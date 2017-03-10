This Time It’s For Real

Several months ago I was advertising a “Final draft version” of the book I’ve been working on forever. A month or two after that though, I realized that I could do a more careful job with some of the quantum field theory material, bringing it in line with some standard rigorous treatments (this is all free quantum fields). So, I’ve been working on that for the past few months, today finally got to the end of the process of revising and improving things. My spring break starts today, and I’ll be spending most of it in LA and Death Valley on vacation, blogging should be light to non-existent.
Another big improvement is that there are now some very well executed illustrations, the product of work in TikZ by Ben Dribus.
I’m quite happy with how much of the book has turned out, and would like to think that it contains a significant amount of material not readily available elsewhere, as well as a more coherent picture of the subject and its relationship to mathematics than usual. By the way, while finishing work on the chapter about quantization of relativistic scalar fields, I noticed that Jacques Distler has a very nice new discussion on his blog of the single-particle theory.
There’s a chance I might still make some more last-minute changes/additions, but the current version has no mistakes I’m aware of. Any suggestions for improvements/corrections are very welcome. Springer will be publishing the book at some point, but something like the current version available now will always remain available on my website.
I looked at a couple of sections dealing with issues that I’ve previously found difficult and was impressed by your directness and clarity. Looks like a winner to me!
I think the book looks very, very impressive. I look forward to delving into it more deeply!
One typographical pet peeve of mine, which I also notice in the current draft: ‘digressions’ and ‘examples’ are printed in cursive. This is distracting to me, since I (and most readers I think) tend to interpret cursive text as a form of emphasis. This is certainly appropriate for theorems and propositions, and perhaps for definitions, but clearly not for something like a digression.
Anyway, many congratulations on your achievement!
I’m not exactly sure how copyright works, but how can something be copyrighted 2016 but dated 2017? I get that portions of the document were previously released and copyrighted, but wouldn’t the addition of new material extend the copyright of the document as a whole?
Not sure if you want to get into a discussion of copyright law right before your trip to Death Valley, but I was curious. The book looks interesting and I’m looking forward to reading it. Thank you for posting it. Enjoy your break.
Page 4: After calculating a final result, insert appropriate factors of ℏ can be inserted to get answers in more conventional unit systems
I’m really happy for you. What a magnificent piece of work.
I have one little nitpick about the usage of \left and \right.
This image explains it — http://1.1m.yt/S2j8hi.png
Not really an issue, because both have the same meaning. But I think you will agree the usage of \left( and \right) are prettier.
Congratulations.
This book is a milestone.
Congratulations from me too Peter! This is a great work and I’m very happy you finally pulled it off!
Congratulations !
And thank you for making the final draft freely available.
This kind of book has been missing in the landscape of QM textbooks. I’ve already recommended it to a few mathematicians who wanted to learn QM efficiently. Great work, congratulations!
🙂
Marko
Just started giving it a quick read. Found this on page four:
“After calculating a final result, insert appropriate factors of (h-bar) can be inserted to get answers in more conventional unit systems.”
I’ve written a few EE texts and I know it’s nearly impossible to catch all of these minor things no matter how many times you read it yourself. Will note any other issues I happen to spot, but it looks great overall.
I was curious to see the Tikz pictures and noticed one minor error in one of the captions. The caption of Figure 8.2 says “Cylindrical Coordinates”. This should be “Spherical Coordinates”. I also agree with the comment about the (lack of) use of \left and \right, especially when taking Lie brackets of items which involve larger delimiters, it looks much better if the outside ones are at least the same size as the inside ones. My guess is that an editor from Springer would make those changes anyway.