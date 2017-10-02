At this point, Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss of LIGO have (deservedly) won just about every scientific prize out there, for the first observation of gravitational waves. I don’t know of anyone who doesn’t believe they’ll be getting the Physics Nobel tomorrow morning. With an open spot in the usual limitation to three (Ronald Drever passed away earlier this year), perhaps Barry Barish will also get the nod. Most appropriate would be to use the third slot to give an award to the entire LIGO collaboration, but it seems likely that the tradition of not honoring collaborations will continue. There will be a live webcast of the announcement at 5:45am EST available here.
About
-
-
Not Even Wrong: The Book
Categories
- Book Reviews (65)
- BRST (12)
- Experimental HEP News (148)
- Fake Physics (3)
- Langlands (25)
- Multiverse Mania (137)
- Not Even Wrong: The Book (27)
- Obituaries (18)
- Quantum Mechanics (10)
- Quantum Theory: The Book (3)
- Strings 2XXX (16)
- This Week's Hype (93)
- Uncategorized (1,163)
Recent Comments
- 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics 1
J
- Vladimir Voevodsky 1966-2017 4
kris, Anonymous, Peter Woit, David Roberts
- Various and Sundry 17
tulpoeid, David Roberts, John, Urs Schreiber, David Derbes, Igor Khavkine [...]
- Special Relativity and Classical Field Theory 30
Manfred Requardt, Luca Ambrogioni, Manfred Requardt, Mark Weitzman, Peter Woit, Milkshake [...]
- GR=QM? 31
Peter Woit, Mauro Claudio, wolfgang, Blake Stacey, David Roberts, Lee Smolin [...]
- 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics 1
Archives
Links
Mathematics Weblogs
- Alex Youcis
- Alexandre Borovik
- Cathy O'Neil
- Daniel Litt
- Danny Calegari
- David Hansen
- David Mumford
- Emmanuel Kowalski
- Harald Helfgott
- Jesse Johnson
- Johan deJong
- Lieven Le Bruyn
- Mathematics Without Apologies
- Michael Hutchings
- Motivic Stuff
- Noncommutative Geometry
- Pieter Belmans
- Qiaochu Yuan
- Quomodocumque
- Rigorous Trivialities
- Secret Blogging Seminar
- Terence Tao
- The n-Category Cafe
- Timothy Gowers
Physics Weblogs
- Alexey Petrov
- AMVA4NewPhysics
- Andrew Jaffe
- Angry Physicist
- Capitalist Imperialist Pig
- Chad Orzel
- Charles Day
- Clifford Johnson
- Cormac O’Raifeartaigh
- Doug Natelson
- EPMG Blog
- Georg von Hippel
- Gordon Watts
- Jackson Clarke
- Jacques Distler
- Jennifer Ouellette
- Jim Baggott
- John Horgan
- Kyle Cranmer
- Lubos Motl
- Makoto Sakurai
- Matt Strassler
- Matthew Buckley
- Michael Schmitt
- Norbert Bodendorfer
- Peter Orland
- Physics World
- Resonaances
- Robert Helling
- Ross McKenzie
- Sabine Hossenfelder
- Scott Aaronson
- Sesh Nadathur
- Shaun Hotchkiss
- Shores of the Dirac Sea
- Stacy McGaugh
- Steve Hsu
- Tommaso Dorigo
Meta
I vaguely remember that an individual could still be awarded a Nobel Prize even if he/she would pass away before announcement but after the nomination being received. So maybe Ronald Drever still got the chance. Well I may be wrong…