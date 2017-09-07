Quanta magazine today has a column by Robbert Dijkgraaf that comes with the abstract:
Reductionism breaks the world into elementary building blocks. Emergence finds the simple laws that arise out of complexity. These two complementary ways of viewing the universe come together in modern theories of quantum gravity.
It struck me that at this point I don’t know what a “modern theory of quantum gravity” is. Much of the article is a clear explanation of the usual story of the renormalization group and effective field theory, but towards the end, when quantum gravity comes up, I have trouble following. String theory has gone from being an exciting new idea to being part of historical tradition:
Traditional approaches to quantum gravity, such as perturbative string theory, try to find a fully consistent microscopic description of all particles and forces. Such a “final theory” necessarily includes a theory of gravitons, the elementary particles of the gravitational field.
That “reductionist” tradition is opposed to a new “emergent” holographic theory, and we’re told that
The present point of view thinks of space-time not as a starting point, but as an end point, as a natural structure that emerges out of the complexity of quantum information, much like the thermodynamics that rules our glass of water. Perhaps, in retrospect, it was not an accident that the two physical laws that Einstein liked best, thermodynamics and general relativity, have a common origin as emergent phenomena.
In some ways, this surprising marriage of emergence and reductionism allows one to enjoy the best of both worlds. For physicists, beauty is found at both ends of the spectrum.
Dijkgraaf seems to be saying that a viable emergent theory of four-dimensional quantum gravity based on the complexity of quantum information has been found, but I seem to have missed this. Can someone point me to a paper describing it?
I read the Quanta article before getting to your blog post, so I really appreciate your point of ‘please point out the paper that validates this claim’. As a novice, could you provide a more detailed description of where the authors leaps of logic run off the rails? Even a just basic ‘this claim leads to this claim leads to this’ basic rundown would be really helpful.
Peter,
he is obviously referring to Verlinde’s entropic gravity. As all readers in this blog know, Verlinde repeated in a few lines what Jacobson did before him: whatever the microscopic degrees of freedom of the vacuum might be, they generate Einstein gravity if they behave like black hole horizons. Equivalently, one can say:
If horizons have microscopic degrees of freedom, the vacuum must have as well.
If one phrases it in this way, there is no big news in it. And one can rightly say that space is a thermodynamic entity. A deep theory of quantum gravity is not needed to make this statement; one just has to believe in black hole entropy.
“a viable emergent theory of four-dimensional quantum gravity”
I think it’s called M-theory in four-dimensional anti-de-Sitter space. It emerges from a three-dimensional field theory called ABJM, and you can e.g. obtain the entropy of a black hole in the 4d theory, by an entanglement entropy calculation in the 3d theory. http://arxiv.org/abs/1705.01896
I still don’t know what Dijkgraaf is referring to:
Mitchell Porter,
I’ve never heard anyone claim ABJM as a viable physical theory of quantum gravity. In particular there’s the problem that we don’t live in AdS.
Giulia,
It’s not obvious to me he’s talking about Verlinde’s entropic gravity. Last I heard, people at the IAS were skeptical there was any real idea there. Maybe things have changed though.
NoviceAsAlways,
The problem here is that I don’t know exactly Dijkgraaf’s “modern theory of quantum gravity” is, so I can’t identify any possible leaps of logic. I’m left wondering whether it’s a “postmodern theory” of quantum gravity.
I do not know for certain, but he may be referring to the first question that the It from Qubit Simons Foundation Collaboration Grant is trying to address: “Does spacetime emerge from entanglement?”
https://www.simonsfoundation.org/mathematics-physical-sciences/it-from-qubit/
It is probably premature claim success, but it’s certainly an intriguing idea that many people take seriously — that quantum gravity could emerge from quantum information.
Chris Herzog,
Your suggestion is the most plausible one so far. But if so, the “modern theories of quantum gravity” that Dijkgraaf is advertising are actually not what one would normally call a physical theory of quantum gravity, but more of a speculative general hope about some feature such a theory might someday have. It would be better if he made that clear if that’s what he’s writing about.
Peter: in fact, a deformation of ABJM is holographically dual to the Nicolai-Warner critical point of N=8 supergravity, a solution of the theory whose properties did attract some phenomenological interest prior to superstrings. You yourself have expressed a liking for the idea of twisting the N=8 theory, so ABJM may be a lot closer to your own interests than you know.
However, I mention it here, not as a theory of everything, but as the main example in four dimensions, of what Dijkgraaf is talking about. The AdS5/CFT4 example (N=4 CFT) is even better understood (e.g. see David Berenstein’s papers), but you asked for something with gravity in four dimensions.
These AdS theories are not immediately viable as phenomenology, because they are AdS and because they involve a special choice of fields, but they prove the viability of Dijkgraaf’s concept – gravity emerging from quantum mechanics.
This article is a perfect example of John Horgans ironic science. Its a weird kind of literary criticism.
There was an interesting classification of QG theories posted in the arxiv:
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1708.07445.pdf
(h/t S. Hossenfelder, https://mobile.twitter.com/skdh/status/906009289331949569)
Dijkgraaf links to Wolchover (https://www.quantamagazine.org/erik-verlindes-gravity-minus-dark-matter-20161129/), and Wolchover links to Verlinde (https://arxiv.org/abs/1611.02269).
Art,
I hadn’t really noticed the links to Quanta articles embedded in the Dijkgraaf piece. I’m suspicious that they weren’t put there by Dijkgraaf himself. In particular, I wouldn’t have thought that for the general idea of holography he would send people to Verlinde’s work. But, who knows, I’m quite confused about what people promoting this kind of work specifically have in mind and intend to point to.
Biological theory is also wrestling with Emergence vs. Reductionism:
https://platofootnote.wordpress.com/2017/07/25/between-holism-and-reductionism-a-philosophical-primer-on-emergence/
Quantum physics assumes the concepts of location & change, so having space & time ’emerge’ from it makes no sense at a conceptual level.
Now, you could certainly go on to prove that the familiar, smooth 3+1 Dimensional space-time described by Relativity DOES emerge from something more basic or deep. Sure; Einstein himself did something like this when he moved physics from Newton’s Euclidean space to space-time manifolds. But the CONCEPTS of space and time are about as fundamental as physical reality gets. How exactly do you do any kind of coherent reasoning, let alone have a theory of physics, that doesn’t have any concept of change (which implies time) or relative location (which implies space)? Even if you recast quantum physics purely in terms of abstract states, (in)distinguishably, and transitions between such states you STILL get a concept of time and space, because transitions imply change and quantum states that only differ by position exist everywhere. Thermodynamics itself makes no sense without the “-dynamics” half.
I think people working on quantum gravity need to clearly separate space-time in the general relativity sense from space & time as fundamental concepts. Having quantum “information processing” makes no sense in a Land Without Time, just as non-locality makes no sense without a concept of location.