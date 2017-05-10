A couple months ago Scientific American published an article by Ijjas, Steinhardt and Loeb (also available here), which I discussed a bit here. One aspect of the article was its strong challenge to multiverse mania, calling it the “multimess” and accusing multiverse explanations of being untestable and unscientific.
Yesterday Scientific American published, under the title A Cosmic Controversy, a rebuttal signed by 33 physicists, together with a response from the authors, who have also set up a webpage giving further details of their response. Undark has an article covering this: A Debate Over Cosmic Inflation (and Editing at Scientific American) Gets Heated.
As Ijjas, Steinhardt and Loeb point out on their webpage, the story of this letter is rather unusual. It was written by David Kaiser and three physicists well-known for their outspoken promotion of the multiverse (Guth, Linde and Nomura). Evidently these authors decided they needed reputational support on their side, and sought backing from other prominent names in the field (I’m curious to know who may have refused to sign if asked…). Their letter starts out with a claim to represent the “dominant paradigm in cosmology” and notes the large number of papers and researchers involved in studying inflation.
If you read carefully both sides (IS&L and GKL&N) of this, I think you’ll find that they are to a large degree speaking past each other, with a major problem that of imprecision in what one means by “inflation”. To the extent that there is a specific identifiable scientific disagreement, it’s about whether Planck data confirms predictions of the “simplest inflationary models.” IS&L write:
The Planck satellite results—a combination of an unexpectedly small (few percent) deviation from perfect scale invariance in the pattern of hot and colds spots in the CMB and the failure to detect cosmic gravitational waves—are stunning. For the first time in more than 30 years, the simplest inflationary models, including those described in standard textbooks, are strongly disfavored by observations.
whereas GKL&N respond:
there is a very simple class of inflationary models (technically, “single-field slow-roll” models) that all give very similar predictions for most observable quantities—predictions that were clearly enunciated decades ago. These “standard” inflationary models form a well-defined class that has been studied extensively. (IS&L have expressed strong opinions about what they consider to be the simplest models within this class, but simplicity is subjective, and we see no reason to restrict attention to such a narrow subclass.) Some of the standard inflationary models have now been ruled out by precise empirical data, and this is part of the desirable process of using observation to thin out the set of viable models. But many models in this class continue to be very successful empirically.
I take this as admission that IS&L are right that some predictions of widely advertised inflationary models have been falsified. Of course, if these had worked they would have been heavily promoted as “smoking gun” proof of inflation, as was demonstrated by the BICEP2 B-mode fiasco. After BICEP2 announced (incorrectly) evidence for B-modes, Linde claimed this was a “smoking gun” for inflation (see here) and the New York Times had a front page story about the “smoking gun” confirmation of inflation vindicating the ideas of Guth and Linde. A couple months later, before the BICEP2 result was shown to be mistaken, Guth, Linde and Starobinsky were awarded the $1 million Kavli Prize in Astrophysics.
GKL&N don’t mention the sorry story of the BICEP2 B-modes, what they have to say about this is
the levels of B-modes, which are a measure of gravitational radiation in the early universe, vary significantly within the class of standard models…
The B-modes of polarization have not yet been seen, which is consistent with many, though not all, of the standard models.
About the IS&L “unexpectedly small (few percent) deviation from perfect scale invariance” all GKL&N have to say is
The standard inflationary models… predict the statistical properties of the faint ripples that we detect in the cosmic microwave background (CMB). First, the ripples should be nearly “scale-invariant”
This doesn’t seem to address at all the IS&L claims, which they make in more detail as
The latest Planck data show that the deviation from perfect scale invariance is tiny, only a few percent, and that the average temperature variation across all spots is roughly 0.01 percent. Proponents of inflation often emphasize that it is possible to produce a pattern with these properties. Yet such statements leave out a key point: inflation allows many other patterns of hot and cold spots that are not nearly scale-invariant and that typically have a temperature variation much greater than the observed value. In other words, scale invariance is possible but so is a large deviation from scale invariance and everything in between, depending on the details of the inflationary energy density one assumes. Thus, the arrangement Planck saw cannot be taken as confirmation of inflation.
GKL&N argue for three other confirmed predictions of inflationary models:
Second, the ripples should be “adiabatic,” meaning that the perturbations are the same in all components: the ordinary matter, radiation and dark matter all fluctuate together. Third, they should be “Gaussian,” which is a statement about the statistical patterns of relatively bright and dark regions. Fourth and finally, the models also make predictions for the patterns of polarization in the CMB, which can be divided into two classes, called E-modes and B-modes. The predictions for the E-modes are very similar for all standard inflationary models
On these issues I don’t see anything from IS&L and would love to hear from an expert.
The main issue here comes down to the question of the flexibility vs. rigidity of inflationary models. Is the inflationary paradigm rigid enough to make solid predictions, or so flexible that it can accommodate any experimental result? GKL&N are making the case for the former, IS&L for the latter, and they point out the following quote from Guth himself:
when asked via email if they could name any pro-inflation scientists who believe that the theory is nonetheless untestable, the trio pointed to a video of a 2014 panel during which Loeb asks Guth directly whether it’s possible to do an experiment that would falsify inflation.
“Well, I think inflation is a little too flexible an idea for that to make sense,” Guth replied.
A fair take on all this would be to note that it’s a complicated situation, and I doubt I’m the only one who would like to see an even-handed technical discussion of exactly what the “simplest” models are and a comparison of their predictions with the data. Claims to the public from one group of experts that Planck data says one thing, from others claiming it says the opposite are generating confusion here rather than clarity about the science.
I’m strongly on the side of IS&L on one issue, that of the danger of theories that invoke the multiverse as untestable explanation. I don’t think though that they make a central issue clear. The simple inflationary models whose “predictions” for Planck data are being discussed involve a single inflaton field, with no understanding of how this is supposed to couple to the rest of physics. One is told that eternal inflation implies a multiverse with different physics in different universes, but in a single inflaton model this physics should just depend on a single parameter, and such a theory should be highly predictive (once you know one mass, all others are determined). What’s really going on is that there is no connection at all between the simple single field models that GKL&N and IS&L are arguing about, and the widely promoted completely unpredictive string theory landscape models (involving large numbers of inflaton-type fields with dynamics that is not understood).
I think IS&L made a mistake by not pointing this out, and that Guth, Linde, Nomura and some of the signers of their letter (e.g. Carroll, Hawking, Susskind, Vilenkin) have long been guilty of promoting the defeatist pseudo-scientific idea that “evidence for inflation is evidence for a multiverse with different physics in each universe, explaining why we can’t ever calculate SM parameters”. By defending the predictivity of “inflation” while ignoring the “different physics in different parts of the multiverse” question, I think many signers of the GKL&N letter were missing a good opportunity to make common cause with IS&L on defending their science against an ongoing attack from some of their fellow signatories.
Update: There are sources with technical details of the arguments being made by both parties:
I’ll try to find time to read these carefully and try and understand exactly what claims are being made. Would love to hear from experts who may have looked at these and are better placed to evaluate what the arguments are.
This controversy continues to involve an unusual level of PR rather than science. The Stanford press office has just put out this, where Linde makes it clear that he sees this as a political and PR fight:
Linde added that he worries about the younger generation of scientists getting the wrong impression from this story. “I don’t want them to read this article and think that they are spending their time on inflationary theory in vain. But the enthusiastic support that we are receiving makes us optimistic that this is not going to happen,” he said.
There’s no mention in this press office story of their last press office story about Linde and inflation, which promoted the BICEP2 “smoking gun” vindication of Linde and inflation.
I found the following talk by Steinhardt, where he makes arguments similar to those in the scientific american article, particularly clear:
http://vms.fnal.gov/asset/detail?recid=1944338
I thought this was bit ironic:
GKL&N write:
“Some of the standard inflationary models have now been ruled out by precise empirical data, and this is part of the desirable process of using observation to thin out the set of viable models. ”
It would seem that the multiverse puts an end to “using observation to thin out the set of viable models.”
I think it might also be worth pointing out the value (yet again) of Scientific American in providing a great platform for disparate views and giving them air time. These articles remind us that just because there might be a “scientific orthodoxy” does not mean it is correct. The challenge to String Theory was carried and written about very well in SA who refused to be pushed about by the orthodoxy who challenged the challenger (e.g. people such as you) by bringing together many “prominent” scientists with leading faculty positions, and effectively saying “you cannot be correct since look at all these people who occupy top positions and who support string theory – they cannot be wrong”. We should applaud SA for continuing to endorse its fine investigative tradition.
Yes, I agree with Ilyas. Publishing an article about orthodox inflation is not an interesting thing for Scientific American to do. It’s like criticising a newspaper for not printing a “nothing much happened today” on a quiet news day. The story is the challenge to the orthodoxy.
And I know that one of the signers is privately dubious of inflation. If a bunch of big names ring you up and ask you to sign their petition, you’re going to do it.
Even if all the people of this generation and the preceding generations were content with the idea that the SM parameters be inexplicable but a result of playing dice, I’m sure there would be people in the next generation and the next next generation … insatiable with that idea and looking to inquire further, as history has repeatedly told us about human’s inextinguishable sense of curiosity. The attempt of silencing heretics by a bunch of big names is as amusing as ‘the 100 scientists pronouncing Einstein’s theory of relativity is wrong’.
This wild attack from the side of theistic theories makes me sad. Statements like “the B-modes of polarization have not yet been seen, which is consistent with many, though not all, of the standard models” fill me with wrath. Keep up the good work and congratulations for putting names such as Hawking’s in the same sentence with pseudo-scientific.
I’m not a cosomologist but I’ve followed the debate between Steinhardt et al. and the pro-inflation side for a while.
To me, the lack-of-prediction issue raised by Steinhardt is very simple, fundamental and philosophical in nature.
As I understant it, the situation is thus: inflation provides a mathematical model/framework that CAN produce a universe like the one we see with respect to certain observables (geometry of spacetime, statistical distribution of CMB anisotropies, etc…). These are the “predictions” celebrated by GKL&N. However, quite generically (when considering quantum effects), it also produces all other possible universes with respect to these observables (the multiverse/multimess).
Therefore it predicts everything/nothing (sounds familiar ?). How could the fact that we observe a flat, isotropic, etc universe be counted as evidence for inflation if we could have just as well observed a curved or open or anisotropic one according to inflation ? Why is this obvious and deep problem not more openly acknowledge by the prononents of inflation is beyond me.
Steinhardt has provided technical explanations elsewhere for why this is the conclusion one should reach about the state of the inflationary paradigm at the moment, and those explanations seemed quite convincing to me. I haven’t heard any convincing counterargument to this general conclusion yet. Basically: the very concept of prediction becomes meaningless in the context of a bubbling multiverse. Peter is of course quite familiar with this epistemological fact.
The second problem Steinhardt raises is equally damning for inflation. The fine-tuning of the initial conditions for the parameters of the inflaton field (a problem acknowledged by Sean Carroll in his blog entry on the subject) seems to be equal if not higher than the one required by standard big bang cosmology to produce a flat, isotropic universe like the one we see. I think Penrose have also mentionned that point in the past. So basically, it seems that you’re left with a choice of fine-tuning the initial conditions of standard big bang cosmology, or fine-tuning the initial conditions of a yet unknown, unseen, “inflaton” field…
If true, this is highly ironic considering inflation was invented precisely to avoid this fine-tuning of initial conditions in standard big bang cosmology.
I think one of the problems is that there’s “inflation” – the idea of an early period of exponential expansion driven by something like an effective scalar field, and then there’s “inflation” – a more complete description of where that field comes from and how we got into the inflating state to begin with.
The former seems to make testable (but maybe not unique) predictions, such as near-homogeneity, adiabatic perturbations, etc. The latter seems to screw all that up with goofy things like multiversal bubble nucleation, eternal inflation, and so on.
So some (Steinhardt et al) argue that since attempts to come up with a complete picture of inflation wind up being non-predictive, that the whole thing is intellectually bust. Others (some of the inflation theorists) disagree on “predictivity” grounds and get into arguments about multiverse stuff. Still others (most experimentalists) would rather stay out of the weird foundational stuff, focus on “inflation” as an incomplete model for a specific epoch of history, and test the “predictions” that way.
I think it’s hard to call the experimentalists wrong, since there’s basically no complete model of the early universe, inflationary or otherwise. Even Steinhardt is pretty clear that his pet ekpyrotic scenario has serious gaps.
Here Dr. Neil Turok gives an epic summary of inflation’s curiosities:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9fyn0mZEnY
Thanks for all the relevant links (as usual), Peter.
The Forbes article – sigh.
The author totally misses what the debate is about. He thinks it is about the variety of possible potentials rather than the initial conditions or multiverse. And he asserts that everyone agrees there had to be rapid expansion, apparently missing entirely the bounce.
“One is told that eternal inflation implies a multiverse with different physics in different universes, but in a single inflaton model this physics should just depend on a single parameter, and such a theory should be highly predictive (once you know one mass, all others are determined).”
This is a key point. For a single-field slow-roll model, eternal inflation affects predictions of e.g. things you can observe in the CMB only in that instead of one particular distribution of classical spacetime geometries after inflation (drawn from a power spectrum with one particular value of e.g. spatial curvature, spectral index, “average temperature variation” = delta rho/rho, …) there is another, different distribution (instead of drawing from a fixed power spectrum at the end of inflation, there is some probability distribution of power spectra).
I read somewhere, possibly here, that the strength of a theory depends as much on what it excludes as what it explains. In this debate, I think Guth et al focus on what they believe inflation theory explains whereas Ijjas et al focus on what it excludes (nothing?)
I am the producer of a series of films on early universe cosmology and have interviewed Guth, Nomura and many other supporters, and critics of inflation ( including those that promote others models such as CCC, string gas cosmology and the pre big bang).
I am not a cosmologist but someone interested in cosmology and have spent many hours discussing these issues with some of the leading people in the field.
In our film on eternal inflation we interview George Efstathiou who gave the press conference for the cosmology results for Planck.
Efstathiou claims that the Planck data favour models of inflation that are eternal and therefore a multiverse.
you can see that 12:41 into our film here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqjsZEZMR7I
Whats interesting is that in the ISL paper they make the same claim:
“The plateau-like potentials selected by Planck2013 are in the class of eternally inflating models,”
We asked Guth and Nomura to respond to many of the criticisms of the ISL paper and so I hope you will find our film interesting. Nomura claims a method of how to falsify eternal inflation.
What I also find interesting is that Steinhart in his paper “Cosmological Perturbations: Myths and Facts” said
“We will argue below that inflation and the cyclic model make firm predictions for the characteristic mass scale and equation of state during inflation, the spectral tilt of the scalar perturbations and the gravitational wave amplitude.”
He also states that Ns should be roughly equal to .95 in inflation , Planck measured .96 as far Im aware.
All of this was written well after it was realised that inflation led to a multiverse.
We also discuss other ways to more directly probe for the multiverse ( and not just bubble collisions which we also discuss) and in other films how to probe for alternatives to inflation.
My recollection of Steinhardt and Turok’s book “Endless Universe” is that inflation makes 6 predictions and 5 have been confirmed by experiment but the last hasn’t and they predicted it would fail at the last hurdle. Hence this justifies the notion of smoking gun. But they accepted it had past the first 5. This is the prediction B mode polarisation and primordial gravitational waves. In other words one could experimentally discriminate between inflation and the Ekpyrotic cyclic model by this signal assuming its from gravitational degrees of freedom in the early universe and not primordial magnetic fields, hence a detection of this signal would rule out this cyclic model and others cyclic models ( Penrose’s CCC for example ).
It would not rule out all competitors to inflation though. String gas cosmology would still be in the game. But string gas cosmology ( according to Ali Nayeri who we interviewed ) predicts a red tilt for the power spectrum and blue tilt for the gravitational wave spectrum whereas inflation predicts both should be red tilted. There may be an exception in some inflationary models but then they would predict other non guassianties. So the picture is more complicated than the smoking gun headlines implied but I believe it has some truth. In others words different inflationary does may predict different strength of the signal but a common feature is its tilt.
I think its clear inflation has built up a large body of evidence and is the leading horse in the race to describe the early universe. However it hasn’t crossed the finishing line yet and until then it its well worth exploring other alternatives. But these other alternatives are usually cyclic models which in some sense implies a world ensemble separated in time rather than in inflating space. It seems pretty much no one in this debate is arguing for a single universe from one big bang, that is a fact. Both sides that you quote in this controversy say there were multiple big bangs; the debate is, are they separated in time or space? This is something that I think is a very profound feature of this debate.
Do proponents of eternal inflation assert that all bubble/pocket universes of the multiverse are flat/isotropic/scale invariant/adiabatic etc… (I guess not since Guth says that “anything that can physically happen will happen an infinite number of times”)
Because if they don’t, then I don’t see how observing any of this in this universe can count as evidence of eternal inflation. After all, someone standing in another pocket universe that is not flat/isotropic/scale invariant/adiabatic (and there would be an infinite number of those) would then be forced to conclude that eternal inflation cannot be correct if these features are true predictions of eternal inflation…
@skydivephil, why should inflation be rejected only when the correct theory emerges? Its implications are so vast epistemologically that it requires so, so much extraordinary evidence. It cannot be said that it is accepted temporarily, on the 5/6 base, just until we come up with a refinement that works better — because its departure from what is considered scientific foundation is simply too huge to ignore.
To be clear, I’m not talking only about multiverse. I imply the parts that lead to observations such as “it seems pretty much no one in this debate is arguing for a single universe from one big bang, that is a fact”. Continuous repetition over decades by its sellers doesn’t make something true. In commerce there are laws about this. One would expect science to enforce even stricter criteria.