2017 Nobel Prize in Physics

Posted on October 2, 2017 by woit

At this point, Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss of LIGO have (deservedly) won just about every scientific prize out there, for the first observation of gravitational waves. I don’t know of anyone who doesn’t believe they’ll be getting the Physics Nobel tomorrow morning. With an open spot in the usual limitation to three (Ronald Drever passed away earlier this year), perhaps Barry Barish will also get the nod. Most appropriate would be to use the third slot to give an award to the entire LIGO collaboration, but it seems likely that the tradition of not honoring collaborations will continue. There will be a live webcast of the announcement at 5:45am EST available here.

One Response to 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics

  1. J says:
    October 2, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    I vaguely remember that an individual could still be awarded a Nobel Prize even if he/she would pass away before announcement but after the nomination being received. So maybe Ronald Drever still got the chance. Well I may be wrong…

