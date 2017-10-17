I noticed recently that Nima Arkani-Hamed was giving a talk at Cornell, with the title Three Cheers For “Shut Up And Calculate!” In Fundamental Physics. No idea whether or not video is now or will become available.
From the abstract one can more or less guess what sort of argument he likely was making, and it’s one I’m mostly in agreement with. “Shut Up and Calculate!” is pretty much my unspoken reaction to almost everything I read purporting to be about foundational issues in quantum mechanics. I have in mind in particular discussions of the measurement problem, which often consist of endless natural language text where one struggles to figure out exactly what the author is claiming. An actual calculation showing what happens in a precise mathematical model of a “measurement” would be extremely helpful and likely make much clearer exactly what the problem is (or, sometimes, whether or not there even is a problem…). Such calculations are all too few in a huge literature.
Over the last few years, while teaching and writing a book about the mathematics of quantum mechanics, the tedious exercise of trying to get all signs right in calculations has sometimes turned out to be quite illuminating, with tracking down a mysterious inconsistency of minus sign leading me to realize that I wasn’t thinking correctly about what I was doing. I’m all too aware that this kind of calculational effort is something I too often avoid through laziness, in favor trying to see my way through a problem in some way that avoids calculation.
On the other hand, I’m not quite ready to sign up for “Three Cheers”, might just stick to “Two Cheers”. For a perfect example of what’s wrong with the “Shut Up and Calculate!” philosophy, one can take a look at the forthcoming Workshop on Data Science and String Theory planned for Northeastern in a month or so. They have a Goals and Vision statement which tells us that they plan to:
treat the landscape as what it clearly is: a big data problem. In fact, the data that arise in string theory may be some of the largest in science.
About being the “largest”, I think they’re right. The traditional number of 10500 string theory vacua has now been replaced by 10272,000 (and I think this is per geometry. With 10755 geometries the number should be 10272,755). It’s also the case that “big data” is now about the trendiest topic around, and surely there are lots of new calculational techniques available.
The problem with all this is pretty obvious: what if your “data set” is huge but meaningless, with nothing in it of any significance for the problem you are interested in (explaining the Standard Model)? This is not a new project, it’s an outgrowth of the String Vacuum Project, which I wrote about here, here and here. This started with a 2005 funding proposal, ended up getting funded by the NSF during 2010-2014. From the beginning there were obvious reasons this sort of calculational activity couldn’t lead to anything interesting, and as far as I can tell, nothing of any value came out of it.
For an opposite take to mine on all this, see the paper Big Numbers in String Theory, by Bert Schellekens. It contains an odd June 2017 preface explaining that it was supposed to be part of special issue of Advances in High Energy Physics devoted to “Big Data” in particle and string phenomenology (“all the ways we use high performance computing in addressing issues in high energy physics, and (in particular) the construction of databases of string vacua”). This issue was cancelled “as requested by the Guest Editors”. I wonder what the reason for this cancellation was, in particular whether it had anything to do with part of the topic of the special issue being considered by some to be obvious nonsense.
“…the tedious exercise of trying to get all signs right in calculations has sometimes turned out to be quite illuminating, with tracking down a mysterious inconsistency of minus sign leading me to realize that I wasn’t thinking correctly about what I was doing.”
Could you please elaborate a little? What was the “mysterious inconsistency”? the nature of the “illumination”? How does it relate to “shut up and calculate”?
As stated, the paragraph gives the impression you are implying that many interpretational problems of quantum mechanics simply evaporate if one just does the calculations properly. Is that what you meant?
Armin,
The second paragraph was the one referring to interpretational problems of quantum mechanics, and it’s there that I’m suspicious that some problems disappear if you start to look carefully at and actually calculate what is happening when you have a specific system that is “performing a measurement”. For the kind of all too rare thing I have in mind, an example would be
http://blog.jessriedel.com/2017/10/12/models-of-decoherence-and-branching/
In my class and in my book there’s nothing about the measurement problem or interpretational issues, the topic is the mathematical structure of the subject, and that’s what I was referring to in the third paragraph. In that case, finding a minus sign made clear to me that I really needed to be using the dual of a vector space at some point when I thought I needed to be using the vector space itself. The clarification was just one of the mathematical structure of the problem, had nothing to do with interpretational issues.
Hi, Peter,
Sorry to focus on a parenthetical here, but I’m intrigued by the following:
“(and I think this is per geometry. With $10^{755}$ geometries the number should be $10^{272,755}$.)” Can you elaborate on this or provide a link? I’m not interested in strings, but this sounds like a deep geometric idea on which I’m obviously ignorant.
Thanks,
Mike
Mike McCracken,
You can find references in
https://arxiv.org/abs/1707.00655
No, there is no “deep geometric idea” here, just some complicated, ugly and uninteresting constructions. I wouldn’t advise spending time on looking into the details of this, I’m certainly not going to.
No no, “big data” is so yesterday. Today is “deep learning” and “neural networks.” Wait for it!
Yep, and the most amazing trait of the Deep Learning techniques is that algorithms can give you the right answer, but it’s impossible to understand why you’ve got that particular answer. In the end one could find the right vacuum from a zillion of possibilities and still having absolutely no explanation at all.
Yep, and tomorrow’s thing is emergent computation. It could run on the landscape and realize that all solutions point to only one viable one, namely Standard Model with QFT. It would be a triumph of strings’ predictive power.
Peter,
As someone with an interest going back decades in the foundations of quantum mechanics, I generally agree. Your recent post regarding the Maudlin-‘t Hooft discussion is a case in point: logically something along the lines of what ‘t Hooft proposes might be possible. But until he or someone actually gives at least a toy model… well, it is very difficult to evaluate his Big Idea.
On the other hand, if no one ever gives any thought to “superdeterminism,” “retrocausation,” etc., we might fail to trigger the random thoughts that eventuate in a real theory. Einstein did, after all, get a lot of mileage out of his youthful curiosity about what it would be like to ride a light wave!
I don’t think decoherence will solve the “measurement problem,” but, like you, I think it is worth pursuing to sharpen our intuition and understanding of the deeper issues. And — who knows? — maybe the big contribution of string theory will be to sharpen thoughts about temporality, causation, etc. Polchinski suggested something along those lines some years ago, I think in his Rev. Mod. Phys. article.
Dave
Here is the problem: “shut up and calculate” reduces to “shut up” if you don’t know how to calculate. And in the case of quantum interpretations that leaves everyone silent.
A better slogan might be, “By all means keep talking, but in the absence of the ability to calculate let’s not fool ourselves that we are close to a solution.”
As a “hype iconoclast”, you might be interested to know, in the unlikely case you don’t already, that there is just as much empty hype in “big data” as there is in string theory, SUSY, etc. Probably more, actually. As you mentioned, if there’s no inherent meaning in the data, you can run it through fancy algorithms all day long and produce absolutely no new insights whatsoever.
@Atreat: Your “better slogan” is certainly better, but I’m just not sure it’s got that catchiness we expect of meaningless slogans. You should work on that.
Bee,
They’re on it.
“In comparison, a renewed thrust to study the landscape (articulated e.g. at String Phenomenology 2017) has many of the same goals as the SVP but places an increased emphasis on using modern techniques in data science to study the landscape. This approach is worth pursuing since the past decade has seen rapid advances in the areas of machine learning, distributed artificial intelligence, and generative adversarial networks. ”
“generative adversarial networks” sounds like the latest thing, right out of Blade Runner 2049….
This is a very telling sentence: “I have in mind in particular discussions of the measurement problem, which often consist of endless natural language text where one struggles to figure out exactly what the author is claiming.”
Now I understand why you don’t my style. It all natural language and no math. Indeed, I have often said that the way many physicists read papers is the exact complement to how I read them: they read the equations and skip the prose and I read the prose and skip the equations. I figure they have not made a mathematical mistake, and the whole issue is *how the mathematics is being used as a way to represent physical reality*. A piece of mathematics is just that: a piece of mathematics. It isn’t, by itself, a physical theory. And it doesn’t magically become a physical theory by just explaining how to use it to make some predictions. Then it is part of a predictive apparatus. To become a physical theory, or rather be part of a physical theory, a mathematical formalism has to be interpreted, or, as I say, accompanied by a commentary. The commentary explains exactly what is being posited to exist by the theory (the ontology) and how that is being represented by the mathematics. To take is simple example, the usual mathematical formalism of classical electromagnetism can be used to express completely different physical theories depending on whether one takes the (mathematical) electric and magnetic fields to represent something physically real or the scalar and vector potentials to represent something physically real. And no amount of staring at the math will tell you. That is in the prose commentary.
There is an extremely effective predictive apparatus called “quantum theory” that is not, in the sense I just articulated, a physical theory at all. So much of the discussion in foundations of quantum theory is about the commentary, not the math. If you are struggling through the prose (which in many cases can be obscure and poorly expressed because the ideas being defended are simply unclear) you are struggling though the essential part. Looking for equations will not be much help.
John Bell, in “Against ‘Measurement'”, clearly explained the problems with standard presentations of the quantum theory. The problems are not in the math, they are in the prose. And on the other side, a theory like Bohmian mechanics, which completely solves the measurement problem, is not appreciated at all because there is no change to the math of Schrödinger’s equation. There is, of course, one extra equation, the guidance equation, but to appreciate its significance you have to read the prose. And then there is a lot of detailed mathematical analysis of those equations that has been worked out over 40 years that almost no one is even aware of or reads.
This is a mess. But the way out of the mess is not to give even one cheer for “Shut Up and Calculate”. Pablo Echenique-Robba had it much closer to the mark in the title of his paper: “Shut up and let me think. Or why you should work on the foundations of quantum mechanics as much as you please.”
Peter,
there are quite a number of calculations of decoherence times, and measurements of the values. Are they not convincing for you?
Tim Maudlin,
The earlier objection to your style was about something different, things like : “And for years and years ‘t Hooft gives replies that only verify that he has not understood Bell’s work and keeps at it.”
About arguments over interpretations, I understand this has nothing to do with the mathematical formalism. My problem when I start reading such arguments often has to do with imprecision of language: when you and ‘t Hooft are using the term “superdeterminism”, what exactly are you talking about? Of course part of my problem is a lack of expertise, insufficient time spent immersed in these debates and thus insufficiently aware of conventions for exactly how terms are used and ambiguities resolved. My sympathy here with “shut up and calculate!” is that often when I can’t tell exactly what argument is being made, my high school English teacher’s demand “Be specific, give examples!” comes to mind. Extremely helpful often would be not necessarily equations, but an explanation of what the issue is in the context of a specific physical measurement process.
Frederica,
I have no problem with calculations relevant to interpretational issues, I’m just saying that many interpretational debates I read could be clarified a lot by reference to specific calculations (see above).
Peter,
You will be glad to know that as a consequence of this discussion I have recommended dropping the word “superdeterminism” in favor of “hyperfine tuning”, which is fine tuning of the initial conditions of a theory not just to some macrostate (e.g. the Past Hypothesis) but to a microscopically specified set of states. I think it is a more descriptive term. In fact, I offered a whole set of exact definitions.
As to the particular sentence of mine you cite, I am puzzled. It is blunt, but accurate. The title of your blog is also blunt, but accurate. But maybe it’s not worth the effort to figure out your problem here.
Regarding the interpretations of quantum mechanics, they are always in the prose (as Tim says), but this is basically by definition, since interpretations should all agree on the math, and hence the math is the same in each interpretation. If two models do not agree on the math, then they are different theories rather than different interpretations.
But the measurement problem is not an interpretational issue, it is rather a bit more serious. QM as a theory, both the math and the prose included, fails to tell us which processes constitute measurements (and, say, lead to the collapse of the wavefunction) and which don’t. The notion of measurement is always introduced intuitively, on a case-by-case basis, and plugged into the QM formalism by fiat, for every particular situation. Either by saying that the wavefunction collapses at some random moment of evolution, or by specifying the pointer basis for the decoherence and picking one particular vector from it, or by saying that this particular beable was detected in the apparatus, or otherwise. I agree with Peter that just speaking in prose about the measurement problem is not enough, and that one should instead write some equations that produce an actual model for the measurement process. And it should be clear that these equations should supplement QM, rather than be derived from it. Simply talking prose about it will never fill in for such equations.
HTH, 🙂
Marko
As an amateur in the field, I find the maxim “shut up and listen to the experts squabble” very useful. It does not take all that much listening to distinguish the experts who have thought deeply, but may ultimately be misguided, from those who shout loudly but have nothing to say.
Reading “How the Hippies saved Physics’ could remind you of some things the Calculators missed (not just the fun). And, by the way, the post/review/ from 2011 seems more nuanced than today’s.
a1 is referring to this
http://www.math.columbia.edu/~woit/wordpress/?p=3785
On a more serious, but less important, note, several comments above make the distinctions between mathematical errors, physical errors, and interpretational errors. All three need to be addressed. As a mathematician, I am best qualified to comment on the mathematical errors. In the way the standard model is routinely explained, there are many serious mathematical errors. Many of these have been pointed out in this blog, such as the particularly egregious “so(3,1)=su(2)+su(2)”. Physicists rightly question whether this really makes any difference. And if you just “shut up and calculate” then most of the time the answer is no, it makes no difference. Clearly, the standard model works, and the calculations give the right answer. Most of the time. But this doesn’t address the issue. Much of the physical argument is based on an inconsistent, not to say incoherent, interpretation of the mathematics. What should a mathematician who is concerned about this do? If he says “the mathematics is wrong”, he is told “it doesn’t matter, it works”; if he says “the physical interpretation is wrong”, he is told “shut up, what do you know about it?”. And heaven help him if he tries to say “the physics is wrong”! But if we are ever to solve this problem, we have to start from the assumption that probably all three are wrong, and start listening to constructive suggestions for what to do about it. In particular I whole-heartedly agree with Peter that getting the signs right is an educative experience, that is not about getting the right answer, but about understanding the nature of the underlying model, and, dare I say it, reality. I don’t think anyone could say it doesn’t matter whether the Lorentz group is SO(3,1) or SO(4).
