New LHC Results

This week results are being presented by the LHC experiments at the Moriond (twitter here) and Aspen conferences. While these so far have not been getting much publicity from CERN or in the media, they are quite significant, as first results from an analysis of the full dataset from the 2015+2016 run at 13 TeV, This is nearly the design energy (14 TeV) and a significant amount of data (36 inverse fb/experiment). The target for this year’s run (physics to start in June) is another 45 inverse fb and we’ll not start to hear about results from that until a year or so from now. For 14 TeV and significantly larger amounts of data, the wait will be until 2021 or so.
The results on searches for supersymmetry reported this week have all been negative, further pushing up the limits on possible masses of conjectured superparticles. Typical limits on gluino masses are now about 2.0 TeV (see here for the latest), up from about 1.8 TeV last summer (see here). ATLAS results are being posted here, and I believe CMS results will appear here.
This is now enough data near the design energy that some of the bets SUSY enthusiasts made years ago will now have to be paid off, in particular Lubos Motl’s bet with Adam Falkowski, and David Gross’s with Ken Lane (see here). A major question now facing those who have spent decades promoting SUSY extensions of the Standard Model is whether they will accept the verdict of experiment or choose a path of denialism, something that I think will be very damaging for the field. The situation last summer (see here) was not encouraging, maybe we’ll soon see if more conclusive data has any effect.
If the negative news from the LHC is getting you down, for something rather different and maybe more promising, I recommend the coverage of the latest developments in neutrino physics here.
do you ever plan to publish an update to your 2005 book, updated with these latest results?
Peter I am still waiting for your post (promised after 2015 Nobel prize) on why non-0 neutrino mass is important and the impact of non-zero neutrino mass on BSM.
(From John Ellis talk at PI, he mentioned that we still don’t have a clue about how to connect BSM physics at TeV scale with neutrino mass measurements)
Not only neutrino physics. Also quark flavor physics too!, in particular from the LHCb experiment. There are other things than ATLAS and CMS direct searches 🙂
Several measurements in flavor physics, none conclusive alone, seems to all point towards a change in C9 Wilson coefficient. On top of that, LNU (Lepton Non Universality) also adds some spice in flavor physics.
See, eg, Joaquim Matias’ talk @Moriond EW
No plans for anything like that now, I’d rather spend my time on other things. I just took a look at the chapter on supersymmetry in my book. It was written nearly 15 years ago, but I think stands up very well. It explains the long list of problems with SUSY extensions of the SM, and lists exactly two positive arguments for such models: one is the approximate unification of coupling constants, the other is the prediction of new weak-scale physics, observable at the LHC. That second argument is now gone, and I don’t see any continuing reason for anyone to take these models seriously.
flavor physics,
for me the interesting thing is not the appearance of flavor “anomalies”, but that LHCb has seen so few of them until now. Throughout the last decades, these anomalies came and went and it speaks for the quality of the LHCb analysis techniques that they produce so few false positives.
I will take any bet that these “anomalies” will be gone for good before long (i.e. with the next order of magnitude increase in integrated luminosity).
In light of LHC not seeing any hints of SUSY, and your book NEW, what are the implications to string/m-theory research and debate, esp the claim that string theory does not require low-energy SUSY, and there are string vacua that are entirely non-susy?
I don’t want this to turn into the usual arguments about string theory. That said,
the problem for string theory is that the standard response from string theorists for many years when asked “how can string theory be tested” was “by finding supersymmetry at the LHC”, see for instance here
Now that hope is gone, there really is no answer at all to this question, and claiming to have a wonderful theory of everything that makes no predictions and can’t be tested is not a comfortable situation to be in.
There is that famous graph showing that the three coupling constant unify at a certain energy when supersymmetry is taken into account. The same graph also shows that above that energy, the coupling constants diverge again. How is this second fact explained by supersymmetry fans?
Looks like Lubos is negotiating payment to Adam, possibly involving a pigeon 😉
What is supposed to happen in a GUT is that there is a new Higgs-like sector that breaks the GUT symmetry to SU(3) x SU(2) x U(1). Above the GUT scale these degrees of freedom contribute and the dynamics changes. The necessity of introducing this new sector and the various problems it causes is one of the main drawbacks of GUTs.
thanks for the link to the NeuTel blog! Indeed I concur that neutrino physics and astrophysics is where the most interesting results are going to appear in the near future…
Hoping to see a post from Jester soon. His blog’s been dormant for a while, causing me some worry it will be orphaned…
While the last shovel-full’s of soil are being spread over SUSY’s coffin, it seems worth noting the graveyard has gotten rather full these past few years. Are there ANY ideas left that are both compelling and have some hope of being tested experimentally by 21st century humans and their colliders?
Peter could you please clarify this scientific issue,
do the current null results based on 36fb-1 @13TEV completely falsify the hypothesis of natural SUSY, or is there still a parameter space remaining for natural SUSY, perhaps that a future proposed 100 TEV collider is required to eliminate?
The problem is that “natural SUSY” is not a well-defined concept. It’s basically the idea that SUSY explains the weak scale (say 200 GeV), and thus implies that the SUSY-breaking scale should be roughly that. Already at the Tevatron, there were bounds above 200 GeV for gluinos and no evidence for any SUSY particles, so enthusiasts were saying “it’s only “roughly”, so maybe parameters are “tuned” to the extent of only being 10% of what you might expect”. With the LHC results they have to say, “maybe only 1%” of expected, After nothing is found 50 years from now at a 100 TEV collider they’ll say “maybe only .1%”.
Besides this generic problem, there are 105 or so extra parameters in minimal SUSY models. You can try and evade LHC results by picking these to have special values making sparticles hard for experimentalists to find.
The fundamental situation though is that SUSY never provided a compelling explanation of anything about the SM, and is much, much more complicated (see my old book for details). So, not seeing anything is exactly what one would expect, and arguing for more and more implausible explanations for why your idea failed as expected is becoming more and more pathetic (and fewer and fewer are willing to go down this route).
Sigh. I’m not sure that I want to say this, since I have found that I agree with Lubos on most things (including some politics), but I feel that I should point out that my ten-years-old theorem still holds.
Theorem [Larsson 2007]
Supersymmetry will not be discovered at the LHC.
Proof: String theory predicts supersymmetry (Witten 1984-2002). String theory predictions are always wrong. Hence supersymmetry does not exist, and will in particular not be found at the LHC. QED.
Corollary
Lubos Motl will lose his experimental-susy-by-2006 bet.