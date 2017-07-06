Last Week’s Hype

Posted on July 6, 2017 by woit

Now back from vacation, more regular blogging should resume imminently. While away, lots of press stories about claims that LIGO could be used to get “evidence for string theory”. As usual, these things can be traced back to misleading statements in a paper and the associated university press release. In this case, there had already been an initial round of hype, debunked by Sabine Hossenfelder. The new round seems to have been generated by the June 28 press release. The Guardian has a version of this, but at least there the author found someone to make the obvious point, that this is irrelevant to string theory.

This entry was posted in This Week's Hype. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Last Week’s Hype

  1. Jeff M says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    I’m curious, why wouldn’t the authors account for stabilization of extra dimensions? It’s required, right? So an argument ignoring it is prima facie incorrect.

  2. Peter Woit says:
    July 6, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Jeff M,
    For the technicalities of the actual result of the authors, better to raise the issue at Backreaction, where Sabine Hossenfelder has some expertise. What I’d like to understand is why they think it’s a good idea to put out a press release invoking string theory and leading to the usual nonsense in the press.

  3. Jeff M says:
    July 6, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Peter

    Will do. I wonder if the authors have anything to do with the press release.

Leave a Reply

Informed comments relevant to the posting are very welcome and strongly encouraged. Comments that just add noise and/or hostility are not. Off-topic comments better be interesting... In addition, remember that this is not a general physics discussion board, or a place for people to promote their favorite ideas about fundamental physics. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *