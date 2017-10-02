2017 Nobel Prize in Physics

At this point, Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss of LIGO have (deservedly) won just about every scientific prize out there, for the first observation of gravitational waves. I don’t know of anyone who doesn’t believe they’ll be getting the Physics Nobel tomorrow morning. With an open spot in the usual limitation to three (Ronald Drever passed away earlier this year), perhaps Barry Barish will also get the nod. Most appropriate would be to use the third slot to give an award to the entire LIGO collaboration, but it seems likely that the tradition of not honoring collaborations will continue. There will be a live webcast of the announcement at 5:45am EST available here.
Update: Congratulations to the winners. I think Natalie Wolchover speaks for all science journalists when she writes:
Thrilled they won, thrilled not to spend this morning speed-reading about some bizarre condensed matter phenomenon.
I vaguely remember that an individual could still be awarded a Nobel Prize even if he/she would pass away before announcement but after the nomination being received. So maybe Ronald Drever still got the chance. Well I may be wrong…
I worry for a ‘miscarriage of justice’ if Pustovoit (’empty’ Voit!) is not seriously considered. He (with Gertsenshtein) proposed, to my mind beautifully clearly, with realistic sensitivity and noise estimates the basic experimental setup (vacuumized optical paths … ) and physics underpinning LIGO etc in 1962, long before anyone else in
http://www.jetp.ac.ru/cgi-bin/dn/e_016_02_0433.pdf
For a two page explanation how LIGO works (including an aside as to why Weber’s setup could never have worked!) it takes a lot of beating.
In the interests of historical accuracy, if nothing else, this work needs to be cited at the Nobel ceremony. Let’s see!
J, the winner must be alive at the time of the final decision, which happens very shortly before the announcement.
An exception was the 2011 prize in medicine or physiology. The Nobel committee knew that Ralph Steinman was ill, checked that he was alive on Friday, the final vote and the announcement was on Monday, but Steinmann passed away on Saturday. It was then decided that he would nevertheless receive the prize posthumously, since the Nobel assembly had acted in good faith.
I remember that I informed my wife, who is a member of the Nobel assembly, that they had awarded the prize to a dead person. She was not amused.
” but it seems likely that the tradition of not honoring collaborations will continue.”
It’s typical of Swedish mentality to to give all the credit to whoever is higher up in the hierarchy and something that, as I see it, will never change. Congratulations to the winners in any case.
Peter, I think condensed matter physicists might get offended by Natalie Wolchover ‘s comment. I am surprised by how quick the NB was announced after the discovery (only 2 years). OTOH nu mass discovery took 17 years by that time the founder of Super-K had passed away. accelerating universe also took 13 years and discovery of CMB anisotropies took 14 years.
So is that there are no more nobel prizes in particle physics left to be given?
To sm:
see reference 26 in Scientific background:
https://6702d.https.cdn.softlayer.net/2017/10/sciback_fy_en_17.pdf
Seconding Shantanu. See http://nanoscale.blogspot.com/2017/10/gravitational-radiation-for-win.html for a condensed matter physicist offering a polite clearing of the throat.
In the Nobel will it says: “…during the preceding year…”
According to the by-laws of the Nobel Foundation, §3:
“To be eligible to be considered for a prize, a written work shall have been issued in print or have been published in another form, to be decided on its own behalf by each prize-awarding body.”
The discovery of the first LIGO event was published on February 11, 2016.
Thus, the discovery of GW could not be awarded in 2016.
Replying to sn comment, in the 50s of the 20th century the theory of gravitational waves has been revived first by Hermann Bondi, then joined Pirani, Robinson, Trautman, Goldberg, Sachs and a few others. The reason for necessity of the revival was that Einstein himself almost killed the whole research by claiming that gravitational waves are probably removable by changing the reference system, and so unphysical, or, even if they are not removable, they do not transport any energy and so are undetectable, which basically means also that they are unphysical. New methods developed thanks to Petrov contribution of “objective” studies of general gravitational fields (and so finally independent of reference frames) and further expanded by the Bondi and followers allowed for finding many exact solutions of Einstein equations that describe different gravitational waves, and for studies of these waves and their sources, etc. Thus Bondi would be the first of this group who deserves the Nobel Prize, but he died in 2005. Recently died also Pirani and Robinson. Of the still alive members of this group Trautman’s contribution was certainly the biggest, so he deserved to be awarded. More on that here
http://www.ams.org/publications/journals/notices/201707/rnoti-p686.pdf
I think Natalie Wolchover was comparing how easy it is for journalists to explain LIGO, the 2017 Nobel Prize, as opposed to how easy it was for journalists to explain topological phases of matter, the 2016 Nobel Prize.
I’m not sure whether she was including the Higgs particle (2013 Nobel) or blue LEDs (2014 Nobel) in the comparison. I would hope not.
I second with Shantanu’s surprise that they awarded this prize so quickly. The
Nobel committee ran a risk by breaking a rule that has never been broken in previous years as far I know: the prize is only given to an experimental discovery that has at least one independent confirmation.
LIGO/VIRGO still reports serious backgrounds that they do not understand by their own account (also for the newest event GW170814).
In the likely case that LIGO/VIRGO’s signals are no background, an independent confirmation is expected in the near future e.g. in the form of an astrophysical
event detected with photons or neutrinos coincidentally with and from the same direction than a GW detection. The committee would have been well advised to wait until immediately after such a confirmation will be in.
Let’s hope all goes well…
I think Peter Shor has it right. Some of the recent Nobels have (for good reason) been given for condensed matter phenomena that have gotten little attention from journalists and are not easy to explain to the public (these two things are correlated…). Surely one should have some sympathy for science journalists expected to produce something sensible explaining the physics on a very short deadline (the Nobel doesn’t do what a lot of other organizations do, give journalists embargoed information early). For gravitational waves, given the topic and the huge amount of previous public attention, writing something this morning should have been a piece of cake.
Bernard,
In the LIGO case, there is a small number of people who started the thing and had a big impact on getting it to work, so rewarding them individually is not hard to justify. On this topic, see
http://fictionalaether.blogspot.com/2017/10/woohoo-i-just-won-nobel-prize.html
and
http://backreaction.blogspot.com/2017/10/yet-another-year-in-which-you-havent.html
In cases where there are no such people in a collaboration, but the collaboration is responsible for a huge scientific discovery (e.g. the Higgs), the Nobel policy is highly problematic, likely meaning such discoveries will never get recognized by them.
Shantanu,
I think Nobel’s initial concept was to reward very recent work, with the prize in year X the most important development of year X-1. One problem with this is if the evidence is not overwhelming and you need separate confirmation (I don’t think that’s the case here, but don’t want to start a debate about that). Some of the long delays can be attributed to waiting for the evidence to be overwhelming, sometimes the relative importance of the discovery is more dubious, so there’s a wait until other more obviously important things have been rewarded.
I don’t want to turn the discussion to HEP and its problems of lack of unexpected discoveries. If the LHC discovers anything unexpected that violates the Standard Model there should be a quick prize (except for the problem that the discovery may have been made by too many people…)
To clarify, I fully recognize that Natalie Wolchover’s remark was likely meant to be both humorous and a comment on how hard it can be to explain some CM topics. It is a rather weird situation where talking about dark lepton sectors or black hole firewalls or emergent quantum gravity is somehow viewed as more accessible than much of CMP, but that’s where we are. This is a pet issue of mine, and clearly there is more work to do.
Is there a generally known (or common guess) for why the prize has never been awarded for the discovery or study of Dark Matter? It seems to stick out as the only fundamental physics discovery developed in the latter half of the 20th century not to get a prize. And especially given fundamental physics discoveries have come at a rate of far less than 1/yr, its not like there just hasn’t been any room to fit it in.
Peter (or others), do you remember how much interest the 1993 Nobel prize in Physics (which was also for GWs) generated among journalists/physicists/audience compared to 2017 one?
Douglas Natelson,
I think that condensed matter theorists have a culture of valuing very technical insights and computations, and being very upfront about it. There is nothing wrong with this. In fact it’s pretty admirable. But it has an unfortunate side effect. Compare power-points written by leaders in condensed matter theory vs leaders in high energy theory. The former always have very busy slides, many plots with tiny fonts, many diagrams. The latter like masking computations and giving elegant sound bites. (Not saying there are no computations behind them!) It’s no wonder that the latter is more easily picked up by science journalists. It’s a credit to the Nobel team for not succumbing too easily to media pressure and for valuing condensed matter research.
Shantanu,
My impression is that the actual physics Nobel awards get much the same amount of attention, independent of the topic. It’s usually just a one day story, similar amount of media coverage. I don’t remember 1993, different times, different kind of press. but I bet most of the press covered it. The result itself got much less attention, since it was indirect and much less spectacular.
This may be old news but it was brand new to me. In the Nobel press release for technical readers, there are a number of references, including a simply wonderful set of conference notes from the legendary GR conference at Chapel Hill in 1957, put together six years ago by the peerless and irreplaceable Cécile Morette DeWitt, UT Austin, and Dean Rickles, U of Sydney. The Nobel folks suggest that this conference was the seed that led to LIGO, particularly Feynman’s terrific thought experiment with beads on a wire, arguing very forcefully that gravitational waves would carry energy and could in principle be measured. Most if not all of the founding fathers and mothers are there: Felix Pirani, Hermann Bondi, Andrej Trautman, André Lichnerowicz, Joe Weber, Wheeler, Feynman, Dicke, Bryce S. DeWitt and so on. A wonderful gathering, sometimes thought of as the Shelter Island of general relativity, wonderfully rendered: http://www.edition-open-sources.org/sources/5.
I think the Nobel people tried very hard to recognize the many pioneers of this great achievement.
simplicio:
I would think the reasons are
(A) The Nobel Prize committee is historically conservative, and it is not 100% nailed down that dark matter as such exists – there are alternative proposals such as MOND, even if most do not agree with it.
(B) The history of dark matter is that the evidence with the longest history (velocity dispersions/rotations curves, Zwicky, then Rubin&Ford + some others whose names I forget (in the review by Bertone)) is most vulnerable to the MOND objection, whereas the cosmological arguments for dark matter are later (and so would have less claim to a prize).
That said, in terms of something having a large observable effect of the universe, my view is that if the Nobel Committee felt that the evidence for dark energy was enough for a Nobel Prize, then they should have awarded one for ‘dark matter’ first (or something that at least behaves like it).
Peter,
Even in the case of the large LHC collaborations, you can go back and would find a rather small number of people who started it and were authors of the letter of intent of the experiments.
I’m not sure what it means to “start and experiment”. So many things can and do go wrong while trying to collect the data that it takes several other intelligent people to get that first inspiration/idea into something real.
It’s not that Thorne at al, didn’t deserve the prize or that some random postdoc should had won, but the fact that the scientific work that mas done, was done by a collaboration and it is this collaboration that did the work that led to the discovery. Irrespective of the fact that Thorne et al, as individuals certainly deserve the prize, so does LIGO. And LIGO did not win any prize. Morally yeas, technically no.
I’m all for, let’s stop this Nobel nonsense, and focus on the science. But as long as we are going to keep talking about it, which is likely to happen, than we should try to get it right. And the Nobel is not getting it right, for stupid conservative reasons.
One thing I don’t like is that they don’t like to give awards for experimental discoveries of significant mysteries until the mystery is explained. Davis had to wait decades for the explanation of the missing solar neutrinos, and Bahcall was unfortunately left out, again.
They could have awarded Rubin for discovering dark matter, while phrasing it in a way that did not commit the committee to any particular interpretation. That they did not is a disgrace.
I suspect the reason for not awarding the prize for LIGO last year was simply that no one from LIGO was nominated. I once read somewhere that there was a January deadline, which was why Bednorz and Müller got the award, but not Chu.
I almost wonder if the joint Virgo observation was rushed into print just to sweeten the committee’s laudatio.
If I remember correctly, Nobel’s will specifies that most of the prizes are to individuals, at most three at a time, with Peace allowed to go to organizations.
I’m not at all surprised by the rapidity of the Nobel committee’s response to this discovery. There seems to be little doubt that it’s correct. There also seems to be little dispute that it’s a Big Deal, of the sort that clearly deserves this level of recognition. And the people who most deserve the prize aren’t young (indeed, one already died, as mentioned above). So why wait? I think this was a no-brainer, frankly, and hardly without historical precedent. Not that I’m biased…
On the other hand, I agree with Doug: it’s somehow quite amusing, in a sad sort of way, that journalists think general relativity is easier to explain than, well, anything.
There’s always some second guessing in respect to the Nobel prizes, and there will always be people left out, but certainly these are good choices. The real winners here are scientists who have new avenues of research as well as those who will be inspired to create new and creative experiments to actually test things. Big victory for testability.
Well done, Kip Thorne.
PS I grew up reading Misner, Thorne and Wheeler.
simplicio, the Nobel prize for Dark Matter will be given when/if DM will be detected non-gravitationally. A posteriori Zwicky would have deserved a Nobel prize for DM. Just like Einstein would have deserved this Nobel prize. For the future, Nobel prizes for inflation and for inflationary perturbations would be more appropriate than prizes for topics that require speed-reading
David Derbes
To make things straight: Unfortunately, Andrzej Trautman had not participated in the conference, which certainly was great even without his participation.
With all your respect, although arguments by Feynman were impressive, they were much weaker than what in the next few years did Bondi et al.
Also, I do not see how the pioneers of the research in gravitational waves were recognized by the Nobel committee if none of them got the award.
General discussion:
Of course awarding the discovery, which is really of great importance and will influence the fututre development of astrophysics and physics in general in profound way, as I believe it will, is a very good and expected decision.
David, I agree with Robert So far no theorist (other than Kip) has got a nobel on gravitational waves whereas 4 experimentalists have got it in (1993 and 2017). Once can argue Damour deserves one for his theoretical contribution to both endeavours.
The nonsense about awarding Nobel prizes to collaborations should be knocked on the head.
In addition to the many other bad reasons, even the stated positive aim – to recognise that science is a collaborative process – fails badly, by excluding people with very significant contributions to a discovery while making Nobel prize winners of extremely junior people who have done precious little other than become a member of a certain collaboration.
For the specific case of gravitational waves, a major element to the discovery is the ability to identify the waveforms, which comes from being able to follow numerical relativity all the way until the merged system settles down. But e.g. Pretorius, who transformed this field, is not a part of LIGO – and so would be excluded under this policy.
For the case of the Higgs, the LHC beam was manifestly key to the discovery – but CERN’s accelerator division is not part of the experimental collaborations such as ATLAS or CMS. Furthermore, an essential part of this discovery again lies in unheralded work on theoretical predictions for QCD and electroweak backgrounds or the development of Monte Carlo generators – all done by those who are generally not part of the collaborations that get to announce discovery.
So, yes, science is collaborative but yes, some people contribute a lot more than others. The Nobel Prize has kept its reputation over a long period because those involved do a good job of ensuring that those who win have made major contributions.
simplicio:
To repeat and amplify a bit on what piscator, william e emba, and A said: I think there are two strikes against dark matter when it comes to Nobel Prizes.
1. It’s originally a discovery in astronomy (i.e., the work by Vera Rubin, Albert Bosma, and others), and Nobel Prizes are very rarely awarded for work in astronomy. Consider the fact that there have been no Nobel Prizes for the discovery of extrasolar planets, or the fact that Hubble never got one for discovering the expansion of the universe. I suspect that for many years the argument would have been something like “Well, that’s just something weird about galaxies, that not really physics, is it?”
2. The Noble committee seems not to like giving out prizes for unsolved mysteries. We still don’t know what dark matter is: Is it (the most popular explanation) an undiscovered nonbaryonic particle? (What kind of particle?) Is it mass in some other form, like primordial black holes? Is it not mass at all, but an indication that our theory of gravity needs to be replaced? Etc. (Any one of those would probably be worth a Nobel, but the committee probably doesn’t want to give out an award for the wrong reason.)
The missing solar neutrino problem is, I think, a good example. Evidence for this first appeared in the 1960s, and only accumulated in strength and replicability over time. But the actual prize wasn’t awarded (in 2002) until after evidence for the solution in the form of nonzero neutrino mass and neutrino oscillations was obtained.
(The discovery of pulsars is also a good example, because even though they were initially a complete mystery, the correct solution — rotating, magnetized neutron stars — was worked out very rapidly.)
The Nobel for discovery of dark energy via supernova measurements is arguably the only modern counterexample (the 1937 award for discovery of cosmic rays is a much earlier one) — except that it does work perfectly well as confirmation of a longstanding theoretical prediction, in the form of the cosmological constant. (It also helped resolve some issues with the age of the universe, which was probably a bonus.)
piscator,
What you wrote is utter and complete nonsense.
The only thing preventing the Nobel committee from awarding collaborations is tradition. And it is only this tradition that prevents collaborations from getting a prize. A prize for a collaboration would not make some random person in the collaboration make the claim that they won the Nobel, only that they worked in a Nobel winning experiment, which tells nothing about them.
About “some people contributed more than others”, please you are stating the obvious, and anyone working in a collaboration knows that. There is however a VERY long way between this statement and the conclusion that because of this plain statement we should just award spokespersons.
The Nobel committee has actually track-record of doing an awful job because of this tradition of rewarding bosses only, even when large collaborations are not the matter (Cesar Lattes comes to mind). And are you seriously suggesting Takaaki Kajita and not the Super-Kamiokande Collaboration that deserved the Nobel for neutrino oscillations? Oh please!
LIGO is an entity in itself and there is absolutely nothing absurd in giving the prize to it. To the very least, they could follow the lead from the Breakthrough Prize and mention the collaborators too, even if given more credit to the seniors:
https://breakthroughprize.org/Laureates/1/P4