The End of LHC Run 2 and the Road Ahead

Some experimental HEP news items:
- Since 2015 the LHC experiments have been taking data from proton-proton collisions at 13 TeV. This is “Run 2” of the LHC, “Run 1” was at the lower energy of 8 TeV. The proton-proton Run 2 ended this morning, with the LHC shifting to other tasks, first machine development, later heavy ions. It will shut down completely in December for the start of “Long Shutdown 2 (LS2)”, which will last for over two years, into early 2021. During LS2 there will be maintenance performed and improvements made, including bringing the collision energy of the machine up to the design energy of 14 TeV.
ATLAS is reporting 158 inverse fb of collisions delivered by the machine during Run 2, of which 149 inverse fb were recorded, the CMS numbers should be similar. Most data analysis reported to date by ATLAS and CMS has only used the 2015 and 2016 data (about 36 inverse fb) although a few results have included data through 2017 (about 80 inverse fb). My impression is that for many searches they have been waiting for the full run 2 dataset to be available. Perhaps results of searches with the full dataset might start becoming available by the time of summer 2019 conferences.
The LHC run 3 is planned for 2021-2023, producing perhaps 300 inverse fb of data, results perhaps available in 2024. It will thus be quite a long time after run 2 results start appearing before better ones due simply to more data become available.
- The Europeans are now starting a process that will lead to an update of the
European Strategy for Particle Physics. Tommaso Dorigo has a blog post here, and there’s a website here. A first stage of this process will ask for community input, with deadline December 18, via a portal that will open November 1. The next stage will be an Open Symposium to be held May 13-16 in Granada.
- This week there’s a Workshop on Future Linear Colliders being held in
AustinTexas. The big question being discussed there is whether the Japanese will decide to go ahead with a plan to build the ILC, a 250 GeV linear electron-positron machine. The current situation is described in detail here, with the crucial next step a decision from the Science Council of Japan expected by the end of November. If the ILC project does go forward, a tentative schedule has construction beginning in 2026 and commissioning in 2034.
- For a theorist’s recent take on future colliders, see this from LianTao Wang. One thing Wang reports is an “excuse to have fun” (since it’s based on an unrealistic assumption), a community study in particle theory being organized by Michael Peskin, which would address the question “What would we learn from an electron accelerator of energy 10-50 TeV?”
“This week there’s a Workshop on Future Linear Colliders being held in Austin. ”
Nope, University of Texas at Arlington
dsm,
Thanks! Corrected.
I just looked at the Wang slides. Well, it seems that now you need 100 TeV to probe naturalness, after the LHC ruled it out at 10 TeV. And are they seriously still talking about the WIMP miracle?
You know, the most frequent question that journalists ask me about my book is: What’s the reaction of physicists in the fields that you have criticized? The answer is: none. They keep on doing exactly the same thing that hasn’t worked for 30 years. The Wang slides are a good demonstration of this utter lack of self-reflection.
It really shouldn’t surprise me. I mean, the reason I wrote the book is that I have given up hope this community is able to correct its ways. Still I continue to be stunned by just how unscientific their procedures are. They have the data IN THEIR FACE. The data scream: “It’s not working. Naturalness doesn’t work. The WIMP miracle doesn’t work. There’s nothing to see here, move on!” But no one is listening.
All this obsession with numerical coincidences is bad math. It’s wrong, and not even for particularly deep or interesting reasons. That a scientific community so large continues to use arguments that are not only wrong but clearly don’t work worries me considerably. Not so much because of the mass of gluinos or swhatever (to borrow Lee’s joke), because who really cares. It worries me because if this can happen in one scientific community, it can happen in others as well. Just that in the other cases I wouldn’t be able to tell what’s going on.