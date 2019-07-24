A few quick links:
- Philip Ball at Quanta has a nice article on “Quantum Darwinism” and experiments designed to exhibit actual toy examples of the idea in action (I don’t think “testing” the idea is quite the right language in this context). What’s at issue is the difficult problem of how to understand the way in which classical behavior emerges from an underlying quantum system. For a recent survey article discussing the ideas surrounding Quantum Darwinism, see this from Wojciech Zurek.
Jess Riedel at his blog has a new FAQ About Experimental Quantum Darwinism which gives more detail about what is actually going on here.
- This year’s TASI summer school made the excellent choice of concentrating on issues in quantum field theory. Videos, mostly well worth watching, are available here.
- This month’s Notices of the AMS has a fascinating article about Grothendieck, by Paulo Ribenboim. It comes with a mysterious “Excerpt from” title and editor’s note:
Ribenboim’s original piece contains some additional facts that are not included in this excerpt. Readers interested in the full text should contact the author.
- I’ve finally located a valuable Twitter account, this one.
If someone learns about the “additional facts” on Grothendieck (and Peter doesn’t mind) could they please share their findings in the comments section?
Thanks in advance!