Fascism and the Current National Emergency

After the election it seemed to me that it would be a good idea to ignore what Trump tweeted or said, and wait to see what he and the people he surrounded himself with would actually do. We’ve been finding this out over the past few days, and today the nature of the problem we face is now clear. The actions ordered today that are now being carried out by US officials around the world are the product of a deranged and dangerous personality who has surrounded himself with similar others. This is a national emergency with no parallel in our history.
While the US has never seen the likes of this situation, Europe has, with Trump following a playbook familiar from the history of the 1930s. At this point the US may be one terrorist attack away from full-blown Fascism, this time with nuclear weapons. This needs to be stopped, now.
The Constitution does provide two ways to deal with something like this: either the impeachment process or removal under the Twenty-Fifth Amendment as “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” Many of Trump’s recent statements are clearly the product of delusional mind that is incapable of dealing with reality, and these delusions are now reflected in his actions.
Removing Trump and those he has surrounded himself with will require the cooperation of a significant number of Republican legislators. Anyone who cares about US democracy should be trying to figure out how to get this to happen. Those of us in the US desperately need some good ideas about how to do this. Those in other countries should be pressing their governments and institutions to fight back against the US, as well as doing what they can to keep their own societies from following the US down this path.
I’m moderating comments here and will only post one kind of comment: positive ideas about what to do about this emergency situation. At this point I think what’s needed are ideas way beyond suggestions of a “scientist’s march” to promote rationality. We need to figure out how to fight a new form of Fascism that has just come to power and is starting to rule by decree.
Anyone that thinks this is going to end peacefully is naïve. Don’t forget there was a constituency that voted him into power that will see his removal as an attack on them as a class. They are armed, and think they have nothing to lose. This is a recipe for civil war.
Civic disobedience is the only non-catastrophic way out of this situation that I see. Right now, there must be at least some immigration officials able to put their moral principles above the principle of subordination and they should be encouraged by everyone who values American democracy to do just this. And this, unfortunately, probably won’t stay limited to just the immigration officials, so even if you don’t know of those, it’s still worth trying to disseminate the idea that illegal and immoral orders must not be followed as widely as possible.
Flipping 4 Senate and 24 House seats would be the cleanest road to impeachment. That is unfortunately 21 month away. In the meantime, we have to speak up, unite and remind a handful of Republican Senators that they can stop this nonsense by showing that Country comes before Party and their own reelection.
Trump has enormous power because his predecessors — especially Bush and Obama — usurped powers for the presidency that were never authorized by the Constitution. These include the power to take the country to war, the power to rewrite bills passed by Congress, the power to unilaterally create new laws via executive orders, the power to summarily execute (via drone) whomever the president decides is dangerous, etc. It’s time to roll back the imperial presidency. This is a project in which Constitutionalist conservatives would gladly cooperate with Democrats.
Here’s a good start:
http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/01/24/senator-and-congressman-introduce-restricting-first-use-of-nuclear-weapons-act-trump/
Here’s something positive:
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/01/muslim-ban-federal-court
As far as impeachment goes, does anyone think Pence will be much of an improvement? He may well be worse given he knows how the system works and just how far it can be pushed before it breaks.