if anyone wants a glimpse of the current status of theory and prediction in string theory, they might want to examine two papers which came out this week:
https://arxiv.org/abs/1712.06623 … which presents an equation (page 3) for the fivebrane of M-theory
https://arxiv.org/abs/1712.06894 … which exhibits “a full non-supersymmetric metastable SM-like 4D string model” (page 17)
Mitchell Porter,
I suppose they could do that, in which case (after a lot of work trying to understand some very complex constructions) they would see that the current status of “M-theory” is just as I have described it.
I just came here after Wolchover’s original post on Quanta, and presto, I see this.
Beautifully, the Quanta moderator deleted my 2 or 3 replies and a comment, even when they consisted simply of asking people why they say what they say. The comment was about my worry that such an article, which seems to praise string theory while at the same time throws in very very delicate mentions of criticism, is the best that any renowned communicator is permitted to do these days. If she tries to openly point out the huge problems, the article might never see the light of the day. And about how it’s good as an overview but in terms of science even the Watchtower would reject it.
(Now, one of my deleted replies was about someone who tries to make it sound as if PW is the only opponent of M-whatever. Half of the high energy physicists I know are either opponents or couldn’t care less. It’s a pity that Quanta ousts discussion, amplifying that false impression.)
Having read that article, I couldn’t help but get a sense of faint – or not so faint – incredulity.
To quote and paraphrase Mikaël Atiyah, String Theory is a “rich mathematical story” about the exploration or geometry with tools incepted by theoretical physicists.
As far as a new paradigm beyond quantum fields, strings and branes have neither helped very much to better understand the detected standard model Higgs and its connection with higher energy or neutrino physics nor provided a helpful dynamical principle to explain the dark sector of the concordance cosmological model. Connes in a recent IHES video praised a famous string theorist (Veneziano) to stay sceptics about all conjectures and speculations but science sociology in France and the USA may be different just as science economies and policies are I guess.
Of course Connes (and his physicists and cosmologist coworkers) defends his own view on the geometry-physics interaction offering an equation, a dynamical principle and a new model of spacetime expecting particle and astro-physics will probe the quanta of 4d spacetime that are waiting for the young guy or woman who will make the step further to a Matrix Model…